Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Today
09:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Pete Samu among Wallabies named in Waratahs side for Brumbies

Pete Samu of Bordeaux Begles is tackled by James McNabney of Ulster during the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Bordeaux Begles and Ulster at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux, France. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Wallabies backrower Pete Samu will wear the iconic Cambridge blue jersey of the NSW Waratahs for the first time this week, named in a star-studded 28-man squad to take on the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby Pacific pre-season trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samu enjoyed a successful stint in the nation’s capital before heading offshore, signing with European rugby powerhouse Bordeaux. The No. 8 headlines the eight changes to the Waratahs’ starting XV that defeated the Queensland Reds 49-19 in Brisbane last weekend.

Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Andrew Kellaway are other Wallabies named in the run-on side. Kellaway, Jorgensen and Harry Potter link up as an outside backs trio with international experience.

VIDEO

Suaalii joins inside centre Joey Walton in the midfield, while Gordon partners experienced Super Rugby playmaker Jack Debreczeni in the halves. Teddy Wilson and Lawson Creighton will provide halves cover off the pine, named on the team’s extended bench.

Tom Lambert will pack down alongside Ethan Dobbins and Daniel Botha up front, while Ben Grant and captain Matt Philip round out the tight five as the second-row pairing. Wallabies Folau Fainga’a and Isaac Kailea have been named on the bench as well.

Samu forms a powerful loose forwards combination with Clem Halaholo at blindside flanker and openside flanker Charlie Gamble. Coach Dan McKellar has selected Angus Blyth and Jamie Adamson as some of the other forwards in the replacements.

“Team selection for Round 1 is going to be extremely challenging, which is exactly what you want as a Super Rugby coach,” McKellar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were pleased with the performance and application against the Reds, but we know that trial matches aren’t necessarily a true reflection of where teams are at.

“From a personal perspective, I just really enjoyed seeing the boys finally playing against some opposition other than themselves.

“We’re now looking forward to testing ourselves against the Brumbies and we’re expecting them to name a strong side, in front of their own fans in Canberra.”

This match at Canberra’s Marist College will get underway at 1:30 pm AEDT on Thursday, February 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

NSW Waratahs team to take on ACT Brumbies in pre-season trial

  1. Tom Lambert
  2. Ethan Dobbins
  3. Daniel Botha
  4. Ben Grant
  5. Matt Philip ©
  6. Clem Halaholo
  7. Charlie Gamble
  8. Pete Samu
  9. Jake Gordon
  10. Jack Debreczeni
  11. Max Jorgensen
  12. Joey Walton
  13. Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii
  14. Harry Potter
  15. Andrew Kellaway

Replacements:

16. Folau Faingaa

17.  Isaac Kailea

18.  Apolosi Ranawai

19. Angus Blyth

20. Leafi Talataina

21. Jamie Adamson

22. Teddy Wilson

23. Lawson Creighton

24. Sid Harvey

25. James Hendren

26. George Poolman

27. Triston Reilly

28. Ioane Moananu

Recommended

Hong Kong China land historic Rugby World Cup opening match

Defending SVNS Perth champions Australia make changes for home event

World Rugby Chair shares Zimbabwe fans’ story that captures RWC spirit

INTERVIEW

Asafo Aumua ready for Hurricanes' bounce back after an injury-ravaged 2025 season

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

3
2

Wales player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
4

Italy player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
5

Fissler Confidential: Tigers braced for Billy Searle tug-of-war

6

Ireland set to drop to four-year low in World Rankings

5
7

Shaun Edwards calls France's dominance over Ireland 'very, very unusual'

11
8

Springbok's brother named in 35-man USA Eagles training squad

1

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 5 days ago

Good team. Interested to see if Pete Samu can get more game time this season with the Wallabies.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

279
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

9
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Gtr33 9 minutes ago
Jorja Miller scores birthday double as NZ book spot in SVNS Perth decider

Where can we watch the final

1 Go to comments
N
NW 19 minutes ago
Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

It the same after every Lions tour. Ireland had more players on tour in Australia so they are the ones that suffer the most. The Lions is a concept that is disastrous for National Rugby in the professional era as players get injured, tired and their season prep is completely disrupted.

It is notable that the players who weren’t on tour looked the better players on the team.



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 21 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Another click bait type headline.

3 Go to comments
S
Schalk Van Schalkwyk 35 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

It’s because they can’t shout the referee onto their side anymore

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I was slightly disappointed with England’s play today. They started well, got control of the game and then lost momentum after about 30 mins.

Stats were pretty poor, defence was average and whilst they played well for the first 30 mins, they lost momentum for large parts of that game.



...

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 48 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I don’t think I have ever seen a player with such an innate ability to be in the right place at the right time as Pollock.

His ability to read games and be in the right place at the right time is a unique gift.



...

16 Go to comments
D
DP 49 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

🤣

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 50 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Fiji would easily take Wales by a good 20-30 points. They are a much better team than you sare giving them credit for.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 52 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Not really, IRE & SCO will be harder to beat at HOME and ITA is a banana skin waiting to happen, if you send a rotated side there (most will) they have the ability to do what they did yesterday and are getting better each cycle.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I was out with friends last night (one of them is a devoted SCO fan) and I asked them if they thought Townsend should go, which they said no and didn’t understand the media frenzy.

I then said, he’s taken you as far as he can, underwhelms on the big stage and this will be the last chance with the change of player qualification in a while and after digesting it, they also then agreed that Franco Smith might be the right solution.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That would be a pretty cool lifetime memory.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the IRE line up will be very different from what they initially planned. He needs a good performance from that team to get them back on track.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That win will give them a huge boost in confidence but a little bit more composure in their play and they would have made that a much more comfortable finish.

They finally have the fitness for the full 80 mins and as for that scrum, they took Scotland apart.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

He used to be incredibly quick but it was his change of pace and how quickly he could turn, whilst running flat out which kept defenders guessing and he also had a pretty good chip kicking game.

He may be as fast in a straight line but be doesn’t have that jinking run or the same noticable change in direction. There is less deception about his play and whilst he appears more robust (used to go down with injuries all the time at Gloucester), there isn’t the same excitement around his plays.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was always going to be a tough game for Wales but I actually thought they had quite a lot to build on from the 2nd half.

It’s going to take a while to rebuild but I think they have the foundations for a decent front 5, that was the perfect game for Reffell when he returns and they should be competitive, whilst you rebuild the backs.



...

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It’s strange - once you contemplate leaving it acquires a momentum of its own! We’ve heard the Red Bull rumours and now it’s happening by itself!

279 Go to comments
B
BC1812 1 hour ago
With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

There were batsmen/wicketkeepers before Gilchrist but he did change the mould a bit with his attacking intent.

I think the Red Roses are stacked with wing potential but as yet unproven at international level, Millie David is rapid and has surprising strength. We also need some more proven options at scrum half, I think a potential Lions spot will be Mo Hunt’s well deserved swansong. I enjoy watching the PWR to assess the potential candidates in every position.



...

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Funnily enough I spent a few hours at a meeting last week talking to a mate whose peak golfing experience was playing the 17th at Sawgrass, two holes ahead of Rory. He went in the water with his first, but holed in two on the retry!

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Jamie is really a centre who can play full-back. He is good at both, but right now Ire priority is a second palymaker to take some birden off the 10. If Keenan and Hansen were available you wd see an immediate uplift in performance.

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That has suddenly become a much more critical game!

279 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT