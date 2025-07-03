Moana Pasifika speedster re-signs with team for two more years

Despite the departure of over 10 players from this year’s squad, Moana Pasifika have locked down one player for the next two years, today announcing outside back Tevita Ofa has re-signed with the team until the end of the Super Rugby Pacific in 2027.

The Moana Pasifika speedster made his debut for the side in round three in 2025, against the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium.

The 23-year-old is of Tongan descent through his father, as well as Samoan descent through his mother, attending Wesley College in Auckland during his upbringing, playing for their 1st XV team for 2 years.

Ofa, who plays for the Counties Manukau Steelers in the Bunnings NPC, says he’s looking forward to adding to what the team has already built in the past few campaigns.

“I‘m looking forward to building on what we’ve built this year and the past few years before. I feel like we’ve got a lot to look forward to and still a lot to prove. We were so close to finals footy, but the goal is to go all the way now, and that’s what I’m aiming for in 2026.”

Ofa explains what it meant to him after his debut this year, after previously being involved with the Chiefs as a development player.

“Being able to debut for a club that represents our people was a huge honour, to do it in front of our people at home and my family was a dream come true,” Ofa told Moana Pasifika in a statement.

Moana Pasifika head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga had high praise for the 23-year-old.

“Tevita has been an exceptional addition to our team this year. Being young, he carries himself with great maturity and work ethic,” Umaga said in a Moana Pasifika statement.

“He exudes a team-first mentality and has the tenacity and talent to have a long career. We’re excited to have him back on board.”

Moana Pasifika also announced a couple of weeks ago that former All Black Ngani Laumape has signed with the team, while 2025 captain Ardie Savea is taking up his one-year sabbatical option from his contract to play the 2026 season with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan.

