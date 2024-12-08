New Zealand hand France heavy loss, Australia stunned in Cape Town semis

France have fallen short in a bid to repeat their heroics from SVNS Cape Town last season. The French stunned New Zealand in the semi-finals of the HSBC SVNS Series event 12 months ago, but history wouldn’t repeat as the Black Ferns Sevens dominated Sunday’s clash 43-nil.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand had qualified for 14 consecutive Cup Finals on the international sevens circuit before that incredible streak was brought to an end last December. France went on to lose the Cape Town decider to Australia, who had also won in Dubai to open the 2023/24 campaign.

The Kiwis and French traded blows in the season-opening event at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium a week ago, with the New Zealanders taking out that clash to qualify for the big dance, which Australia won courtesy of a late Maddison Levi intercept try.

But, as is the nature of the SVNS Series, the Black Ferns Sevens didn’t have long to wait as they continued to chase their first title triumph on the circuit since Singapore last season. They were solid in pool stage wins over China and Japan, but the next task wouldn’t be an easy one.

Catch up on the action from the HSBC SVNS Series live on RugbyPass TV, which you can sign up for HERE.

France booked their spot in the final four after beating Spain and Ireland in pool play, and they didn’t concede a single point in either win. With a new competition format sending the top team in each pool through to the semis, those results set the stage for a semi-final blockbuster.

On a beautiful day in the Western Cape, the two teams ran out onto DHL Stadium with a spot in the Cup Final on the line. New Zealander dominated the first half, with Olympic gold medallist Jazmin Felix-Hotham getting things underway with an effort in the second minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Risi Pouri-Lane and Mahina Paul also scored as the Black Ferns Sevens took a commanding 19-nil lead into the break. France seemed desperate to strike early in the second term, but the New Zealanders would continue to extend their lead through Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti.

Sarah Hirini and electric winger Katelyn Vahaakolo helped round out New Zealand’s impeccable performance under the South African sun. France failed to fire any noteworthy shots as they were left to look towards a third-place playoff later on day two.

In the second women’s semi-final, Dubai Sevens champions Australia came up against an American outfit who had looked on song during pool play. The USA blitzed Fiji 31-nil and outclassed Great Britain 31-14, but the Aussies would’ve still been considered the favourites.



It was a tense start to the eliminator, but former captain Charlotte Caslick helped the Aussies break the deadlock midway through the first half by sending playmaker Tia Hinds over for the opener. But the USA hit back almost immediately through speedster Ariana Rasmey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia had the last laugh before the interval with Faith Nathan cancelling out Ramsey’s effort by racing away for a 75-metre try of her own. An effort from Maddison Levi about 75 seconds into the second half helped extend Australia’s lead to a strong 12-point margin.

But the USA weren’t going down without a fight.

Nia Toliver crossed for her fifth try of the weekend to help make it a seven-point game. The conversion was missed from directly in front, but the Americans still had about four minutes left as they chased a spot in their first Cup Final since Hong Kong China last season.

Alyssa Porter remained calm and composed to pick up a loose ball before running in for another USA score soon after. The conversion was pulled wide left, so the Aussies still had the lead, but the Americans seemed to be playing with the match’s momentum and confidence to show for that.

Toliver scored another try late in the piece to send the Australians packing.

Australia were beaten 19-22 in a shock upset.