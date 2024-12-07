Northampton thump Castres in Champions Cup statement win

Northampton began their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a comfortable 38-8 bonus-point victory over Castres.

The Gallagher Premiership champions were out of the blocks quickly at Franklin’s Gardens to lead through captain Fraser Dingwall’s try.

Castres reduced the deficit with a Louis le Brun penalty as Storm Darragh made life difficult in the East Midlands.

But Saints were firmly in control when Temo Mayanavanua galloped over and Tommy Freeman threw a wide pass for Juarno Augustus to make the corner.

Curtis Langdon secured the bonus point before number eight Augustus claimed a second.

Pierre Colonna touched down to give Castres some cheer but Henry Pollock rounded off an impressive Saints show with a wonderful solo finish.

Saints’ next Challenge Cup assignment is in South Africa next Saturday with a trip to the Southern Hemisphere to take on the Bulls.

Exeter fell to a 39-21 defeat to South African side Sharks side in Durban.

The Chiefs took an early lead through Dan Frost’s try while they were down to 14 with Greg Fisilau in the sin bin.

Frost claimed a second score at the end of the first half, but by then the Challenge Cup holders had crossed four times themselves.

Phepsi Buthelezi, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams and Siya Kolisi dotted down for a 26-14 interval lead.

Kolisi’s second try stretched the Sharks’ lead before England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso claimed a crossfield kick for Exeter’s third score.

Despite the Sharks being reduced to 12 men for about six minutes later with three players sent to the sin bin in quick succession, Exeter could not score a fourth try and register a bonus point.

Clermont Auvergne shut out Benetton in a 28-0 victory Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Peceli Yato and Barnabe Massa both crossed twice with Benjamin Urdapilleta converting all four tries.

Toulon overcame a 14-10 interval deficit to record an impressive 24-14 success at Stormers.

Gabin Villiere, Facundo Isa and Baptiste Serin crossed for the French visitors, while Warrick Gelant and Joseph Dweba scored tries for the South African hosts.