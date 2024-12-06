Jordie Barrett set for Leinster debut as superstars return

All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett is set to make his much-anticipated Leinster debut on Sunday against Bristol Bears in the Investec Champions Cup.

The 27-year-old’s sabbatical in Ireland was announced in April, but Leinster fans have had to wait until his duties with the All Blacks ended for the year before he could don the blue jersey.

The Kiwi will start on a bench that is not lacking in world-class talent with South Africa lock RG Snyman and Ireland captain Caelan Doris named among the substitutes by Leo Cullen.

The four-time European champions have welcomed back an array of Ireland internationals into their starting XV for the trip to Ashton Gate following their victory over Australia last weekend.

After taking hold of the Ireland No 10 jersey for the match against the Wallabies, Sam Prendergast will start at fly-half for Leinster, with Ciaran Frawley starting at full-back. The 21-year-old Prendergast will continue his 9-10 partnership with Jamison Gibson-Park.

Leinster have not been able to welcome back all their full complement of Ireland internationals from the autumn, however, with Hugo Keenan and James Lowe injured. Fortunately for Cullen, the 68-cap All Black Barrett will be able to provide cover in the back three.

Bristol themselves have recalled a couple of internationals, with England prop Ellis Genge and scrum-half Harry Randall returning after being rested in their Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins last Friday.

Leinster XV (caps in brackets)

15. Ciarán Frawley (92)

14. Jordan Larmour (111)

13. Garry Ringrose (128)

12. Robbie Henshaw (93)

11. Jimmy O’Brien (85)

10. Sam Prendergast (20)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (146)

1. Jack Boyle (13)

2. Rónan Kelleher (66)

3. Rabah Slimani (5)

4. Joe McCarthy (37)

5. James Ryan (87)

6. Max Deegan (119)

7. Josh van der Flier (147)

8. Jack Conan CAPTAIN (153)

Replacements

16. Gus McCarthy (6)

17. Andrew Porter (126)

18. Thomas Clarkson (47)

19. RG Snyman (5)

20. Caelan Doris (86)

21. Luke McGrath (217)

22. Ross Byrne (169)

23. Jordie Barrett (0)