Robertson on why Sam Cane keeps starting for the All Blacks

Former captain Sam Cane has been named at openside in Scott Robertson’s side to take on the Wallabies in an unchanged back row from the second Test against South Africa.

The 32-year-old trained with the All Blacks during the July series against England but didn’t make his international comeback until the start of the Rugby Championship against Argentina, appearing off the bench.

Cane has been handed two starts since, in both Tests against the Springboks and will line up for his third straight against the Wallabies.

On whether the selection is form-based, head coach Scott Robertson said the leadership and experience he brings to the team was also a factor.

“It’s a bit of that [form], his experience,” Robertson said.

“I think the value of his experience in and off the field, his ability to get high tackle counts and be really accurate, soak the opposition ball up has been a big factor for us.”

Cane’s resurgence has meant Blues flanker Dalton Papali’i has rarely been seen, with the reserve bench spot used by the likes of Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau. Jacobson again will take the No 20 jersey against Australia.

Although with Cane having already announced his retirement from Test rugby at the end of the year, Robertson is conscious of the fact that this is a “swan song” for the ex-captain.

“Look, we’re mindful, you know, this is a swan song. You know, when does the song stop. Can I say that? We have those conversations,” he said.

“But he’s in good form, and it’s just what we need. He’s got a good balance for us, and he’s great for for Scott Barrett and for Ardie and the team so and he’s playing well.”

At some point the All Blacks will have to look to the No 7 of the future and with young gun Wallace Sititi a more natural No 8, a move for Ardie Savea to openside has been suggested.

Robertson said that the coaching group have had discussions around such a plan, but that they have picked an experienced side out of “respect for Australia”.

“We considered that,” Robertson said of the back row re-shuffle, “We know Ardie can play seven, and Wallace has played a lot at eight.

“Other than the scrums, its just playing footy really in a lot of ways. He has been considered but for this test, you know, we’ve picked an experienced group, a group that’s played recently together, and played Bledisloe Cup matches.

“And it’s a sign of respect to the Aussies, because we know they’ll come in and the score the last week is irrelevant.”