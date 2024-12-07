Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Northampton thump Castres in Champions Cup statement win

By PA
Castres' Mathieu Babillot (C) jumps for a hig ball against Northampton Saints' English lock Tom Lockett (L) and Northampton Saints' English flanker Henry Pollock (R) during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 3 rugby union match between Northampton Saints and Castres at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton, central England on December 7, 2024. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Northampton began their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a comfortable 38-8 bonus-point victory over Castres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gallagher Premiership champions were out of the blocks quickly at Franklin’s Gardens to lead through captain Fraser Dingwall’s try.

Castres reduced the deficit with a Louis le Brun penalty as Storm Darragh made life difficult in the East Midlands.

But Saints were firmly in control when Temo Mayanavanua galloped over and Tommy Freeman threw a wide pass for Juarno Augustus to make the corner.

Curtis Langdon secured the bonus point before number eight Augustus claimed a second.

Pierre Colonna touched down to give Castres some cheer but Henry Pollock rounded off an impressive Saints show with a wonderful solo finish.

Saints’ next Challenge Cup assignment is in South Africa next Saturday with a trip to the Southern Hemisphere to take on the Bulls.

Exeter fell to a 39-21 defeat to South African side Sharks side in Durban.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs took an early lead through Dan Frost’s try while they were down to 14 with Greg Fisilau in the sin bin.

Frost claimed a second score at the end of the first half, but by then the Challenge Cup holders had crossed four times themselves.

Phepsi Buthelezi, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams and Siya Kolisi dotted down for a 26-14 interval lead.

Kolisi’s second try stretched the Sharks’ lead before England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso claimed a crossfield kick for Exeter’s third score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Sharks being reduced to 12 men for about six minutes later with three players sent to the sin bin in quick succession, Exeter could not score a fourth try and register a bonus point.

Clermont Auvergne shut out Benetton in a 28-0 victory Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Peceli Yato and Barnabe Massa both crossed twice with Benjamin Urdapilleta converting all four tries.

Toulon overcame a 14-10 interval deficit to record an impressive 24-14 success at Stormers.

Gabin Villiere, Facundo Isa and Baptiste Serin crossed for the French visitors, while Warrick Gelant and Joseph Dweba scored tries for the South African hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 35 minutes ago
Championship clubs call for SGM

As an Englishman, it’s difficult when the game you love so much doesn’t love you back. The national team are poor, the domestic league has been (largely) humbled in Europe this weekend and my team Bristol who are playing some of the most exciting rugby in the Prem, got their pants pulled down by the mighty Leinster yesterday.


On top of all that, governance at the top of the English game is sickeningly bad while tv rights are becoming increasingly fragmented and placing even greater demands on the paying punter.


Frankly, It’s a complete sh$t show.

0 Go to comments
A
AlanP 49 minutes ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

France is ahead of Ireland and NZ. As opposed to both those teams they are unbeaten this Autumn.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Absolutely

Considering lock was a weak point after the two legends left it’s not now

Loads of loose forward injuries this year and again Lakai had to play a full game against France with no bench impact


Very tough season so apart from the Argentina loss the other three away were not surprising and all in single digits

80 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

He does need to

As a kiwi it pains me to say it was fair but it all came down to Foleys interpretation of high degree of force which is questionable IMO

But it’s what he thought and Cane offered no mitigation so an illegal tackle trumps all

If Cane had just tried to hinge …


Remember it’s irrelevant what Kriel did because of that

But seeing some tackles now like Porters yellow on Brodie which broke his cheek and McCarthys recently it’s a bit of a joke - that was a bad head clash and he just got a penalty!!


Anyway the ABs were the better team after Cane went off!!

80 Go to comments
j
je 2 hours ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

French scrum did not look good with no real answers to Atonio & Baille surely?

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes and it's not really fair to compare this year's squad to a team in World Cup year with several GOATs and a coach in his twelfth year in test rugby. Tough draw too, with four away matches against the rest of the big four.

80 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

Agreed. Let's not forget that star players still need the back up from other team members though.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Possibly not but even he might start to get a little bored…😉😂

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

There are actually 3 outstanding women players in the circuit now . Obviously Miller for NZ but M Levy for Australia & Toliver for USA are all fine players and match winners. NZ won this time round as their support players backed up their stars.

4 Go to comments
C
Chip Douglas 3 hours ago
Former All Black Aidan Ross signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

17

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bristol Bears | Champions Cup

Yep still looking like a kid at this level. Love how he tries to move the ball around. Reminds me of Zarn Sullivan.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Rassie’s not going anywhere until at least 2036.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Like I said, in the event he wants to take a serious step into International coaching:


- Wales has been a stepping stone for some of the best coaches in the pro era;

- Regardless of the results he might achieve with Wales, rebuilding them with the bar set as low as it is, there is only one way to go (up);

- it would be a good stint to gain international coaching experience, competing in the 6N etc.


I’m not sure why only Kiwis get looked at for the Welsh job. I said it some time ago, a South African of his caliber could do a great for Wales.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

Hmm, I don't know how revealing. What's small, was it just some comp from USA, or was it an equal share from NZR, as I suggest it should have been to get them to think about it, but still a pittance by their lofty standards?

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

He’s far too smart to head for Wales, they’ve got years in the lower levels in front of them, a union that is frankly incompetent and financial problems that will not go away. As for England, absolutely no chance they will even consider him, their egos are way too big to consider a coach ripping it up at glasgow.


I’d wager his possible moves are either to be taken into the SA team under Rassie, although JN is probably in pole position for the day Rassie eventually steps down, or more likely, succeed GT with Scotland.


That said, he doesn’t need to rush to go anywhere with the success he’s having at Glasgow. The more he achieves, the better his prospects with SA, particularly if he can somehow manage to trump JN’s Leinster in the URC and perhaps even the Champions Cup.

7 Go to comments
W
Werner 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Agreed needs to be post game feedback but current WR handling of poor referee decisions are just not cutting it.


I saw the Kolisi and AWJ situation a bit different. There were only a few big decisions that he was injecting himself into the conversation with the ref and each time AWJ made sure he was doing the same to ensure he got a say. Again a lot of the calls in that game were wrongfully made and ignored consistency so it's a bit of a double edged sword, leave the wrong calls to get more favourable calls. And imo It's more often than not the profile of the captain that plays a role in how they are treated by refs, the fact that AWJ was a so well known, a future HOF and on his last B&I tour would have played a big part in his treatment

80 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

I was thinking more in terms a carrot for the French - it would be like a home game for them. I think they would sell out 60k in Toronto very easily for that fixture. Moot point though I suppose as it's not happening.

83 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Jordie Barrett's Leinster debut

Hopefully seeing his full skillset on display will inspire Razor to expand his role beyond crash balls.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Easterby takes the reins as cracks appear in Ireland's masterplan

Some kind of software bug. This was posted against the Steve Hanson story. No idea how it ended up here.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Wrong guess. I don't live in the UK right now, but I still have a house there and fully expect to return.


Agree on the UK/Ireland team. They did a great job developing NZ players (and the odd South African) that could have played tests back home.

43 Go to comments
