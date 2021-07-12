Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Murray handed first start as Lions captain against South Africa 'A'

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Warren Gatland has given Conor Murray his first start as British and Irish Lions Tour Captain against South Africa ‘A’ this Wednesday in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray replaced Alun Wyn Jones as captain after the Welshman injured his shoulder against Japan in Edinburgh, but this will be his first start on South African soil.

“We’re pleased to have arrived in Cape Town as we near the halfway stage of the Series,” said Gatland.

“Wednesday’s game against South Africa ‘A’ will be our toughest encounter since we arrived here and we’re looking forward to it. We expect them to be physical in the contact area and look to test us at scrum time.”

“I think we’ve benefitted from playing at altitude in the first three games. While the boys have felt it in their lungs, they’ll be all the better for it now we’re at sea level.

“As we move towards the business end of the Tour, it’s pleasing to see so many players putting in some stand-out performances. As coaches we want the players to make Test selection as hard as possible and that’s we’re seeing.”

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816
14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales) #846
13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #836
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Conor Murray – captain (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842
2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825
5. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808
6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #854
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853
8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787
18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #848
19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales) #852
20. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849
22. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

Rieko Ioane’s chance to cement All Blacks centre shift Injuries have given Rieko Ioane a clear run at the All Blacks No 13 jersey. Gregor Paul Best yet to come for Scott Robertson’s Crusaders Scott Robertson has signed on for two more years with the Crusaders. What will the near future hold? Patrick McKendry Adding blitz to rugby’s last bastion of slow ball Analysis: While breakdowns are getting faster, the scrum mostly remains stuck in rugby's dark ages. Nick Bishop Dalton Papalii’s battle to usurp the All Blacks’ best After spending three years' in the shadows of Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii is set to break free. Patrick McKendry Knowing when to call it quits When rugby is so intertwined with who you are as a person, how do you ever call time on the game? Alice Soper

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Murray handed first start as Lions captain against South Africa 'A'

Search