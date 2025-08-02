Lions star Dan Sheehan cited as video circulates on social media
Dan Sheehan is facing a citing after the British and Irish Lions’ bid for a historic series whitewash in Australia ended in stormy fashion with a 22-12 defeat in Sydney.
The Ireland hooker and stand-in captain was involved in a second-half collision that saw Wallabies fly-half Tom Lynagh and the incident has since been referred to the citing commissioner.
Footage circulating on social media and shared by Rugby Australia showed Sheehan appearing to hit Lynagh high at a ruck during the second half, an incident that forced the rookie Aussie from the field for a head injury assessment (HIA) he did not return from.
Sheehan’s case will be considered by the on-duty Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) on Sunday, 3 August 2025.
Tom Lynagh gone for a HIA after this clearout from Dan Sheehan that wasn't checked by the TMO
Remarkably few big decisions have gone the home team's way in this seriespic.twitter.com/VtT5uusR73
— Will Slattery (@slatterywill) August 2, 2025
It was one of a number of flashpoints in a fractious contest that left the Lions beaten for the first time on the ground in Australia and denied them a clean sweep.
Tries from Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen and replacement scrum-half Tate McDermott delivered victory for Australia in front of 80,312 fans at Accor Stadium.
The Lions, who had already sealed the series with wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, were outplayed in treacherous conditions as the Wallabies combined set-piece dominance with an appetite for confrontation, led by Will Skelton and Nic White.
The match itself descended into chaos early in the second half. James Ryan was knocked out attempting to tackle Skelton, sparking a melee that drew in Sheehan and Owen Farrell, before referee Nika Amashukeli sent players to the sheds for a 37-minute delay due to lightning strikes in the area.
When play resumed, Australia tightened their grip. Pietsch’s first-half score had already set the tone, and after Jorgensen pounced on a Lions misfire between Bundee Aki and Sheehan, the tourists were always chasing.
Jac Morgan’s try briefly raised hopes, but Ronan Kelleher’s yellow card for offside opened the door for McDermott to strike from close range and seal the result. Will Stuart’s late score was a consolation.
The Lions’ 2025 series ends 2-1, but the closing note is now dominated by Sheehan’s disciplinary fate.
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
Tupou looks like he’s having a snooze. Lynagh’s life flashes before his eyes and Tupou is comfortable on his water bed and doesn’t even blink.
As bad as the hit was, that isn't the main problem. The biggest problem in rugby is the refs. The players always gets sanctioned and rightfully so for infringements. However, there is never any consequences for the refs. It takes crazies on social media to threaten refs before they quit or blow right for awhile. Why can't refs not be sanctioned too? Fined and send back to ref school like the players must go back to tackle school? If they keep failing, their licences should be degraded back to provincial licence. There should be bigger scrutiny on the refs than on the game itself. If refs blow correct from the start, many problem situations will be stopped before they could happen. They want to make rugby faster with shot clocks and many rule changes, but all they really achieved was making the game even slower and officiating has taken a very deep dive in quality. The refs don't know the laws. How many of them if they sit down right now would pass such a test? Rassie and his coaches would. Jaco Peyper would. They are scouring the law book into its finest details. None of them are refs, with Jaco retired as a match ref. Instead of WR scrutinising every little thing that Rassie or other coaches do, they should use that wasted time to enlighten their refs, and train them better. Very few refs are international quality
There is a difference reffing the game and laws from a coaching perspective to reffing the game live both on field and upstairs just knowing laws and how they are applied between coaches and refs is hugely different thing , and thank goodness the game is being sped up since WC where the box kick preparations just went on forever and the dawdling to set piece
So the refereeing was stunningly biased, so many late hits, and with the continuing whining of the Ozzie’s, it really shows their class …. That they don’t have any!!
Wallabies better than I expected and the Lions worse. Question is how?
Answer is Schmidt rotated his depth and Farrell didn't.
Pollock would've been great in the final test and the Irish open side.
The clean out needs a clean up.
Rugby needs to stamp out players running into the ruck, going off their feet and connecting with the head of an opposition player.
None of that's legal or justifiable. It not supposed to be, the terrible sight of the young Australian first five looking up and realizing he's going to get smashed in the head is disgraceful.
I didn't care if the Allblacks do it, the Wallabies, Lions, etc. it needs to be eliminated from the game in the same way high contact is in every other tackle situation.
The ‘clean’ needs cleaning, it's become the last part of the game where head high hits are allowed.
There is no way the Lions player didn't know where Lynaghs head was and he recklessly went in with force and hit the head.
Should've been yellow card upgraded to red.
It probably takes a total ball breaker of a ref to start hitting it with red cards before there is change.
It should be a six match ban for a red without mitigation. It shouldn't matter if it's their first time doing it as it needs to be their last.
Is there an investigation into how the assessment referee missed this.
He was talking to Piardi at the time.
That boy would miss a fire alarm.
Wold rugby have already ruled that it is OK for Lions players to take players out at the ruck
And jump to avoid tackles.
Only the red shirt players though.
Oh! A dropped shoulder into a fully exposed head. Nasty.
I wouldn't even do that to a Liverpool fan.
Eh eh eh eh
The WBs were great in the last game but didn’t do themselives in terms of defensive tactics and player selection. By only adopting a rush defence in the last Test were they able to physically match the BILs … they only seemed to get the right scrum players in the last Test …
What is the writer on about saying video is circulating on social media, when it was played, replayed and commented on during the actual game!
Watched the game in the UK, I dont recall Sky UKs commentators mentioning it, even when the replay was shown
From a South African POV jonker had a blinder - that check on Nick white was an absolute shocker - and then to miss this. Aussies can be aggrieved jack morgans clear out in the 2nd test was absolutely a pen.
Seems like you are only watching one side playing and picking out the bits when you Have dirty Skelton getting away with so much and the ref giving so much to Wobbalies.
This is saving face for Refs and World rugby citing Sheehan to make up for a perceived Morgan foul last week. Not honest reffing at all. Just look at how each team was reffed at their oppositions line .
Officials discredited, they couldn't allow a Whitewash
Same Jonker who got totally owned and cowed by Warren Gatland in the series against SA. Completely and utterly useless.
How on earth does Marius Jonker have a job? He is the WORST TMO in history, always misses important things like this, and interrupts the game for absolutely nothing incidents. And that’s coming from a South African- we have long known he is semi retarded.
He’s always been shocking
Fair play being a saffa too
How that wasn’t picked up and had to rely on a citing
Head clashes, slightly high tackles are usually picked up these days
How such an exposed and obvious piece of thuggery was not even after being replayed is staggering
He stopped the game once for absolutely nothing too and Nika looked once and said play on
So embarrassing
Clear red card, tucked arm, impact to head.
World Rugby need to get serious on the deliberate hits. If you tuck your arm then it's premeditated. They need to sanction players seriously. No reduction for previous good behaviour and going to tackle school hence a two week ban.
A ban of 6 weeks to include a minimum of internationals.
Very one sided as usual, do you think Shelton should have been cited for late hit on Furlong 2nd test or are you only checking one team here as the ref did yesterday.
And let's ignore the Aussie's no arm tackles? Inciting violence? Forward passes? The week long whinge certainly conditioned the 3rd test referee!
The only person who got penalized for inciting violence was Porter grabbing at Skeltons collar from behind well after whistle and when it was clear all Big Willy was doing was shielding Ryan on the ground ,Old Nick White comes In to protect his mate gets Curry charging in to collar grab and then carry on
What-about-ism at its finest. You got the rub of the referee, you got the series win, so take your trophy and move on.
Tom Lynagh was actually hit twice in the head in the same ruck. The first one, at Game Time 31:09, was a swinging right arm by Porter to the top of Lynagh’s head which would/could have compressed Lynagh’s vertebrae/neck & then once Porter had withdrawn from the ruck then Sheehan came in from the other side with said shoulder/arm tuck.
I’m glad Porter got pinged or corrected his scrummaging technique
Once that happened he got destroyed