Lions legend Jim Telfer has no questions over captaincy as he picks his XV
Legendary British and Irish Lions player and coach Jim Telfer has selected seven Irish players in his ideal XV to take on Australia in July.
The six-cap Lion – responsible for some of the side’s greatest moments when he was forwards coach for their 1997 series win over world champions South Africa – shared his team with Scotland Rugby News recently, with five Englishmen and a further three Scots completing the XV.
Hooker Dan Sheehan, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, flanker Josh van der Flier and No.8 Caelan Doris were the four Irishmen in his pack, who are joined by their compatriots Garry Ringrose, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park in the backline.
Four of his five England selections feature in the pack, with an all-English second-row partnership of Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum joined by loosehead prop Ellis Genge and flanker Tom Curry. Northampton Saints winger Tommy Freeman is the sole English representative in the backline.
Meanwhile, the three Scots that make Telfer’s side all feature in the backline, with full-back Blair Kinghorn, centre Sione Tuipulotu and fly-half Finn Russell all getting his seal of approval.
One of the hottest debates as Andy Farrell’s squad announcement on May 8 approaches is who will captain the side, with England captain Itoje and his Irish counterpart Caelan Doris the clear frontrunners.
For Telfer, there is no such debate. The former coach would select Doris as his captain, and explained why.
“Itoje will be an important player for the Lions, but I wouldn’t make him my captain,” he said.
“He is very athletic and you can place him anywhere in the lineout and if the thrower can find, him he will win it, a bit like Doddie Weir used to do for Scotland all these years ago.
“He doesn’t carry the ball enough for me and gives away a lot of penalties and that is why I would not have him as captain.
“Andy Farrell will want a captain he knows which gives Caelen Doris the advantage over the rest. I would pick him as my Lions captain regardless of that – he has captained Ireland for two seasons since Johnny Sexton retired so has that experience.”
Jim Telfer’s Lions XV
15. Blair Kinghorn
14. Tommy Freeman
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. James Lowe
10. Finn Russell
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Ellis Genge
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Maro Itoje
5. Ollie Chessum
6. Tom Curry
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
I would like to have seen Jim Telfer’s bench players too. I would be happy with that XV apart from Itoje. I think he just fades out of games for critical periods too often. He is indeed a great athlete, great lineout exponent. I agree on his being a player who gives away penalties, often through petty and niggly plays. There was one early in the game between Saracens and Sale recently, when he shoulder blocked a support player off the ball during the lead up to the first try. Silly play.
I wonder if any of the French based players will come into the equation. Dave Ribbans would be one I would look at. And the standout would be Jack Willis. He would have to be in most world 23 picks. We will see this weekend if his season will continue to the Europen final, but then there is still the Bouclier de Brennus to come, so his availability would be the issue.