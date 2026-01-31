Malakai Fekitoa: 'The pathways are very different now'

Former All Black midfielder and current Benneton player Malakai Fekitoa has weighed in on pathways back home in the Pacific and New Zealand, discussing how much they have changed over the years.

Fekitoa, who played 24 Tests for the All Blacks before representing Tonga, has been playing rugby overseas for several years.

Fekitoa’s Benneton side currently sits eleventh in the United Rugby Championship table after eleven rounds, four points off the playoff spots.

The midfielder played a part in the Highlanders Super Rugby trophy in 2015, before playing for the All Blacks in the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

Speaking to Ben Francis from the New Zealand Herald, Fekitoa explained that making the move overseas was one of the best decisions of his life.

“At first it was quite scary, and I didn’t know if I’d made the right decision to leave New Zealand,” Fekitoa told the Herald.

“But it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Probably the best thing to come out of it is my family.

“I’ve been here eight years now. I’ve grown a lot, I understand the game better and I have a different approach. I also get to enjoy life off the field and experience different cultures.”

The former Wasps and Highlanders player is quick to praise the inclusion of South African teams to the URC, years after they were removed from Super Rugby Pacific.

“It’s like the old Super Rugby,” Fekitoa told the Herald. “That’s why the URC is growing so fast and becoming one of the best competitions – it’s five nations in one.

“Every team has a different style, so you have to adapt every week. It’s hard at times, but it’s fun and great to play.

“I had that experience in Super Rugby. Touring South Africa for a couple of weeks was one of the best challenges, and it brings back memories every time.”

When Fekitoa began his professional rugby career, pathways into the sport for kids in the islands were limited, at least to what is available in this day and age, a progression the 33-year-old is here for.

“The pathways are very different now,” Fekitoa said.

“A lot of guys are coming over straight after school and starting their development here. It’s great to see opportunities being offered and clear pathways for players to experience something different from back home.

“There’s a real mix of cultures and experiences, with players from all over the world competing in this competition.”

When asked whether the experienced midfielder would be keen on another Rugby World Cup with Tonga, he admits it will ultimately depend on how his body is holding up.

“I’ll be 35 by then, and I want to make sure my body is right and that I’m good for the job,” Fekitoa said. “I don’t want to take anyone’s spot if I’m not good enough.

“I’m doing well here at Benetton and hopefully that continues. If I’m in good form, I’ll make myself available for selection.

“Playing for Tonga has always been a huge honour for me and my family. Representing the All Blacks was a dream that once felt impossible, but with the help of a lot of people, it became possible.

“Now there’s another opportunity with Tonga at a World Cup. If I’m good enough, I’d be proud to represent them again.”