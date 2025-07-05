Lions: Henry Pollock pulled from Waratahs game

The British & Irish Lions have confirmed that England flanker Henry Pollock has been withdrawn from today’s fixture against the NSW Waratahs.

The swashbuckling back-row has been pulled as a precaution due to a tight calf.

The Northampton Saints teenager was originally named to start at blindside flanker at Allianz Stadium but was removed from the matchday 23 on Saturday.

The in-form openside had been set to line up in a dynamic back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Ben Earl against Dan McKellar’s Tahs side, which includes giant Wallabies tighthead Taniela Tupou.

In Pollock’s absence, Tadhg Beirne shifts from the second row to wear the No.6 jersey and will continue as captain.

Glasgow’s Scott Cummings steps into the starting XV to partner James Ryan in the engine room. South Africa-born Edinburgh winger Duhan van der Merwe is called up onto the bench.

Van der Merwe will wear the 20 jersey typically worn by a forward.

It marks another injury-related change to Andy Farrell’s touring squad following news earlier this week that Elliot Daly’s campaign had ended prematurely due to a fractured forearm. He has been controversially replaced in the group by Owen Farrell, a selection that has hoovered up the headlines since the news broke on Thursday.

The Lions, coming off a win over the Queensland Reds, will be looking to maintain momentum in Sydney, while players will have their eye very much on Test spots.

“That’s the ultimate goal, isn’t it, for everyone here. They want to play in those Tests and the only way to do that is to play well in these in all these games leading up to it,” said Beirne this week. “If you’re not producing in these games, you’re not giving yourself a fighting chance.

“Everyone here wants to be in that 23 so everyone’s going to put their best foot forward.”