Mack Hansen has lived with depression 'for a long time'

Ireland and Connacht rugby player Mack Hansen has opened up about his ongoing battle with depression, revealing it’s something he has “had to deal with, and live with, for a long time.”

The Australian-born star has been remarkably candid about how he manages his mental health in an in-depth interview with Pat McCarry for the Irish Independent.

Hansen credited reaching out for help as a turning point, encouraging others to do the same. Inspired by his experiences, Hansen has become an advocate for the Movember campaign, emphasizing the importance of being open about mental health.

“I guess I dealt with some mental health issues myself,” Hansen said. “I’m at the point, now, where I was able to reach out, get some help and I’ve found my way. It isn’t always easy, though. I’d love for more people to know that there’s a way to get through those tough times and that, if they are struggling, they can reach out and get some help.

“I’ve found that just talking out loud about what I’m going through can be such a help. As soon as I realised that, I didn’t have this weight on my shoulders. It’s all about being open and finding out about the tools that can help you cope. I’ve been through a lot of my own stuff and I can still remember that feeling like there was no way out. That things would never get better and that it would last forever. That there was only one option.

“I’ve been living with it since I was about 19 or 20. Depression is something I’ve had to deal with, and live with, for a long time. I’ve been lucky, though. I’ve found a way that helps me to deal with it and to recognise when something is brewing.”

Hansen’s likeability, Aussie humour and willingness to let his hair down off-the-pitch with rugby fans has seen him become something of a cult figure in Irish rugby, but the 25-year-old freely admits he hasn’t minded his mental health how he might have liked.

“I can be a little self-destructive, at times. I didn’t always help myself. Sometimes it just sneaks up on you, still. You feel like s**t and you don’t know why. Once you’re able to look deep down, you usually find the real reason you’re feeling like this. Sometimes it just takes standing back, or talking it out with someone, to find how you’ve got to this spot, and how you can get back.

He points to teammates and friends, including former Irish rugby player Keith Earls and current Ireland prop Andrew Porter, who have provided invaluable support. Hansen’s message aims to remind others that “if they are struggling, they can reach out and get help.”

“Me and Ports [Andrew Porter] have talked about it. I felt the way he did, and the way he spoke of in the [Six Nations: Full Contact] documentary that there was no way out. I’ve been to places where you feel very alone and empty. Once you open up and talk, though, you realise you’re not alone. Many people are in the same boat.”