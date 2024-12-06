Wales flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes undergoes amputation to save career

Dragons flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes will be out of action over the coming weeks after having his finger amputated.

The 27-year-old had been battling a longstanding injury to his right ring finger and chose to go under the knife to remove the finger to just above the base of the knuckle.

Speaking to his club before the surgery, the three-cap Wales international revealed that he was told that “it’s either have it off or I won’t be able to play rugby anymore.”

What’s more, the flanker was warned that he was “at risk of losing my hand and possibly my arm” if the finger continued to get infected.

The injury dates back to 2016, but it was not until 2020 that the pain intensified, leaving him unable to make a fist.

The plan was originally to amputate the finger at the end of the season, but the “unbearable” pain returned earlier this campaign.

Dragons do not expect their player to be out of action for too long though, saying he will make his “playing return in the coming weeks.”

Lewis-Hughes also shared the conversation he had with rugby league superstar Angus Crichton, who underwent the same procedure in 2017 and continues to be one of the NRL’s premier performers for the Sydney Roosters.

“I spoke to him a couple of years ago and he said it was affecting his daily life,” the Welshman said.

“He said he eventually had it off and it’s the best thing he’s ever done. He said he’s pain-free and he’s just able to go about his daily life and perform and do the things he loves without being in pain every day.

“So that was nice to get advice off him. He’s not just a rugby player, he’s one of the best players in the league as well. So I took a lot of confidence from that and appreciated his advice.”

