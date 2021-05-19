Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan says that hosting the 2027 World Cup would be a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

RA is launching its bid in Sydney on Thursday morning with a rally cry of ‘Game On’.

The bid projects that if the 2027 tournament is awarded to Australia, there’ll be over 200,000 international visitors and over two million people attending.

It would feature 20 nations and 48 matches over seven weeks and be played at between eight and 10 venues.

“Hosting Rugby World Cup 2027 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Australia, which would drive substantial economic outcomes for our country, while also providing a lasting legacy for rugby in this region,” McLennan said.

RA is currently in a dialogue phase with World Rugby and will move into a candidate phase from June, when they will construct their detailed bid proposal.

An evaluation phase commences in February 2022, with the WR Council voting on the hosts in May next year.

“Hosting Rugby World Cup 2027 would be a transformational moment for the game in this country and the Pacific, presenting an enormous opportunity to grow the game,” said Wallabies’ World Cup-winning hooker Phil Kearns, executive director of the Australian bid.

Australia co-hosted the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and was sole host of the 2003 tournament, when the Wallabies were beaten by England in the final.

“I still remember the 2003 tournament and what it meant for Australia at the time, the atmosphere and vibe around the game was incredible,” Wallabies’ captain and flanker Michael Hooper said.

