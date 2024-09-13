Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
Today
03:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:00
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
08:30
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
02:05
Pacific Nations Cup

Melani Nanai named for Manu Samoa debut against Japan

By Ned Lester
Melani Nanai in action for the Blues. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Manu Samoa are up against the Pacific Nations Cup playoff hosts in Tokyo and have named a side eager to take that challenge in their stride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Mase Mahonri Schwalger will celebrate his 46th birthday on game day and has called upon two uncapped players for the contest, including former Super Rugby star Melani Nanai and former Sevens speedster Elisapeta Alofipo.

Rodney Iona comes into the No. 10 jersey after coming off the bench in the win over Tonga, joined by Lalomilo Lalamilo in the No. 13 jersey.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The front row sees one change in the form of Marco Fepuleai, who comes in for Tietie Tuimauga. Tomasi Alosio replaces Afa Moleli at fullback.

Manu Samoa team to face Japan

1. Aki Seiuli

2. Sama Malolo

3. Marco Fepuleai

4. Ben Nee Nee

5. Samuel Slade

6. Theo McFarland

7. Izaiha Moore-Aiono

8. Iakopo Petelo-Mapu
9. Melani Matavao

10. Rodney Iona

11. Elisapeta Alofipo

12. Alapati Leiua

13. Lalomilo Lalamilo

14. Tuna Tuitama

15. Tomasi Alosio

Substitutes
16. Luteru Tolai

17. Andrew Tuala

18. Brook Toomalatai

19. Michael Curry

20. Murphy Taramai

21. Danny Tusitala

22. Afa Moleli

23. Melani Nanai

Related

Fiji tweak starting XV for semi-final against USA

The Flying Fijians have made three changes from the team that dismissed Tonga in round three of the Pacific Nations Cup as they look to claim another title in the revamped tournament.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

3

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

4

Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

5

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

6

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

7

Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

8

Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 13 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Could be a worthy successor to Sam/Guzzler then...

221 Go to comments
J
JW 14 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Haha yeah what was his trio? Ardie, Sititi, and Frizell? The 3 pronged carry attack! Ratima to clear out at the rucks 🤣


In fairness our midfields got no threat on the carry and they do a lot of clearing out already, I'd actually like to see some really varied attack patterns through the season. I enjoyed last years start with a flat running Dmac and then a deep playing Mo'unga, then a contestable kicking Mo'unga were we nearly retrieved every ball again South Africa. That team put 100 on Italy like crazy d!ck. Such a shame WR had to stuff up what could have been a great final. Imagine if SA actually had to chase the game by a couple of tries again, that France game was wild!

41 Go to comments
N
NB 14 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Lotta talent there at 15!

221 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Give him a chance to adapt at least Chiefs!

221 Go to comments
N
NB 17 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

They were not 'on the way'. JGP had just lost his spot in the Hurricanes squad IIRC. He was behind Nugget and at least three other halfbacks in the AB pecking order. Lowey learned to play the game very differently from the left wing in Dublin than he had in NZ.

221 Go to comments
R
RugCs 24 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific introduces ‘lucky loser’ as part of new format for 2025

This is surely not a serious suggestion, is it?

4 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

And why not? They were Test players in the making who never got a shot, just like Mack Hansen.

221 Go to comments
N
NB 25 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

In Wales, Faletau and the two Vunipolas played in Monmouthshire from the age of about 10 onwards. Their Dad Feao played for Pontypool as there was a huge Tongan community in the area, so they were fully multi-qualified. IIRC Billy V was qualified to play for England, Wales, Tonag and Australia!

221 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

The question is whether they are given an even chance to opt for their 'other country' I guess Chiefs. All these guys are dual-qualified, juts like the Bachops, Bunce etc back in he amatueur era...


Say Moana P has a winning season with Ardie at the helm and one or two of their players choose to play for Samoa instead of the ABs. What happens then?

221 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Nah, all of those players would have been All Blacks if they weren't poached.

Utter rot JW. Ask James Lowe, he'll tell you coming to Ireland was the making of him. He improved as a player at Leinster!

221 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Huh? Clarke is an out and out wing. Ollie Lawrence has always been able to play both 12 and 13...

221 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Cannot help feeling they have wasted a few years trying to convert Rieko into a 13....

221 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

England uses Furbank as an alternate playmaker JE, Eddie even picked him to start at 10 once or twice!

221 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Jeez it is only 5/6, can't you do that in your noggin?🤣

221 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I suspect it will settle closer to 75% JD.

221 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

The days of EOYT clean sweeps are a thing of the past - unless you play Wales four times in a row!

221 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

English Prem has 10 clubs playing 18 reg season games, only the top four qualify - with at least 11 wins last year. URC also 18 reg season games, Top 8 go through to the quarters all with winning records. Spot the diff with SRP JW?

221 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Yewp it was such a great story as JW would have you believe! 4 wins outta 14 matches yet they still almost made the playoffs!

221 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Riveting? It was entirely predictable that three NZ sides would get to the semis along with the Brumbies. 8 teams out of 12 in the knockouts is plain stoopid. What's the point of the league if you can finish 5-9 and still get to the playoffs??

221 Go to comments
O
OJohn 50 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Numerous. Eddie did better than Schmidt against Argentina last weekend didn't he ?

Much much better in fact ......

234 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants
Search