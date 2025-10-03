Lions rookie drafted as part of 7 Leinster changes for Bulls

Leinster have responded to last weekend’s horror show against the DHL Stormers by ringing the changes for this weekend’s match with the Bulls.

Head coach Leo Cullen has brought in British and Irish Lion Thomas Clarkson into the front row as part of seven alterations for Saturday’s clash at Loftus Versfeld

After a shocker in Cape Town, Rabah Slimani drops to the bench with Clarkson handed his first start of the season at tighthead.

He will pack down alongside debutant starter Paddy McCarthy and hooker Gus McCarthy. Ryan Baird shifts into the engine room to partner Brian Deeny.

The back row is completely reshaped, with Alex Soroka and Will Connors on the flanks and Max Deegan restored at No.8.

Luke McGrath again captains the side and resumes his partnership with Sam Prendergast, while Robbie Henshaw moves to inside centre with Hugh Cooney outside him.

Andrew Osborne is drafted in on the wing for his first appearance of the campaign. He joins Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien in the back three.

Cullen has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, where Slimani is joined by Jack Boyle and John McKee in the front row reinforcements. Diarmuid Mangan, Scott Penny and James Culhane make up the rest of the forward cover, with Fintan Gunne and Ciarán Frawley covering the backs.

LEINSTER TEAM FOR BULLS:

15. Jimmy O’Brien; 14. Tommy O’Brien, 13. Hugh Cooney, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Andrew Osborne; 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Luke McGrath (captain); 1. Paddy McCarthy, 2. Gus McCarthy, 3. Thomas Clarkson; 4. Brian Deeny, 5. Ryan Baird; 6. Alex Soroka, 7. Will Connors, 8. Max Deegan

Replacements:16. John McKee, 17. Jack Boyle, 18. Rabah Slimani, 19. Diarmuid Mangan, 20. Scott Penny, 21. James Culhane, 22. Fintan Gunne, 23. Ciarán Frawley