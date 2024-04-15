Leinster sign All Black Jordie Barrett

Leinster have announced the signing All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett, who will join from the Hurricanes on short-term deal next season.

The 27-year-old has signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby until 2028, but that allows a season sabbatical during 2025, where he will team up with the four-time European champions in Dublin.

The 57-cap All Black will link up with senior coach Jacques Nienaber at Leinster, who masterminded a victory over his teammates in October last year as South Africa won the Rugby World Cup. He will also play alongside Springbok RG Snyman, who is set to join from Leinster’s bitter rivals Munster at the end of the season.

Barrett will arrive in December this year and spend six months with Leinster before returning to the Hurricanes for the 2026 season.

The versatile back said that Ireland is a “special place” for him and his family having spent time as a child in County Meath while his father played for Athlone.

After signing, Barrett said: “It’s going to be a great place for me to develop as a rugby player in a different environment where I’ll learn so many different things.

“Ireland is a special place for the Barrett family. We’ve got so many great family connections in Oldcastle, in County Meath and throughout Dublin. To have an opportunity to go back and meet some family and friends and connections that were made twenty years ago is pretty cool.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: “We’re delighted that Jordie has agreed to join us after New Zealand’s tour in early December, especially as he has chosen Leinster ahead of a number of other very attractive options.

“Jordie is a fifty-plus cap All Black with an outstanding skillset who has been performing at the highest level of the game for multiple seasons now. He is keen to seek out a new experience at Leinster and I’m sure we will learn a lot from each other during his time with us.

“The Barrett family have strong connections with Ireland and Leinster in particular, so it’s a sort of homecoming for Jordie!

“I’m sure all our supporters will be really excited to welcome one of the best players in the world and see up close what he brings to the team.

“We would also like to thank the New Zealand Rugby Union for their support with this move.”

The Kiwi made his 100th appearance for the Hurricanes in March, having made his debut for them in 2017 as a 20-year-old.

He started in the No12 jersey on Saturday as the Super Rugby Pacific leaders beat the Chiefs 36-23, and will play a central part in the rest of their campaign.

This new deal will also be a boost to All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, who will now have Barrett until the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Barrett said to the Hurricanes after his move was announced: “I’m certainly grateful to New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes for sending me off with their best wishes which is awesome. I’m really focussed and enjoying my time with the Hurricanes at present and looking forward to having the opportunity to return to the Hurricanes, a franchise that means a lot to me.

“The support of people throughout the Hurricanes region, continues to drive the team forward as we hope to continue our strong start to the season.

“Leinster provides an opportunity for me to experience another type of rugby and to reconnect with some of my childhood. I hope to be able to bring some of my experiences back to the Hurricanes, when I return.

“For me I think it’s very positive. It’s going to be a great place for me to develop as a rugby player in a different environment where I’ll learn so many different things. To have a freshen up going into another, hopefully successful, World Cup cycle and some great years ahead with the All Blacks, Hurricanes and Taranaki.

“The reality of being a professional athlete is that you’ve only got a small window to have these opportunities and I’d love to be sitting there in twenty or thirty years with my kids or grandkids, knowing that I left no stone unturned, and I took up this opportunity to better myself.”