Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2024/25 URC semi-finals

Leinster player ratings: Leinster booked their place in their first United Rugby Championship final with a comprehensive 37-19 victory over the reigning champions Glasgow Warriors on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having already beaten the Warriors 52-0 in an Investec Champions Cup quarter-final this season, a far closer match was expected on this occasion. In truth, there was not too great a difference between the performances.

Any concerns over Leinster’s form were completely banished with some world-class displays.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 6 Tries 3 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 154 Carries 108 9 Line Breaks 5 16 Turnovers Lost 15 4 Turnovers Won 4

15. Jimmy O’Brien – 7

Shifting to full-back this week in place of Hugo Keenan and slotted in seamlessly at the back. May not have been rewarded with breaks or tries, but he moved the ball nicely in the wider channels, offloading well to test the Glasgow defence.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 7.5

Left stranded on the right flank for Glasgow’s opening try of the match – didn’t commit to the blitz enough, but could neither drift. Looked to have made up for it with his pace with a chip and chase to create what turned out to be a disallowed try. Had a lot of success targeting isolated runners at the breakdown. Unlucky not to come away with a try after coming very close.

13. Jamie Osborne – 8.5

After missing out on a try due to a forward pass, he responded minutes later by being on hand for a James Lowe offload to run into the corner. His defensive reads in a blitz and sense to be at the right place at the right time for a break show what an intelligent player he is.

12. Jordie Barrett – 7

Rolled up his sleeves with some crash balls through Glasgow’s guts, but that isn’t what Leinster brought the All Black in for. They got him for the swift hands, offloads and aerial supremacy that he brought to the match as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. James Lowe – 7.5

Wasn’t happy to be penalised for blocking as Leinster had a try wiped out, but it was the right decision. Had a game littered with world-class touches, especially his offload to Osborne to create Leinster’s second try. Had a back-and-forth aerial battle with Kyle Rowe, but came out on top in the end.

10. Sam Prendergast – 6

The torrential rain in the first half perhaps forced the No.10 to change his approach, but he adapted adroitly, with a variety of probing kicks that got a healthy return from his chasers. This may be broken record territory, but there’s seldom a game where the 22-year-old doesn’t top the missed tackle charts, and this game was no exception. A poor kicking game at almost 30 per cent could have been more costly in a closer match.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 7.5

By the standards the Lion has set over the past few years, his forward pass to Osborne was a sloppy and uncommon error from him. Other than that, he controlled the match, particularly with a kicking game that left the Warriors back three petrified. The passes he picked for Dan Sheehan’s first and Osborne’s second were exquisite.

1. Andrew Porter – 8

Started to get a lot of success at the scrum as the match progressed, with two penalties won in the first half alone. By the time he left the field, a penalty seemed more likely than not when the teams packed down for a scrum. Manhandling Glasgow captain Rowe to hold him up in contact was a sign of his entire side’s superiority.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dan Sheehan – 9

Back in the starting XV and made an immediate impact, making three carries in the opening three minutes of the match on the way to scoring a try. Capped off the first half with another try, although that was a forward effort with a driving maul. Left the field after 54 minutes with the most carries in the match by a handsome margin (17).

3. Thomas Clarkson – 8

There was a lot to like about the 25-year-old’s carrying, putting his 124kg frame to good use to make some vital metres after contact. The way he was able to wrestle his way over the line for Leinster’s third try exhibited that perfectly.

4. Joe McCarthy – 7

The Glasgow lineout found itself under duress due to the work of the lock.

5. James Ryan – 7

Neck roll killed off a bright attack for the hosts. The only blot on what was a solid display.

6. Ryan Baird – 7.5

Comes rampaging around the corner and hits the ball at pace, but has a great distribution game to keep defenders on edge. Links up nicely with Lowe on the left edge, finding the winger with some wide flat passes any playmaker would be pleased with.

7. Scott Penny – 8

Spearheaded Leinster’s blitz, preventing Glasgow’s forwards from generating any real momentum and topping the tackle charts for his side. Given the speed he raced out of the line, there were a few missed tackles. The inclement conditions at times only played into his hands defensively. The better conditions in the second 40 allowed him to get on the ball more. Filled the void left by Josh van der Flier well.

8. Jack Conan – 7

Not his most productive game with ball in hand, but that was in no way problematic. Got through his share of tackles, and did a stellar job in slowing a lot of Glasgow ball down.

Replacements

16. Rónan Kelleher – 7

Made his best effort to show whatever Sheehan can do, he can do just as well with some eye-catching runs.

17. Jack Boyle – 6

Would have been relishing his first scrum, having seen the success Porter got in that department. He didn’t enjoy the same authority in the set-piece, but still solid. Handed off easily by Jamie Dobie for Glasgow’s second try.

18. Rabah Slimani – 6

Penalised for dropping his shoulder at the scrum, giving the visitors a rare piece of success there.

19. RG Snyman – 7.5

Entering the field with a 30-point lead meant the Springbok had the licence to have a lot of fun, which he did. Seemed hell-bent on getting an offload away every time he went into contact.

20. Max Deegan – 6

Beaten quite easily by Sione Tuipulotu as the Lion danced his way over the line for a consolation try.

21. Luke McGrath – 6

Came on with 10 minutes to play with the match already won. A fairly limp tackle on Tuipulotu, but may have put more effort in if the scores were closer.

22. Ross Byrne – 7

Some flat passes right on the gainline troubled the Warriors defence during his 20-minute cameo.

23. Ciarán Frawley – 7

On hand to score in the corner moments after coming on.