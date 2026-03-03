'Power, athleticism and presence': Pat Lam's excited by Bears' new recruit

Standout Champ Rugby star Khalik Kareem is to join Bristol Bears at the end of the season from Worcester Warriors.

The powerful 21-year-old No.8 has impressed in his 16 appearances in Champ Rugby, scoring three tries.

Kareem arrived at Sixways after being released by Bath, where he made one senior appearance in the Cup.

He stands at 6ft tall and weighs 104kg, and offers versatility across the back row, combining physicality with mobility and strong carrying ability.

Director of Rugby, Pat Lam, said: “Khalik is a player with tremendous potential. He possesses outstanding physical attributes – power, athleticism and presence – that consistently show in his ability to dominate collisions and influence the game.

“What has impressed me most is his hunger to improve and his determination to take his performance to the next level. We have a strong track record of identifying and developing talent from the Championship, and we believe this environment provides the ideal platform for Khalik to refine his game and realise his full potential.”

Kareem added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Bristol Bears and to start this new chapter in my career. The ambition of the club, the style of rugby they play, and the opportunity to be part of something building here really inspired me.

“At the same time, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Worcester Warriors — the players, staff, and supporters — for their support and belief in me. I’ve made some unforgettable memories there and I’ll always be grateful for my time at the club. Now I’m looking forward to giving everything I’ve got for Bristol and embracing the challenge ahead.”