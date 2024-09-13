Melani Nanai named for Manu Samoa debut against Japan

Manu Samoa are up against the Pacific Nations Cup playoff hosts in Tokyo and have named a side eager to take that challenge in their stride.

Head coach Mase Mahonri Schwalger will celebrate his 46th birthday on game day and has called upon two uncapped players for the contest, including former Super Rugby star Melani Nanai and former Sevens speedster Elisapeta Alofipo.

Rodney Iona comes into the No. 10 jersey after coming off the bench in the win over Tonga, joined by Lalomilo Lalamilo in the No. 13 jersey.

The front row sees one change in the form of Marco Fepuleai, who comes in for Tietie Tuimauga. Tomasi Alosio replaces Afa Moleli at fullback.

Manu Samoa team to face Japan

1. Aki Seiuli 2. Sama Malolo

3. Marco Fepuleai

4. Ben Nee Nee

5. Samuel Slade

6. Theo McFarland

7. Izaiha Moore-Aiono

8. Iakopo Petelo-Mapu 9. Melani Matavao

10. Rodney Iona

11. Elisapeta Alofipo

12. Alapati Leiua

13. Lalomilo Lalamilo

14. Tuna Tuitama

15. Tomasi Alosio

Substitutes 16. Luteru Tolai

17. Andrew Tuala

18. Brook Toomalatai

19. Michael Curry

20. Murphy Taramai

21. Danny Tusitala

22. Afa Moleli

23. Melani Nanai

