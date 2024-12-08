Northern Edition

New Zealand hand France heavy loss, Australia stunned in Cape Town semis

France's Lili Dezou (C) runs between New Zealand's Olive Watherston (L) and New Zealand's Sarah Hirini (R) during the cup semifinals of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's rugby match between New Zealand and France at the Cape Town stadium in Cape Town on December 8, 2024. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

France have fallen short in a bid to repeat their heroics from SVNS Cape Town last season. The French stunned New Zealand in the semi-finals of the HSBC SVNS Series event 12 months ago, but history wouldn’t repeat as the Black Ferns Sevens dominated Sunday’s clash 43-nil.

New Zealand had qualified for 14 consecutive Cup Finals on the international sevens circuit before that incredible streak was brought to an end last December. France went on to lose the Cape Town decider to Australia, who had also won in Dubai to open the 2023/24 campaign.

The Kiwis and French traded blows in the season-opening event at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium a week ago, with the New Zealanders taking out that clash to qualify for the big dance, which Australia won courtesy of a late Maddison Levi intercept try.

But, as is the nature of the SVNS Series, the Black Ferns Sevens didn’t have long to wait as they continued to chase their first title triumph on the circuit since Singapore last season. They were solid in pool stage wins over China and Japan, but the next task wouldn’t be an easy one.

Catch up on the action from the HSBC SVNS Series live on RugbyPass TV

France booked their spot in the final four after beating Spain and Ireland in pool play, and they didn’t concede a single point in either win. With a new competition format sending the top team in each pool through to the semis, those results set the stage for a semi-final blockbuster.

On a beautiful day in the Western Cape, the two teams ran out onto DHL Stadium with a spot in the Cup Final on the line. New Zealander dominated the first half, with Olympic gold medallist Jazmin Felix-Hotham getting things underway with an effort in the second minute.

Risi Pouri-Lane and Mahina Paul also scored as the Black Ferns Sevens took a commanding 19-nil lead into the break. France seemed desperate to strike early in the second term, but the New Zealanders would continue to extend their lead through Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti.

Sarah Hirini and electric winger Katelyn Vahaakolo helped round out New Zealand’s impeccable performance under the South African sun. France failed to fire any noteworthy shots as they were left to look towards a third-place playoff later on day two.

In the second women’s semi-final, Dubai Sevens champions Australia came up against an American outfit who had looked on song during pool play. The USA blitzed Fiji 31-nil and outclassed Great Britain 31-14, but the Aussies would’ve still been considered the favourites.

It was a tense start to the eliminator, but former captain Charlotte Caslick helped the Aussies break the deadlock midway through the first half by sending playmaker Tia Hinds over for the opener. But the USA hit back almost immediately through speedster Ariana Rasmey.

Australia had the last laugh before the interval with Faith Nathan cancelling out Ramsey’s effort by racing away for a 75-metre try of her own. An effort from Maddison Levi about 75 seconds into the second half helped extend Australia’s lead to a strong 12-point margin.

But the USA weren’t going down without a fight.

Nia Toliver crossed for her fifth try of the weekend to help make it a seven-point game. The conversion was missed from directly in front, but the Americans still had about four minutes left as they chased a spot in their first Cup Final since Hong Kong China last season.

Alyssa Porter remained calm and composed to pick up a loose ball before running in for another USA score soon after. The conversion was pulled wide left, so the Aussies still had the lead, but the Americans seemed to be playing with the match’s momentum and confidence to show for that.

Toliver scored another try late in the piece to send the Australians packing.

Australia were beaten 19-22 in a shock upset.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 35 minutes ago
Championship clubs call for SGM

As an Englishman, it’s difficult when the game you love so much doesn’t love you back. The national team are poor, the domestic league has been (largely) humbled in Europe this weekend and my team Bristol who are playing some of the most exciting rugby in the Prem, got their pants pulled down by the mighty Leinster yesterday.


On top of all that, governance at the top of the English game is sickeningly bad while tv rights are becoming increasingly fragmented and placing even greater demands on the paying punter.


Frankly, It’s a complete sh$t show.

0 Go to comments
A
AlanP 49 minutes ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

France is ahead of Ireland and NZ. As opposed to both those teams they are unbeaten this Autumn.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Absolutely

Considering lock was a weak point after the two legends left it’s not now

Loads of loose forward injuries this year and again Lakai had to play a full game against France with no bench impact


Very tough season so apart from the Argentina loss the other three away were not surprising and all in single digits

80 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

He does need to

As a kiwi it pains me to say it was fair but it all came down to Foleys interpretation of high degree of force which is questionable IMO

But it’s what he thought and Cane offered no mitigation so an illegal tackle trumps all

If Cane had just tried to hinge …


Remember it’s irrelevant what Kriel did because of that

But seeing some tackles now like Porters yellow on Brodie which broke his cheek and McCarthys recently it’s a bit of a joke - that was a bad head clash and he just got a penalty!!


Anyway the ABs were the better team after Cane went off!!

80 Go to comments
j
je 2 hours ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

French scrum did not look good with no real answers to Atonio & Baille surely?

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes and it's not really fair to compare this year's squad to a team in World Cup year with several GOATs and a coach in his twelfth year in test rugby. Tough draw too, with four away matches against the rest of the big four.

80 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

Agreed. Let's not forget that star players still need the back up from other team members though.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Possibly not but even he might start to get a little bored…😉😂

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

There are actually 3 outstanding women players in the circuit now . Obviously Miller for NZ but M Levy for Australia & Toliver for USA are all fine players and match winners. NZ won this time round as their support players backed up their stars.

4 Go to comments
C
Chip Douglas 3 hours ago
Former All Black Aidan Ross signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

17

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bristol Bears | Champions Cup

Yep still looking like a kid at this level. Love how he tries to move the ball around. Reminds me of Zarn Sullivan.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Rassie’s not going anywhere until at least 2036.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Like I said, in the event he wants to take a serious step into International coaching:


- Wales has been a stepping stone for some of the best coaches in the pro era;

- Regardless of the results he might achieve with Wales, rebuilding them with the bar set as low as it is, there is only one way to go (up);

- it would be a good stint to gain international coaching experience, competing in the 6N etc.


I’m not sure why only Kiwis get looked at for the Welsh job. I said it some time ago, a South African of his caliber could do a great for Wales.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

Hmm, I don't know how revealing. What's small, was it just some comp from USA, or was it an equal share from NZR, as I suggest it should have been to get them to think about it, but still a pittance by their lofty standards?

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

He’s far too smart to head for Wales, they’ve got years in the lower levels in front of them, a union that is frankly incompetent and financial problems that will not go away. As for England, absolutely no chance they will even consider him, their egos are way too big to consider a coach ripping it up at glasgow.


I’d wager his possible moves are either to be taken into the SA team under Rassie, although JN is probably in pole position for the day Rassie eventually steps down, or more likely, succeed GT with Scotland.


That said, he doesn’t need to rush to go anywhere with the success he’s having at Glasgow. The more he achieves, the better his prospects with SA, particularly if he can somehow manage to trump JN’s Leinster in the URC and perhaps even the Champions Cup.

7 Go to comments
W
Werner 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Agreed needs to be post game feedback but current WR handling of poor referee decisions are just not cutting it.


I saw the Kolisi and AWJ situation a bit different. There were only a few big decisions that he was injecting himself into the conversation with the ref and each time AWJ made sure he was doing the same to ensure he got a say. Again a lot of the calls in that game were wrongfully made and ignored consistency so it's a bit of a double edged sword, leave the wrong calls to get more favourable calls. And imo It's more often than not the profile of the captain that plays a role in how they are treated by refs, the fact that AWJ was a so well known, a future HOF and on his last B&I tour would have played a big part in his treatment

80 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

I was thinking more in terms a carrot for the French - it would be like a home game for them. I think they would sell out 60k in Toronto very easily for that fixture. Moot point though I suppose as it's not happening.

83 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Jordie Barrett's Leinster debut

Hopefully seeing his full skillset on display will inspire Razor to expand his role beyond crash balls.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Easterby takes the reins as cracks appear in Ireland's masterplan

Some kind of software bug. This was posted against the Steve Hanson story. No idea how it ended up here.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Wrong guess. I don't live in the UK right now, but I still have a house there and fully expect to return.


Agree on the UK/Ireland team. They did a great job developing NZ players (and the odd South African) that could have played tests back home.

43 Go to comments
