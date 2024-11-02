Everyone is saying the same thing after agonising England loss

England head coach Steve Borthwick faced intense scrutiny following a narrow 24-22 loss to New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, with many questioning his decision to replace fly-half Marcus Smith with George Ford late in the game.

Ford’s introduction proved costly, as he missed a one-on-one tackle on Mark Telea as he scored a crucial try before failing to capitalize on two late opportunities to secure victory with two kicks at goal.

England had fought hard to keep pace with the All Blacks but Telea’s second try shifted the momentum in New Zealand’s favour.

However, Steve Borthwick’s side were given a lifeline in the closing moments after Anton Lienert-Brown’s dangerous tackle on Theo Dan awarded Ford a chance to edge his team ahead. With a 77th-minute penalty, Ford struck the right upright.

A knock-on from the All Blacks saw England get a short-range scrum moments later but Ford’s attempted drop-goal sailed wide, dashing England’s hopes of a comeback in the Autumn Nations Series opener.

The decision to bench Smith – who had been controlling the game well – drew criticism from fans and pundits alike. Former England fly-half Andy Goode voiced the sentiment of many, tweeting: “ I’m not sure about taking Marcus Smith off when he was on fire and one missed tackle ended up being the difference… When is Steve Borthwick just going to give Marcus Smith his backing for the whole 80? Back the man, he’s class and shouldn’t have been taken off.”

Rugby podcaster Mike Cooper wrote: “Well, England have properly butchered that one. Borthwick needs a proper examination to figure out why you would take off your best performing player to try and cling on against the All Blacks. Earl brainless no-arms tackle pivotal too. Close losses no longer good enough.”

Former All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga wrote: “If I’m Marcus Smith I’m spewing,” while retired Fiji and Leicester Tigers winger Nemani Nadolo said: “Crazy old game.. crazy to bring Marcus Smith off.. I thought the energy changed when he went off?”

Another rugby account wrote: “Changes for the sake of it cost England. Marcus Smith was having a good game and probably would have nailed the penalty/drop goal. Never understand why Borthwick decides to effectively park the bus with 10 mins to go.”

Another account said: “Why on earth would you sub Marcus Smith when he was playing immaculately? A senseless choice of sub that cost us the game. Of all unusual substitutions England Rugby fans have ever seen made, that one truly takes the cake. Bizarre decision, with pressure heaped on Ford.”

The match had been fuelled by pre-game controversy, with England prop Joe Marler dismissing the haka as “ridiculous” and calling for it to be “binned.” While the fireworks expected from the All Blacks were slow to materialize, they erupted in the dying minutes.

