Courtney Lawes set to be joined by 129kg Premiership rival - report

Pro D2 outfit Brive have recruited Harlequins’ 129kg lock Irne Herbst ahead of next season, according to a report in French outlet La Montagne.

The 31-year-old South African has spent the last two seasons at the Stoop, joining from Benetton in 2022, but has reportedly signed a two-year deal to move to the ambitious French outfit.

Brive underwent a strong recruitment drive over the summer, bringing in South Africa international Curwin Bosch and Georgia lock Konstantin Mikautadze. The landmark deal was former England captain Courtney Lawes though, who has taken to life in the southwest of France well.

Currently in second in the Pro D2, Brive will be aiming to return to the Top 14 at the end of this season after two years in France’s second tier.

Herbst could very well be playing in France’s premier division next season should Brive earn promotion. However, there is no guaranteed promoted side in the league, rather the top six sides go into a play-off, with the winner ascending to the Top 14. The runner-up, meanwhile, faces the second-from-bottom side in the Top 14.

The former South Africa U20 lock made his 50th appearance in Quins quarters in October in the Gallagher Premiership clash with Lawes’ former side Northampton Saints.

For now, Quins face Racing 92 in Paris on Saturday in the Investec Champions Cup before hosting the Stormers the week after.

Should the move to France go through, it will be the fourth country Herbst will play in, having originally started his career with the Blue Bulls.