New captain and Pollock switches position in Lions team for Waratahs

Head coach Andy Farrell – fresh from sensationally calling up son Owen to the squad – has named a new-look British & Irish Lions side to face the New South Wales Waratahs at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Tadhg Beirne will captain the side in the absence of Maro Itoje. The Saracens lock is rested after leading the Lions to victory over the Queensland Reds.

The Munster lock is joined in the second row by Leinster’s James Ryan.

Pierre Schoeman, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Finlay Bealham form the front row, representing Scotland, England and Ireland, respectively.

Henry Pollock – who started at No.8 against Western Force – is named at blindside flanker. The 20-year-old Northampton Saints standout lines up alongside Josh van der Flier at openside and Ben Earl at the back.

The backline includes a familiar halfback pairing in Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith, who continue their club combination for the Lions.

In midfield, the all-Glasgow partnership of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones returns.

Hugo Keenan is named at full-back, making his Lions debut after missing out against the Reds with injury. He’s joined in the back three by Toulouse’s Blair Kinghorn and Connacht’s Mack Hansen.

“Congratulations to Tadhg who will lead the side on Saturday night – and also to Blair, Hugo and Ben who will all make their Lions debuts,” said Farrell. “The games are coming thick and fast now as we face a Waratahs side who will want to make their mark.”

British & Irish Lions:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Blair Kinghorn

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Tadhg Beirne (c)

5. James Ryan

6. Henry Pollock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Ellis Genge

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Scott Cummings

21. Jac Morgan

22. Ben White

23. Marcus Smith

