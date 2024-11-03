Northern Edition

Peter O'Mahony joins Ireland training camp

By PA
New Ireland skipper Peter O'Mahony (right) with Tadhg Beirne (Photo by David Ramos/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Peter O’Mahony has joined Ireland’s training camp in Portugal after proving his fitness for Munster against an All Blacks XV on Saturday.

O’Mahony comes into contention for Friday’s clash with New Zealand at Aviva Stadium having made his comeback from a hamstring injury in the 38-24 defeat in Limerick.

The 35-year-old flanker has been out since October 5 but could come straight into the starting XV for the autumn opener, according to backs coach Andrew Goodman.

“Peter’s a pretty experienced man. I’m sure if he gets called upon he’ll be ready to go,” Goodman said.

“For him to get through the 40 minutes and get around like he did, provide energy and have some good effects on the game, was good. It’s good to have him over and adding to the group.”

Ireland’s chances of toppling the All Blacks have improved after fly-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor were ruled out for the tourists.

Both Barrett and Taylor will start mandatory 12-day stand down periods after being concussed in Saturday’s 24-22 victory over England at Allianz Stadium.

“Codie’s a world class hooker – among the best two or three in the world – and in great form. Beauden was conducting the game pretty well, we thought, until the bang,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said.

“They’ll be missed, but they’ll still be around giving their wisdom and preparing the rest of the players.”

All Blacks XV player ratings vs Munster | Autumn Nations Series

The All Blacks XV survived 75 minutes of toe-to-toe, blow-for-blow rugby with Munster to produce a devastating final five minutes at Thomond Park for a 38-24 win.

Comments

6 Comments
L
Lulu 1 day ago

Old war horse is back. To add that mongrel. Greatest chirp to Sam Cane.

B
Bruiser 1 day ago

Reiko can give him some chirp, seen his old mate isnt there

B
Bruiser 1 day ago

They dont need a ref for Fridays game then

R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

Disrespecting already? Kiwis normally do that when its safe after the final whistle?


You can hide, but no where to hide on Friday for the mouthy Kiwis. They are making excuses already with their injuries.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 34 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
