All Blacks XV player ratings vs Munster | Autumn Nations Series

The All Blacks XV survived 75 minutes of toe-to-toe, blow-for-blow rugby with Munster to produce a devastating final five minutes at Thomond Park for a 38-24 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just two points separated the teams with five minutes remaining, but impact from a bench laden with young capped and future All Black stars proved the difference in a tight match.

Here’s how the All Blacks XV rated in the Pinergy Cup contest.

1. George Bower – 7

The prop struggled to keep his side of the scrum up but his superior power meant it was Munster who were penalised for the collapses. 11 tackles on the night.

2. Brodie McAlister – 6

The most penalised player in the contest, McAlister was also out-tackled by his replacement despite playing three times longer. Just the one wayward lineout throw was the exception from an otherwise strong set-piece performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. George Dyer – 7

Dyer’s side of the scrum was the more stable of the two and the prop made his presence felt on defence.

4. Isaia Walker-Leawere – 8

Despite his all too familiar ill-discipline earning himself a yellow card and his opponents a penalty try, Walker-Leawere was ultimately a positive influence on the game for his side.

Bruising defence saw him make the most dominant tackles in the contest with four. Challenged well in the lineout, including forcing the knock-on that led to the game-securing Kini Naholo try.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Fabian Holland – 8.5

A Man of the Match performance from the 22-year-old. Holland was a robust contributor across his 65 minutes, with 12 tackles and 10 carries along with his strong set-piece work.

6. Oliver Haig – 7.5

A big body who used his skill set well in both the attacking and defensive lineout. 11 tackles without a miss.

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 9

The Kirifi hype train rolls on thanks to another outstanding performance from the captain. Kirifi led from the front and made the plays when his team needed them most.

The 27-year-old’s energy is never lacking and his leadership was composed when needed. 18 tackles – three dominant – led the game in addition to his constant threat around the breakdown.

8. Devan Flanders – 8

A physical showing from the No. 8, who was effective in getting his side on the front foot while contributing 13 tackles.

9. Finlay Christie – 8

A fast game required a fast halfback and Christie delivered for his side, facilitating the rapid attack. The All Blacks XV were comfortably at their most dangerous when getting lightning-quick ball at the breakdown and the halfback was never caught lacking, contributing to scoring opportunities well.

10. Harry Plummer – 8

Plummer’s decision-making on attack was mostly very positive, with a couple of wayward kicks the exception. A late intercept was the cherry on top fr the New Zealand win.

11. Kini Naholo – 8

Some physical defence was the winger’s main contribution to the match but he made the most of his few carries.

12. Quinn Tupaea – 9

A strong showing from the midfielder on both sides of the ball, with the former All Black contributing double-digit carries and tackles. Tupaea also operated like a loose forward around the breakdown.

13. AJ Lam 8.5

Perhaps New Zealand’s most versatile back – both in the All Blacks XV context and beyond – Lam provided what has become his signature bruising defence since his shift to the midfield for the Blues in their championship-winning campaign this season.

The 26-year-old made the most of his handful of carries, beating four defenders for 35 metres of gains.

14. Chay Fihaki – 7

Fihaki was a rock defensively down the right flank, and while it was largely a quiet showing from the outside back on attack, his try saw him in the right place at the right time. He lost the ball on his first carry. Replaced shortly after halftime.

15. Shaun Stevenson – 7

While we didn’t see the full breadth of Stevenson’s excellence in the match, there were still plenty of moments where he ensured his side made the most of their opportunities, influential in a couple of his team’s tries.

Replacements

16. Bradley Slater – 8

Slater provided huge work-rate during his 22 minutes on the park, making 12 tackles.

17. Xavier Numia – 7

A solid performance that lacked Numia’s X-factor.

18. Marcel Renata – 7

An unsung hero from the Blues’ 2024 title run, Renata contributed well around the park with his pick-and-go game and mobility seeing him make the most of his 30 minutes. Penalised at scrum time.

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi – 7

An unexpectedly short and quiet cameo from the lock.

20. Corey Kellow – 8.5

A work-horse performance off the bench from the young Crusader.

21. Noah Hotham – 9

The young halfback’s first few touches were wobbly but his confidence saw him find his feet quickly for what was in the end a game-breaking impact performance from the 21-year-old. The Kiwi attack looked more dangerous with Hotham threatening around the ruck.

22. Josh Jacomb – 6

The young playmaker was quiet in his 10 minutes, coming on at fullback for Shaun Stevenson.

23. Ruben Love – 8

Electric. The 23-year-old was superb and while his work under the high ball wasn’t perfect, he looked a constant threat and would have had Munster wary of kicking down his channel.