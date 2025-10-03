Question mark over Craig Casey in Munster injury update

Ireland and Munster scrum-half Craig Casey will be out of action for an indefinite period after picking up a thigh injury.

Casey, 26, scored Munster’s first try in last week’s 34-21 win over the Scarlets in his first match as captain, but is missing from the matchday 23 for Saturday’s clash against Cardiff at Thomond Park.

The province’s extensive medical bulletin did not mention a timeline for the 20-cap international’s recovery, simply stating ‘to be confirmed’, whereas the status of all the other 11 players on the list was mentioned.

For his first competitive home game in charge, new head coach Clayton McMillan has made a total of six changes to the XV that took to the field at Parc y Scarlets last week.

Casey has been replaced at scrum-half by Ethan Coughlan, with 200-cap Niall Scannell wearing the captain’s armband.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 24 20 First try wins 60% Home team wins 100%

In addition to Coughlan, Jack Crowley makes his first start of the season along with Academy full-back Ben O’Connor, and the new-look back-row of Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn and Gavin Coombes.

Crowley replaces the injured JJ Hanrahan and starts alongside Coughlan for the first time.

Summer signing Dan Kelly starts on his home debut, having scored on his competitive club bow in west Wales.

Munster: Ben O’Connor, Shane Daly, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Jack Crowley, Ethan Coughlan; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell (C), Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Ronan Foxe, Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Seán O’Brien.

Unavailable for selection:

Tom Farrell (calf) – returns to training next week.

Mikey Milne (calf) – returns to training next week.

John Ryan (elbow) – returns to training next week.

Andrew Smith (chest) – returns to training next week.

JJ Hanrahan (concussion) – following return-to-play protocols.

Diarmuid Kilgallen (ankle) – returns to training in one to two weeks.

Mike Haley (thigh) – contusion/low-grade strain and will return to play in one to two weeks.

Roman Salanoa (knee) – currently increasing training load.

John Hodnett (cheek) – will return to play in five weeks.

Alex Kendellen (ankle) – has undergone surgery and will return to play in six to eight weeks.

Conor Bartley (thigh) – returns to training in six to eight weeks.

Craig Casey (thigh) – to be confirmed.

