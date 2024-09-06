Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Quins' blockbuster signings set for debuts in pre-season

By Josh Raisey
Leigh Halfpenny of Crusaders walks the pitch before the international rugby friendly match between Munster and Crusaders at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Wales legend Leigh Halfpenny will make his Harlequins debut on Saturday against London Scottish at the Stoop in a pre-season friendly.

The 101-cap Welshman will make his debut alongside compatriot and fellow British and Irish Lion Wyn Jones in the starting XV.

Quins announced the signings of the Welsh duo on the same day in August.

Another arrival in southwest London this summer, tighthead Titi Lamositele, will make his home debut after making his first appearance in a 38-27 loss to his former side Montpellier last week in Corsica.

The squad is still missing Harlequins’ international contingent, who are slowly being reintegrated.

Quins will have one more pre-season fixture after Saturday’s match, against Benetton, before their Gallagher Premiership season gets underway against Sale Sharks in Manchester.

“We’re excited to be back at The Stoop in front of our home fans,” Quins head coach Danny Wilson said.

“It’s another important match for our preparation and we’re looking forward to a strong contest against London Scottish. The guys have worked hard this week, and we’re excited to see how they perform, with several new combinations, alongside first appearances for Wyn Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.”

Harlequins XV
1. Wyn Jones
2. Jack Walker
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Harry Browne
5. George Hammond
6. Zach Carr
7. Seb Driscoll
8. Tom Lawday (captain)
9. Lewis Gjaltema
10. Connor Slevin
11. Roma Zheng
12. Bryn Bradley
13. Will Joseph
14. Oscar Beard
15. Leigh Halfpenny

Replacements
16. Jack Musk
17. Jordan Els
18. Will Hobson
19. Stephan Lewies
20. Will Trenholm
21. Archie White
22. Jake Murray
23. Jamie Benson
24. Lennox Anyanwu
25. Hayden Hyde
26. Nick David
27. Cassius Cleaves

