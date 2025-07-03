New captain and Pollock switches position in Lions team for Waratahs
Head coach Andy Farrell – fresh from sensationally calling up son Owen to the squad – has named a new-look British & Irish Lions side to face the New South Wales Waratahs at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Tadhg Beirne will captain the side in the absence of Maro Itoje. The Saracens lock is rested after leading the Lions to victory over the Queensland Reds.
The Munster lock is joined in the second row by Leinster’s James Ryan.
Pierre Schoeman, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Finlay Bealham form the front row, representing Scotland, England and Ireland, respectively.
Henry Pollock – who started at No.8 against Western Force – is named at blindside flanker. The 20-year-old Northampton Saints standout lines up alongside Josh van der Flier at openside and Ben Earl at the back.
The backline includes a familiar halfback pairing in Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith, who continue their club combination for the Lions.
In midfield, the all-Glasgow partnership of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones returns.
Hugo Keenan is named at full-back, making his Lions debut after missing out against the Reds with injury. He’s joined in the back three by Toulouse’s Blair Kinghorn and Connacht’s Mack Hansen.
“Congratulations to Tadhg who will lead the side on Saturday night – and also to Blair, Hugo and Ben who will all make their Lions debuts,” said Farrell. “The games are coming thick and fast now as we face a Waratahs side who will want to make their mark.”
British & Irish Lions:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Huw Jones
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. Blair Kinghorn
10. Fin Smith
9. Alex Mitchell
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Tadhg Beirne (c)
5. James Ryan
6. Henry Pollock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Ben Earl
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Ellis Genge
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Joe McCarthy
20. Scott Cummings
21. Jac Morgan
22. Ben White
23. Marcus Smith
Sensational is certainly 1 way of describing the call up of the coaches son !!
that’s a pretty lightweight pack
Pollock has never started at 6 before. not sure he really has the heft for it. And Earl is a great 8, but doesn’t add much power.
Jac Morgan isnt the biggest lump to bring on either. Unless Beirn moves to 6 with Cummings coming on.
Some players are in need of a big performance.
Scho has had his scrum issues, LCD lineout issues, Beirne and Earl dropping down the pecking order, Mitchell under threat from White, Smith under threat from Faz Jrs introduction, Midfield partnership up for grabs, Keenan and Kinghorn in a straight shootout for FB
Feel this is the second string forwards with a few potential back starters.