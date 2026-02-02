Pete Samu among Wallabies named in Waratahs side for Brumbies

Wallabies backrower Pete Samu will wear the iconic Cambridge blue jersey of the NSW Waratahs for the first time this week, named in a star-studded 28-man squad to take on the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby Pacific pre-season trial.

Samu enjoyed a successful stint in the nation’s capital before heading offshore, signing with European rugby powerhouse Bordeaux. The No. 8 headlines the eight changes to the Waratahs’ starting XV that defeated the Queensland Reds 49-19 in Brisbane last weekend.

Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Andrew Kellaway are other Wallabies named in the run-on side. Kellaway, Jorgensen and Harry Potter link up as an outside backs trio with international experience.

Suaalii joins inside centre Joey Walton in the midfield, while Gordon partners experienced Super Rugby playmaker Jack Debreczeni in the halves. Teddy Wilson and Lawson Creighton will provide halves cover off the pine, named on the team’s extended bench.

Tom Lambert will pack down alongside Ethan Dobbins and Daniel Botha up front, while Ben Grant and captain Matt Philip round out the tight five as the second-row pairing. Wallabies Folau Fainga’a and Isaac Kailea have been named on the bench as well.

Samu forms a powerful loose forwards combination with Clem Halaholo at blindside flanker and openside flanker Charlie Gamble. Coach Dan McKellar has selected Angus Blyth and Jamie Adamson as some of the other forwards in the replacements.

“Team selection for Round 1 is going to be extremely challenging, which is exactly what you want as a Super Rugby coach,” McKellar said.

“We were pleased with the performance and application against the Reds, but we know that trial matches aren’t necessarily a true reflection of where teams are at.

“From a personal perspective, I just really enjoyed seeing the boys finally playing against some opposition other than themselves.

“We’re now looking forward to testing ourselves against the Brumbies and we’re expecting them to name a strong side, in front of their own fans in Canberra.”

This match at Canberra’s Marist College will get underway at 1:30 pm AEDT on Thursday, February 5.

NSW Waratahs team to take on ACT Brumbies in pre-season trial

Tom Lambert Ethan Dobbins Daniel Botha Ben Grant Matt Philip © Clem Halaholo Charlie Gamble Pete Samu Jake Gordon Jack Debreczeni Max Jorgensen Joey Walton Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii Harry Potter Andrew Kellaway

Replacements:

16. Folau Faingaa

17. Isaac Kailea

18. Apolosi Ranawai

19. Angus Blyth

20. Leafi Talataina

21. Jamie Adamson

22. Teddy Wilson

23. Lawson Creighton

24. Sid Harvey

25. James Hendren

26. George Poolman

27. Triston Reilly

28. Ioane Moananu