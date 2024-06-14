Leinster make one change for Bulls clash as Ireland star returns
Ireland centre Garry Ringrose is set to make his return from a shoulder injury on Saturday against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship semi-final at Loftus Versfeld.
The 29-year-old has been out of action since facing Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations, but has come straight back into Leinster’s starting XV to face Jake White’s side.
Ringrose is the only change Leo Cullen has made from the team that triumphed 43-20 over Ulster last week.
Jamie Osborne has dropped to the bench to accommodate Ringrose, with Robbie Henshaw shifting infield to play inside centre.
There have been several changes on the bench, with Jack Conan returning from a minor injury to replace Max Deegan from last week. Sam Prendergast has also dropped out in place of Osborne.
“It’s a different route we have taken this season,” said assistant coach Robin McBryde.
“We failed to reach the final on previous occasions. We’re coming to a tough place, with a team full of internationals. You can react positively, to having to do things the hard way.”
Leinster XV
15. Jimmy O’Brien (81)
14. Jordan Larmour (107)
13. Garry Ringrose (123)
12. Robbie Henshaw (91)
11. James Lowe (80)
10. Ross Byrne (161)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (141)
1. Andrew Porter (121)
2. Dan Sheehan (63)
3. Tadhg Furlong (146)
4. Joe McCarthy (34)
5. James Ryan (82) (c)
6. Ryan Baird (70)
7. Josh van der Flier (141)
8. Caelan Doris (81)
Replacements
16. Rónan Kelleher (64)
17. Cian Healy (278)
18. Michael Ala’alatoa (71)
19. Ross Molony (183)
20. Jack Conan (147)
21. Luke McGrath (211)
22. Ciarán Frawley (88)
23. Jamie Osborne (46)