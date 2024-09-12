Northern Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji tweak starting XV for semi-final against USA

By Ned Lester
Fiji players sing the national anthem. Photo by TUPOU VAIPULU/AFP via Getty Images

The Flying Fijians have made three changes from the team that dismissed Tonga in round three of the Pacific Nations Cup as they look to claim another title in the revamped tournament.

The World Cup quarter-finalists play the USA in the opening semi-final of the weekend in Tokyo and have named a powerful matchday 23 for the occasion.

Isoa Nasilasila rejoins the starting unit in the second row, along with Kitione Salawa who comes into the No. 7 jersey, replacing Elia Canakaivata who moves to No. 8 and pushes Albert Tuisue to the bench.

In the backline, Inia Tabuavou comes in at inside centre for Adrea Cocagi while Apisalome Vota assumes his spot on the bench.

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne’s promising start to the campaign saw his team come through the pool stage undefeated and with comfortably the best points differential in the competition, placing them as heavy favourites for the semi-final.

Head-to-Head

Last 1 Meeting

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
0
Average Points scored
20
14
First try wins
100%
Home team wins
100%

Fiji team to face the USA

1 Eroni Mawi
2 Tevita Ikanivere
3 Samu Tawake
4 Isoa Nasilasila
5 Temo Mayanavanua
6 Meli Derenalagi
7 Kitione Salawa
8 Elia Canakaivata
9 Frank Lomani
10 Caleb Muntz
11 Epeli Momo
12 Inia Tabuavou
13 Iosefo Baleiwairiki
14 Vuate Karawalevu
15 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Reserves

16 Mesulame Dolokoto
17 Haereiti Hetet
18 Peni Ravai
19 Ratu Rotuisolia
20 Albert Tuisue
21 Peni Matawalu
22 Apisalome Vota
23 Ilaisa Droasese

Related

Tonga reshuffle starting XV, overhaul bench for Canada clash

'Ikale Tahi head coach Tevita Tu'ifua has made six changes to his matchday 23 to face Canada in the fifth-place playoff that kicks off round four of The Pacific Nations Cup this Saturday.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

