Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2025/26 URC

Leinster player ratings: Leinster were a very different beast in this 39-31 defeat to the Bulls than the outfit that rolled over against the Stormers last weekend. In Pretoria, they were sharper, nastier at the scrum and much more clinical with ball in hand — though ultimately just short against a tough Bulls side.

There were standouts up front, a few wobbles behind, and some real shoots of progress for Leo Cullen’s young guns.

1. Paddy McCarthy – 7

Given the Bulls’ front-row reputation, the rookie deserves real credit. With Clarkson’s help he held firm and never once looked like being bullied. Not flashy, just solid.

2. Gus McCarthy – 6

Decent at lineout, busy around the park, and fronted up defensively. Couldn’t stop Gumede’s try before halftime but had been let down by the lack of a pillar defender.

3. Thomas Clarkson – 8.5

A huge improvement on Slimani’s horror show last week. The scrum actually edged the Bulls on balance, with only one hinging penalty going against him. Scored a thumping try after a smart Deegan pop.

4. Brian Deeny – 5

A poor day defensively. Missed his man in the build-up to David Kriel’s try and couldn’t rediscover last week’s energy.

5. Ryan Baird – 7

Unlucky not to score when he seemed to have grounded. Carried well, competed at lineout, and showed flashes of his best after a bit of a shocker against the Stormers last weekend.

6. Alex Soroka – 7.5

Passed an early HIA to put in a proper shift. Big in contact and disciplined throughout.

7. Will Connors – 5

A clumsy head-on-head earned him a yellow and it could easily have been worse. Quiet in general play too.

8. Max Deegan – 7.5

A slip in defence helped the Bulls over early, but he responded with two assists and tireless effort around the field. May not be the most powerful No.8 of all time but he’s certainly up there when it comes to rugby IQ.

9. Luke McGrath – 4.5

Borderline, frankly. A knock-on at the base, slow service, overran a support line and gave away a penalty. It might be time for Fintan Gunne to leap frog the veteran in the pecking order.

10. Sam Prendergast – 7

Kicked cleverly in open play and to touch, handled the altitude well. Missed a late drop goal chance but was it was his obvious class in attack that stood out. Didn’t miss a tackle either, which is pretty miraculous for young Master Prendergast.

11. Andrew Osborne – 7

Every touch looked like danger. Ate up metres and handled the physicality well.

12. Robbie Henshaw – 5

Looks well short of rhythm. Gave away a couple of turnovers and his heavy carries were largely without penetration. November looms and he needs form fast.

13. Hugh Cooney – 7.5

Took his first senior Leinster try with calm assurance. Positionally solid and linked play nicely with Osborne and O’Brien.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 8

Constantly looking for work. Some loose hands, but took his try superbly after slick interplay with Prendergast.

15. Jimmy O’Brien – 7.5

Always probing, even if he never quite broke through, but the Bulls defence knew they had to respect him. Was at the epicentre of a handful of Leinster starter plays.

REPLACEMENTS

16. John McKee – 6

Did his job without fuss.

17. Jack Boyle – 7

Injected real energy, and the scrum even got a shunt or two with him on.

18. Rabah Slimani – 5

Better than last week, though that’s a very low bar. Still off the pace at scrumtime. Should be Leinster’s third choice tighthead behind Clarkson.

19. Diarmuid Mangan – 6

A no-nonsense outing after coming on with 44 minutes on the clock.

20. Scott Penny – 8

Just does what Scott Penny does — finds the line, scores, repeats.

21. James Culhane – 6

Carried with intent in limited time.

22. Fintan Gunne – 7.5

Night and day compared to McGrath. Snappy service, crisp tempo, Leinster looked more dangerous instantly.

23. Ciaran Frawley – NA

Not on long enough to rate.