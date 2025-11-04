Liam McConnell denied All Blacks opportunity as Scotland make changes

Liam McConnell has returned to club duty with Edinburgh, along with team-mates, hooker Harri Morris and utility back Ross Thompson, despite making a stunning debut in the 85-0 rout of the USA last Saturday.

With Scotland’s foreign-based players now available to Gregor Townsend for the visit of the All Blacks, Scotland’s head coach decided to release the capital city club trio, as well as making an injury-enforced addition to his front-row stocks.

Glasgow tight-head Fin Richardson, who became the 80th player to be capped in the Townsend era, after making his debut in the summer, has been brought in to the squad because both Leicester prop Will Hurd is unavailable due to injury.

Meanwhile, back-rower Alexander Masibaka will have to wait for his first cap after picking up an elbow injury while playing for Montpellier last weekend. He has been ruled out of the entire Quilter Nations Series.