Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 33
FT
24 - 28
FT
38 - 14
FT
22 - 17
FT
42 - 24
FT
32 - 24
FT
63 - 21
FT
27 - 20
FT
21 - 17
FT
29 - 47
FT
16 - 19
FT
30 - 28
FT
31 - 32
FT
38 - 30
FT
17 - 29
FT
36 - 20
FT
31 - 18
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
00:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Friday
21:35
Saturday
00:05
Saturday
02:35
Saturday
06:00
Saturday
08:15
Saturday
10:45
Saturday
20:35
Six Nations

‘Let’s have a go’: Jon Callard’s kicking plea to England

England scrum-half Alex Mitchell/ PA

If a rugby ball was a can, England wouldn’t just kick it down the alley, they’d kick it down the whole estate. Worrying about how to make the best use of their attacking talents is for another day. For now, there are games of rugby to be won, box kick away.

ADVERTISEMENT

For every three passes (I’m being generous as 2.6 doesn’t sound quite right, England kick the ball in open play. By contrast, Scotland’s kick-to-pass ratio in the Calcutta Cup match was 1:10.

One team views rugby union as the handling code, the other has gone back to rugby football in the truest sense of the word. England have kicked the ball in open play 114 times for a total of 2,858 metres – that’s almost half the length of the Boat Race, and we’re not talking drinking games here.

Given what has transpired over the last month, you’d think someone like Jon Callard would have been getting his kicks out of England’s tactics.

But the former England full-back turned kicking coach, who spent nearly a decade on the RFU payroll, believes England are turning people off from a part of the game, if done well, that can add to the entertainment.

“Putting my professional hat on as a kicking expert, so to speak, it doesn’t seem to be integrated into the whole of the game, it seems to sit out on its own rather than being part of the overall plan. It doesn’t seem to have any flow,” he points out.

“They’re winning great ball, turnover ball and then they’re box kicking it. No! Let’s have a go. I would like us to play at pace and kick on the front foot more, not slow the game down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can always come back to the fact we have a right and left-footed kicker and we can go long with a chase team, and then let them kick back to us and we can play off kick return against an unstructured defence.

“At the moment they go off the top, hit up the middle, stop, box kick it. It’s like another set-piece and the defence can set itself. We’re slowing the game down when we’ve got good momentum, to box kick.”

Related

England’s clunky chariot desperately trying to splutter into life

England may have the Calcutta Cup back but there was little jubilation after a win which raised more questions.

Read Now

As well as working for the RFU and the England senior team as a kicking coach, Callard has had spells with Sale Sharks, Romania and was at his former club Bath, where he’s still revered for his exploits as a player, until last March.

The five-times capped international has also fulfilled head coach roles at Bath and Leeds but kicking has always been his passion – it was his boot, on top of scoring Bath’s only try, that saw them beat Brive to become the first English winners of the European Cup in 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attacking game in rugby is made up of run-kick-pass. You take out one of those things, or slow it down, and then the defence only has two things to worry about. All those things go into the attack. When you think about it, we should be bubbling over with excitement because we have Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, great exponents of the attacking kicking game, Henry Slade is a great exponent of the attacking kicking game. So it is all there, it is just linking it all together

“I love the game and that element of the game and have taken a lot of s*** for it. When I first started off, people were like, ‘Oh, you’re going to kick the ball away’, they didn’t understand the value of kicking – kicking to score from crossfield kicks, kicking. to play off turnover, territory kicks, etc. etc.

“Slowly, things are now changing. Like at the weekend (Wales vs Ireland), (Jamison) Gibson-Park’s kick, what a brilliant kick that was. James Lowe knocks it back and Jamie Osborne scores his first international try.

“Fin Smith against France, he steps one, comes back and almost rugby league style, he’s put it on Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who was like he had concrete in his shoes. He couldn’t go up, he had no time to attack the ball, so (Tommy) Freeman was in the ascendency to win the ball. It was a brilliant kick.”

Callard England
Jon Callard, second from left, was part of Martin Johnson’s England coaching team in 2008 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

While critical of England’s approach to box kicking, Callard understands the end sometimes justifies the means, and you won’t find him bagging the team he represented fleetingly in the 1990s for squeaking home by a point, against France and then Scotland.

Callard, 59, believes Steve Borthwick is suffering from the ‘Gareth Southgate’ syndrome by a glass half-empty public, and should be cut some slack as they chase down four wins in a Six Nations championship for the first time in five years.

“I, along with Andy Robinson, signed Steve Borthwick (as a player at Bath) and got on very well with Steve. I like him as a bloke, I like him as a personality, and (defence coach) Joe El Abd was with me at Bath, too, he gave up football, he came into rugby and threw everything into it. I have got a lot of time for the guys.

“I am thinking, ‘What is it about English rugby? This isn’t new, it has been going on for donkey’s years. If we win well, it’s why didn’t we win by more? If we just scrape through, it’s we were lucky. There seems to be an inordinate amount of extra pressure being involved with England than it seems with other nations.

“I don’t know whether that is because it is the biggest Union and people have this expectation. Look at Gareth Southgate, who is a friend of mine from up here (North Yorkshire). He did an amazing job with England, an amazing job with how he turned them around. But at the end of the day, people said it still wasn’t good enough.

“We’re building a new young team and it takes time to learn the dark arts, how to win tight games. You have got to find ways of adapting. I think what England are going through at the moment should stand them in good stead. But I think the kicking game is not helping them at the moment.”

Callard added: “I am pro England, I am pro the boys coaching.  If I was in the camp now, as a coach or a player, I’d be like, ‘We’ve won two games, brilliant’. I wouldn’t have been looking at how the possible outcomes could have been different. We never thought like that at Bath, we won the game and moved on and tried to get better.

“The will and the want of the players and the coaching staff to fight and win and get results is brilliant in itself. No team has a god given right to win, sport isn’t like that anymore and I think rugby is more even than it has been.

“A one-point win in the last minute of a game is more fruity for me than putting 60 points on somebody, because you’ve found a way and you’ve nicked it and you don’t give them any time to get back and win.

“I was speaking with my old mucker Nigel Redman on the phone about it – Bath were very good at it. We found ways of winning. We’d have a dire 75 minutes and we’d be looking at each other but somehow we found a way to win. It wasn’t always by scoring five/six tries, running them in from here, there and everywhere, a lot of it was the unseen stuff, working hard and grinding it out.

“It becomes easier to move forward when you’ve won, you can be more critical. The review meeting won’t be treading on egg shells, they have won a game so they can go in there and be hard hitting with each other, saying, we can do this better, let’s get the ball in Ollie Lawrence’s hands and then go wide-wide, and then see what we can do with our kicking game.”

Related

Does a crowd have the right to boo their team if they're not being entertained?

When Alex Mitchell lofted another kick into the heavens, the Twickenham crowd groaned. Do they have a right to complain about the product?

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

2

Sharks flanker James Venter becomes the latest Premiership addition

3

Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

4

Rassie Erasmus explains Felix Jones' 'different' Springboks role

5

Josh Iosefa-Scott backed for England honours after new Chiefs deal

6

The Scotland prediction about Finn Russell's Calcutta Cup hangover

7

Ex-All Black reveals NRL star Kalyn Ponga linked with Super Rugby team

8

Springboks vs Ireland rankings war: What's on the line this weekend

Comments

7 Comments
D
Dieg lola 2 days ago

Lost cryptocurrency can be recovered with expert help. Sylvester Bryant is a crypto recovery agent. He once recovered over €1 Million in USDT for a client. He understands the stress of losing digital assets. Recovering crypto is complex and needs expert knowledge. Sylvester has the skills to navigate these issues. He aims to recover lost funds, even from wrong addresses or hacks. Contact Sylvester at Yt7cracker@gmail. com or +1 512 577 7957 for assistance.

H
HE 3 days ago

𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐄𝐎𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞

I have earned and received $19,683 by working online from home. In previous month i have this income just by doing work for 2 hours maximum a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and regular earning from this just great. Now everybody can now get this job and start making real money online just by follow instructions on this website………

——-> W­w­w­.­E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

f
fl 3 days ago

England came 3rd in a world cup by box-kicking.


They dropped to 7th in the world by playing an attacking style that didn’t suit the players.


England are on the up again now. Stop complaining.

N
NHinSH 3 days ago

The media put a lot of pressure on coaches yes, but Gareth Southgate had the best squad and failed to win the euros due to odd tactical decisions and player selections. Borthwick might not have the best but it’s bloody good and full of attacking flair yet he sets them up like this.


Its justified.

T
Tom 3 days ago

Yep yep. Trying to win modern rugby matches with 9 players. What a great idea. Inspired no doubt by… oh no wait, none of the other top sides are doing this…

T
Tom 3 days ago

100%


Yes territory is hugely important but our emphasis on it is total. Our emphasis on pressure, momentum, instinct is zero.


England need to temper their obsessive kicking strategy with some multiphase rugby and quick ball to put defences under pressure. How will we achieve that? We won't. Borthwick needs to go.

L
LE 2 days ago

Yep its all about balance. Against scotland 95% of our possetion was 3 phases or less and thats not good

B
Bull Shark 3 days ago

Nah. Keep kicking the leather off the ball. 🥱😴💤

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will Vern Cotter succumb to second season Blues in Auckland?

'Stern Vern' has infused the champions with renewed steel, but can he continue to steer the franchise onwards?

LONG READ

The revitalised Australians are pushing a Super Rugby revival

Super Rugby may be 'shrinking to glory', and the Australians are the driving force behind an enticing new season.

LONG READ

25 Six Nations Memorable Moments: 15 to 11

Dupont's freakish power, O'Driscoll's genius, Scotland's sensational comeback and a Croke Park cracker feature in our next five of the tournament's most iconic moments.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JC 16 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Nah, he’ll turn into a fine bench option and a excellent impact player, covering flyhalf and fullback. He clearly doesn’t have the range, game management and ability to control a game or pack at elite test level but in open play with the game stretched and abit of guile needed with more space. He’s an explosive game changer for 20 minutes or so. In terms of Slade, about time, he’s had enough chances and shouldn’t be anywhere near the amount of caps he’s accumulated. The style of play of the last two managers might not have suited him but you need to adapt your game also and evolve.

5 Go to comments
M
Max Cooper 1 hour ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

CAN SCAMMED BITCOIN BE RECOVERED? YES HIRE iBOLT CYBER HACKER

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having been scammed out of your Bitcoin, I wholeheartedly recommend reaching out to iBOLT Cyber Hacker. They are dedicated to helping individuals recover their lost funds.

What makes iBOLT CYBER HACKER the perfect choice for recovery is their commitment to transparency and communication. They kept me informed at every stage of my recovery process, which gave me confidence that I was in capable recovery service. Their advanced techniques and deep understanding of cryptocurrency recovery allowed them to successfully retrieve a significant amount of my scammed Bitcoin.

The relief and gratitude I felt after working with iBOLT CYBER HACKER are hard to put into words. If you are facing a similar challenge, I cannot recommend iBOLT Cyber Hacker highly enough. They are a trustworthy for anyone looking to recover scammed Bitcoin.

iBOLT INFORMATIONS:

Mail: Support @ibolt cybarhack. com

Contact: +39, 351..105, 3619

Homepage: www . ibolt cybarhack . com

7 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Owen Farrell panned in French media for latest Racing 92 performance

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

8 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 effective immediately

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

37 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Jonny Gray reveals why he was a 'bit of a mess' on Scotland bus

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

0 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Ex-Ireland 10 Joey Carbery heavily implies he'd play for Six Nations rivals

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

9 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Season likely over for All Black Brad Weber after gruesome injury

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

1 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
La Rochelle confirm immediate effect retirement of Raymond Rhule

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

2 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

16 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )


Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 1 hour ago
'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It’s a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it’s possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypto Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypto Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to cryptopandemichunter@consultant.com, https://cryptopandemichunter.com, or WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.

2 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypt0 Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.


Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypt0 Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to

crypt0pandemichunter[at]consultant,com

WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.

2 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

HOW DO I BURST A CHEATING SPOUSE // CRYPTO PANDEMIC HUNTER

My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypto Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypto Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to cryptopandemichunter@consultant.com, https://cryptopandemichunter.com, or WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.

2 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
R
RaclawWysocki 2 hours ago
URC champions Glasgow bracing for coach exit

HIRE THE TOP CRYPTO RECOVERY EXPERT, HIRE iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY

 

 My name is Raclaw Wysocki, a real estate investor from Warszawa, Poland. Last year, I invested in cryptocurrency, hoping to double my investment by the start of the new year. However, I soon discovered that I had fallen victim to a scam. It was a devastating experience for me and my family, and without iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY, I wouldn’t have been able to recover my funds.

 iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY is a leading cryptocurrency and data recovery company specializing in retrieving lost crypto assets from hackers and fraudulent investment brokers. Thanks to their expertise, I successfully recovered $950,000 worth of crypto. I highly recommend their services. They are trustworthy, reliable, and have a proven 100% success rate.


Website; www. iforcehackersrecovery. com


Email; contact@iforcehackersrecovery. com

 


Call/whatsapp +1 240 (80) (33) 706     

3 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why moving Tommy Freeman to centre could ignite England's attack Why moving Tommy Freeman to centre could ignite England's attack
Search