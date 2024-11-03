Peter O’Mahony joins Ireland training camp
Peter O’Mahony has joined Ireland’s training camp in Portugal after proving his fitness for Munster against an All Blacks XV on Saturday.
O’Mahony comes into contention for Friday’s clash with New Zealand at Aviva Stadium having made his comeback from a hamstring injury in the 38-24 defeat in Limerick.
The 35-year-old flanker has been out since October 5 but could come straight into the starting XV for the autumn opener, according to backs coach Andrew Goodman.
“Peter’s a pretty experienced man. I’m sure if he gets called upon he’ll be ready to go,” Goodman said.
“For him to get through the 40 minutes and get around like he did, provide energy and have some good effects on the game, was good. It’s good to have him over and adding to the group.”
Ireland’s chances of toppling the All Blacks have improved after fly-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor were ruled out for the tourists.
Both Barrett and Taylor will start mandatory 12-day stand down periods after being concussed in Saturday’s 24-22 victory over England at Allianz Stadium.
“Codie’s a world class hooker – among the best two or three in the world – and in great form. Beauden was conducting the game pretty well, we thought, until the bang,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said.
“They’ll be missed, but they’ll still be around giving their wisdom and preparing the rest of the players.”
Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)
Old war horse is back. To add that mongrel. Greatest chirp to Sam Cane.
Reiko can give him some chirp, seen his old mate isnt there
They dont need a ref for Fridays game then
Disrespecting already? Kiwis normally do that when its safe after the final whistle?
You can hide, but no where to hide on Friday for the mouthy Kiwis. They are making excuses already with their injuries.