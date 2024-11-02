Northern Edition

33 - 29
FT
42 - 19
FT
22 - 19
FT
43 - 14
FT
45 - 30
FT
29 - 13
FT
24 - 23
FT
37 - 10
FT
32 - 27
FT
22 - 24
FT
32 - 13
FT
21 - 10
FT
30 - 26
FT
23 - 33
FT
57 - 17
FT
35 - 18
FT
17 - 36
FT
12 - 8
FT
Thursday
15:00
International

Everyone is saying the same thing after agonising England loss

A crestfallen George Ford - PA

England head coach Steve Borthwick faced intense scrutiny following a narrow 24-22 loss to New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, with many questioning his decision to replace fly-half Marcus Smith with George Ford late in the game.

Ford’s introduction proved costly, as he missed a one-on-one tackle on Mark Telea as he scored a crucial try before failing to capitalize on two late opportunities to secure victory with two kicks at goal.

England had fought hard to keep pace with the All Blacks but Telea’s second try shifted the momentum in New Zealand’s favour.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real

Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real

Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

However, Steve Borthwick’s side were given a lifeline in the closing moments after Anton Lienert-Brown’s dangerous tackle on Theo Dan awarded Ford a chance to edge his team ahead. With a 77th-minute penalty, Ford struck the right upright.

A knock-on from the All Blacks saw England get a short-range scrum moments later but Ford’s attempted drop-goal sailed wide, dashing England’s hopes of a comeback in the Autumn Nations Series opener.

The decision to bench Smith – who had been controlling the game well – drew criticism from fans and pundits alike. Former England fly-half Andy Goode voiced the sentiment of many, tweeting: “ I’m not sure about taking Marcus Smith off when he was on fire and one missed tackle ended up being the difference… When is Steve Borthwick just going to give Marcus Smith his backing for the whole 80? Back the man, he’s class and shouldn’t have been taken off.”

Rugby podcaster Mike Cooper wrote: “Well, England have properly butchered that one. Borthwick needs a proper examination to figure out why you would take off your best performing player to try and cling on against the All Blacks. Earl brainless no-arms tackle pivotal too. Close losses no longer good enough.”

Former All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga wrote: “If I’m Marcus Smith I’m spewing,” while retired Fiji and Leicester Tigers winger Nemani Nadolo said: “Crazy old game.. crazy to bring Marcus Smith off.. I thought the energy changed when he went off?”

Another rugby account wrote: “Changes for the sake of it cost England. Marcus Smith was having a good game and probably would have nailed the penalty/drop goal. Never understand why Borthwick decides to effectively park the bus with 10 mins to go.”

Another account said: “Why on earth would you sub Marcus Smith when he was playing immaculately? A senseless choice of sub that cost us the game. Of all unusual substitutions England Rugby fans have ever seen made, that one truly takes the cake. Bizarre decision, with pressure heaped on Ford.”

The match had been fuelled by pre-game controversy, with England prop Joe Marler dismissing the haka as “ridiculous” and calling for it to be “binned.” While the fireworks expected from the All Blacks were slow to materialize, they erupted in the dying minutes.

Comments

65 Comments
B
Bull Shark 11 hours ago

I’d love to be a fly on the wall at the next England team meeting.


Reckon Felix Jones will keep his camera off ”to save bandwidth”.

S
Saintsrugby 13 hours ago

Comments about England being offside are wide of the mark. NZ tackling players off the ball was only picked up 3 times. The ref was lenient. Plus the yellow should have been a red head on head contact. Let's not forget NZ have played a number of matches together prior to this fixture. So the poor ball handling wasn't down to rustiness but good England pressure

T
Tom 13 hours ago

The yellow incident was a farce. Ref claimed it wasn't fowl play cuz he'd just given someone a yellow and didn't want to send NZ down to 13. Then when the TMO said he could swap who he sent to the bin, suddenly he said it met the yellow card threshold and swapped the cards over haha.


Not complaining about the result, NZ were much better than England but that was some dodgy AF reffing!

D
DarstedlyDan 13 hours ago

A rush D always lives on the border of being offside, and England's is no exception. Take a look at Jordan's try - the English 14 was a mile offside - he was barely behind NZ's last foot, let alone England's. Not a criticism of England - if you're allowed to get away with it, then do it. And pretty much every team these days goes offside when defending near their own line.


Agree with you that the ABs tackled too much off the ball - a lack of concentration. Wonder also if the ALB yellow-card tackle was I think a result of him having head-contact moments before - not sure he was quite with it as the tackled player was quite a way from the ball.

L
Lickmyshitta 1 day ago

The All Blacks didn’t win that game the english lost and I’m buggered if I know how.

The All Blacks ball handling skills were abysmal, so many penalties and england failed to capitalise.

If smith had stayed on I think it probably would’ve been a different result, the dude was on fire.

J
JWH 18 hours ago

England were offside the whole game, forcing errors, but yes, at times it was poor. I have to say it is mainly the backline, forwards were unbelievable in contact, getting arms free and drawing their man.


Smith was okay this game, had his ups and downs. He shouldn't have attempted either of those drop goals, and should've had the balls to go to the corner when they had some of those penalties. He also didn't setup any tries for his team, the only one being a lucky-offside-ref-in-the-way-14-point-who-are-you-passing-to try

L
Lickmyshitta 1 day ago

Have absolutely no idea how the All Blacks won that game, their ball handling skills were atrocious they were playing worse than a pack of schoolgirls playing scrag.

I honestly don’t like england and hate losing to them more than losing to just about any other country…., but hahahahahahahaha serves you bloody well right for disrespecting the haka.

England was by far the better team on the day and the ball handling skills of the All Blacks was absolutely pitiful and they should never have won.

I think Razor was an awesome coach when coaching the crusaders but for some reason he just hasn’t quite got the knack of it anymore, at the moment anyway.

The All Blacks should never let Leon MacDonald go they should have sat them both down and told them to sort their shit out as it would have been a far superior All Black team playing on the day compared to the one we saw.

There were some bad decisions favouring the poms but the worst decision was by the english coach late in the game when he subbed out the halfback.

In reality the All Blacks didn’t win it was england lost and I still can’t figure how.

J
JW 1 day ago

Good game from England.


It was funny listening to some of their comms how they thought they should have been better though, or had better results lol

Ford’s introduction proved costly, as he missed a one-on-one tackle on Mark Telea

That's the coachs fault for putting the other teams best attackers up against your worst defenders. He didn't even miss the tackle did he, just went over in it?

The decision to bench Smith – who had been controlling the game well – drew criticism from fans and pundits alike

They need to think about the big picture. It's for the better of the squad, Smith might go down with injury and not play the rest of the tour. Bringing Ford on turned out to be a tactically astute move, luck just wasn't on their side.


Fans need to be more concerned about the lack of ability to construct any tries, that can't all be on the halfback?

R
RW 1 day ago

Everyone is saying the same thing?

I'm saying hahaha

L
Lickmyshitta 1 day ago

I’m thinking the same thing

F
FW 1 day ago

I watched the test and my humble view is that the ABs was poor England's defence pretty good but............In conclution a very average test. Nothing to shit yourself about. Boks will beat them both.

C
CO 2 days ago

England have nothing to complain about, both teams were at times abysmal and far worse than their earlier tests this year.


England also have no right to their outstanding blindside flanker, straight out poached from NZ professional rugby.


Bizarre penalties against Jordan and Ratima to let England off the hook in the first half which lead to the ridiculous penalty count.


Interested to see if the disallowed try to Beauden was once again the TMO going beyond the number of allowed phases and the puzzling decision not to check whether Marcus Smith was onside with his intercept.


The Allblacks should've really won the game by 35-10 or similar so what's going wrong?


Why did an uninspiring England look likely to win with fifteen minutes left?


The answer is Sititi is carrying the other two Allblack loose forwards, Savea and especially Cane are yesterday's men.


England were able to get away with a lot more slowing down of the ball than they should've surely due to the poorly balanced Allblack back row which also helped the lineout struggle.


With England given knock on advantage why did the ref allow England to refuse to play the ball? That's not in the spirit of the game


The repeat tackles by Allblacks of players without the ball was woeful, however England was running blockers slightly in front of the ball carrier at times,


England also had hands all over the ball at the breakdown, one an obvious penalty that inexplicably the ref ignored in front of goal by the English number eight which would've made the score 22-20 to England.


Finally. Rugby needs to drop the value of penalties from three to two, England didn't attack and should've never been in contention to win this test.


Scott Barrett has to sort out the poor discipline but also ask more of the refereeing.

J
JW 1 day ago

Yep, you could tell which jersey Chandler Cunningham-South wanted to be wearing.

T
Tom 1 day ago

I'm glad I'm not the only one who noticed that England were awful... The scoreboard was incredibly flattering. As an Englishman it's frustrating that these scorelines keep the coaches thinking they're on the right track. Hopefully we'll get a wake-up call against Aus or SA. England's attack was nonexistent and has been for years.

A
AA 1 day ago

100%

A
AF 1 day ago

Wow, the England hate is palpable lol

L
LW 1 day ago

Savea yesterday's man lol jog on son dropped your credibility like an icecreamcone

J
Jmann 2 days ago

To me it looked liked the ABs were mostly well in control despite not playing particularly well. If anything they were unlucky not to score another 2 or 3tries. Finishing and discipline remain NZ's work ons.

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

Agreed. England had lost three on the trot against a NZ team well off their best.

R
RW 2 days ago

Smith butchers 2 drop goals, but some think he would have nailed the last one.

S
Stinger 1 day ago

Yeah, some think rugby results has a future component. What if's and maybe's. Weird.

G
GP 2 days ago

As a neutral, enjoyed wstching. Looking forward to next weekend in Dublin.

C
CC 2 days ago

Well well It’s one of those mistakes, or misjudgment by replacing Smith, but Steve is still on it!

C
CC 2 days ago

Well It’s one of those gross mistakes that occurred in these kind of matches, the England coach has got nothing wrong he has done, it’s just misjudgement in replacing Smith, really any coach could have done that, Steve is still on it!

T
Tom 1 day ago

Changing the 10 is almost always a bad idea and should only be done if he's injured, playing badly or you're losing and there is a game changing 10 on the bench to provide impact. None of those things were true in this case, what was Borthwick trying to achieve? Smith should be capable of playing the full 80, 10 isn't a physically demanding position.

F
FL 2 days ago

The ABs were gifting England so many opportunities to win this. Lucky to get away with that one.

f
fl 17 hours ago

hello name

R
RB 2 days ago

The real difference was,one missed conversion,one successful one.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

And the knives are out already.


It’s weird watching the ABs. In the past, the passes always stuck. The offloads always stuck. There were a few times tonight they looked like scoring many more times. Maybe it’s confidence, but in time they’ll find their rhythm


England never looked like winning. Even after they went ahead. They certainly weren’t the better side. NZ’s ill discipline (again) kept England in it.

B
Bruiser 1 day ago

By the time they play your team at Eden Park next year, you will see more passes sticking

A
AF 1 day ago

I'll discipline also comes from pressure though. I felt England weren't great until the 2nd half, but either the backroom disruptions and this being their first game against a more battle-hardened ABs, I felt they actually did alright. The scrum improved but not for 80 mins, so that actually represents progress.

F
FW 1 day ago

Yeah that was in the past

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

The first half penalties against NZ were for speculative tackling because England were attacking so flat. If NZ didn't do this then it may have been tries and not penalties conceded earlier. I believe Felix Jones is still helping with the transition online. It was quite clear he wasn't helping in person with Earls in particular shooting up and leaving huge holes. NZ had a few that nearly stuck but the two tries by Telea were defensive errors. Furbank biting on Sititi leaving Genge to mark albeit great offload. Genge wont show Telea the outside again. Poor tacking on Telea for the second. That said he is a hard man to grab hold of.

Isolating Genge was clever for Jordans try. NZ spotted he was turning up in the line too often and they could leave a gap with that switch play. 6 day turnaround for Ireland now.

I imagine NZ will be better, but they will need to be a lot better.

A
AA 2 days ago

Fl_ at u lance.


Borethwick lost the game bringing ford on .

Smith was on fire.

You say Ford has magical control.

Can shut out games .

Has better tackle rate than Smith , ect etc

Yet again UTTERLY NOTHING ON SHOW .

How blind can one be .

Finally, finally ford finished .

It's the 2 Smiths ftom now on and you are one on your own backing ford anymore .

BYEEEEE

f
fl 1 day ago

I've never said any of those things.

f
fl 2 days ago

Ford has been England's best 10 for years and deserves to be given the full 80, but he's never been an impact player.


Give him the 80, or give him 0.

J
JK 1 day ago

0 then

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 28 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
