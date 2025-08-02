Lions star Dan Sheehan cited as video circulates on social media

Dan Sheehan is facing a citing after the British and Irish Lions’ bid for a historic series whitewash in Australia ended in stormy fashion with a 22-12 defeat in Sydney.

The Ireland hooker and stand-in captain was involved in a second-half collision that saw Wallabies fly-half Tom Lynagh and the incident has since been referred to the citing commissioner.

Footage circulating on social media and shared by Rugby Australia showed Sheehan appearing to hit Lynagh high at a ruck during the second half, an incident that forced the rookie Aussie from the field for a head injury assessment (HIA) he did not return from.

Sheehan’s case will be considered by the on-duty Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) on Sunday, 3 August 2025.

Tom Lynagh gone for a HIA after this clearout from Dan Sheehan that wasn't checked by the TMO Remarkably few big decisions have gone the home team's way in this seriespic.twitter.com/VtT5uusR73 — Will Slattery (@slatterywill) August 2, 2025

It was one of a number of flashpoints in a fractious contest that left the Lions beaten for the first time on the ground in Australia and denied them a clean sweep.

Tries from Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen and replacement scrum-half Tate McDermott delivered victory for Australia in front of 80,312 fans at Accor Stadium.

The Lions, who had already sealed the series with wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, were outplayed in treacherous conditions as the Wallabies combined set-piece dominance with an appetite for confrontation, led by Will Skelton and Nic White.

The match itself descended into chaos early in the second half. James Ryan was knocked out attempting to tackle Skelton, sparking a melee that drew in Sheehan and Owen Farrell, before referee Nika Amashukeli sent players to the sheds for a 37-minute delay due to lightning strikes in the area.

When play resumed, Australia tightened their grip. Pietsch’s first-half score had already set the tone, and after Jorgensen pounced on a Lions misfire between Bundee Aki and Sheehan, the tourists were always chasing.

Jac Morgan’s try briefly raised hopes, but Ronan Kelleher’s yellow card for offside opened the door for McDermott to strike from close range and seal the result. Will Stuart’s late score was a consolation.

The Lions’ 2025 series ends 2-1, but the closing note is now dominated by Sheehan’s disciplinary fate.