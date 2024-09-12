Fiji tweak starting XV for semi-final against USA

The Flying Fijians have made three changes from the team that dismissed Tonga in round three of the Pacific Nations Cup as they look to claim another title in the revamped tournament.

The World Cup quarter-finalists play the USA in the opening semi-final of the weekend in Tokyo and have named a powerful matchday 23 for the occasion.

Isoa Nasilasila rejoins the starting unit in the second row, along with Kitione Salawa who comes into the No. 7 jersey, replacing Elia Canakaivata who moves to No. 8 and pushes Albert Tuisue to the bench.

In the backline, Inia Tabuavou comes in at inside centre for Adrea Cocagi while Apisalome Vota assumes his spot on the bench.

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne’s promising start to the campaign saw his team come through the pool stage undefeated and with comfortably the best points differential in the competition, placing them as heavy favourites for the semi-final.

Head-to-Head Last 1 Meeting 1 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 20 14 First try wins 100% Home team wins 100%

Fiji team to face the USA

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Tevita Ikanivere

3 Samu Tawake

4 Isoa Nasilasila

5 Temo Mayanavanua

6 Meli Derenalagi

7 Kitione Salawa

8 Elia Canakaivata

9 Frank Lomani

10 Caleb Muntz

11 Epeli Momo

12 Inia Tabuavou

13 Iosefo Baleiwairiki

14 Vuate Karawalevu

15 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Reserves

16 Mesulame Dolokoto

17 Haereiti Hetet

18 Peni Ravai

19 Ratu Rotuisolia

20 Albert Tuisue

21 Peni Matawalu

22 Apisalome Vota

23 Ilaisa Droasese

