Quins' blockbuster signings set for debuts in pre-season

Wales legend Leigh Halfpenny will make his Harlequins debut on Saturday against London Scottish at the Stoop in a pre-season friendly.

The 101-cap Welshman will make his debut alongside compatriot and fellow British and Irish Lion Wyn Jones in the starting XV.

Quins announced the signings of the Welsh duo on the same day in August.

Another arrival in southwest London this summer, tighthead Titi Lamositele, will make his home debut after making his first appearance in a 38-27 loss to his former side Montpellier last week in Corsica.

The squad is still missing Harlequins’ international contingent, who are slowly being reintegrated.

Quins will have one more pre-season fixture after Saturday’s match, against Benetton, before their Gallagher Premiership season gets underway against Sale Sharks in Manchester.

“We’re excited to be back at The Stoop in front of our home fans,” Quins head coach Danny Wilson said.

“It’s another important match for our preparation and we’re looking forward to a strong contest against London Scottish. The guys have worked hard this week, and we’re excited to see how they perform, with several new combinations, alongside first appearances for Wyn Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.”

Harlequins XV

1. Wyn Jones

2. Jack Walker

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Harry Browne

5. George Hammond

6. Zach Carr

7. Seb Driscoll

8. Tom Lawday (captain)

9. Lewis Gjaltema

10. Connor Slevin

11. Roma Zheng

12. Bryn Bradley

13. Will Joseph

14. Oscar Beard

15. Leigh Halfpenny

Replacements

16. Jack Musk

17. Jordan Els

18. Will Hobson

19. Stephan Lewies

20. Will Trenholm

21. Archie White

22. Jake Murray

23. Jamie Benson

24. Lennox Anyanwu

25. Hayden Hyde

26. Nick David

27. Cassius Cleaves