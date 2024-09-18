Northern Edition

International

Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

By Finn Morton
Ethan de Groot looks on for the All Blacks. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Following the team’s back-to-back defeats to the world champion Springboks in South Africa, the All Blacks have made some changes ahead of their opening Bledisloe Cup clash with the Wallabies at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Head coach Scott Robertson and the All Blacks’ other selectors have welcomed back experienced players Ethan de Groot and Caleb Clarke from injury, while Beauden Barrett is also back in the starting side after being benched for the Cape Town Test.

Winger Sevu Reece drops back to the bench to accommodate for Barrett’s return to the First XV, while Will Jordan shifts from fullback to the right wing. Hurricanes enforcer Pasilio Tosi is also in line for his second Test appearance after being named on the bench.

“We have selected an experienced team which has combinations that have played some of our best rugby this season,” coach Scott Robertsons said.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
36
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

“The Bledisloe Cup is so revered by both of these teams, we are expecting a classic showdown against our Australian rivals.

“We have acknowledged the rich history of the Cup this week as a team and recognise that history does not bestow any rights. The Bledisloe Cup is always hard-earned and each year is its own chapter in the Bledisloe story.”

Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa was full of praise for de Groot after being asked about the All Blacks’ 26-Test prop earlier this week. De Groot, who was born in Australia, is back in the mix at loosehead after recovering from a neck injury.

De Groot joins Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax in a formidable front-row trio, while captain Scott Barrett and the in-form Tupou Vaa’i round out the tight five as the two locks.

Coach Robertson has made a significant selection call at blindside flanker with Wallace Sititi getting the nod over Ethan Blackadder for this Test. Both men were outstanding in their respective Test outings in South Africa, but it’s Sititi who gets another chance to impress.

Sititi joins former All Blacks captains Sam Cane and Ardie Savea in the backrow.

In the backs, youngster Cortez Ratima has held his place in the starting side ahead of Test veteran TJ Perenara. Ratima joins Damian McKenzie in the halves once again, while vice-captain Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane will line up outside them in the midfield.

As for the outside backs. Caleb Clarke is back for the first time since his two-try performance at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park after being named on the left wing. Then there’s the previously mentioned inclusions of Jordan and Barrett.

Prop Fletcher Newell (calf) and Ruben Love (quadriceps) are the only two players the All Blacks have listed as unavailable for this Test due to injury.

This match at Sydney’s Accor Stadium will get underway at 5:45 pm (NZST) on Saturday evening. Fans in New Zealand can watch the Test live on Sky Sport.

All Blacks team to play the Wallabies

First XV

  1. Ethan de Groot
  2. Codie Taylor
  3. Tyrel Lomax
  4. Scott Barrett (c)
  5. Tupou Vaa’i
  6. Wallac Sititi
  7. Sam Cane
  8. Ardie Savea (vc)
  9. Cortez Ratima
  10. Damian McKenzie
  11. Caleb Clarke
  12. Jordie Barrett (vc)
  13. Rieko Ioane
  14. Will Jordan
  15. Beauden Barrett

Replacements

  1. Asafo Aumua
  2. Tamaiti Williams
  3. Pasilio Tosi
  4. Sam Darry
  5. Luke Jacobson
  6. TJ Perenara
  7. Anton Lienert-Brown
  8. Sevu Reece

Comments

28 Comments
T
Thomas K 1 hr ago

Jordie and rieko is just a very average midfield..

T
Thomas K 1 hr ago

Really, this shit again.. Sticking with the same combos isnt going to get us anywhere.

G
GM 3 hours ago

Don't know what it is with the anti-Rieko brigade! When ALB played centre against the Argies he got completely skinned on the outside. Last weekend Billy Proctor got skinned on the outside by the Tasman winger (yes, that's Tasman!). Reiko's pace has been a game saver for the ABs - his distribution may be a work in progress but he needs more acknowledgement for efforts on defence.

J
JW 1 hr ago

Yeah I think he's a bit big (read slow) for center these days, he also didn't pop the ball to Rieko twice with an overlap on the left flank against SA.


That Tasman winger looks as slick as Kolbe though!

T
TO 3 hours ago

Robertson should have been a bit more experimental, preparing for the trip up North. Cane should been rested to allow for the Savea (7) and Sititi (8) pairing to be given a run because they appear to be the new way forward. Six is far from settled on with Blackadder only a temporary fix as like his other loosies he is either too short, too light or too slow, and so his best role is cover. ALB,Proctor or both should have been given a run as Australia's midfield is an ever changing experiment and then Reiko could have been put back on the left wing with Telea on the right. Will Jordan could then come on later to fullback or wing.

J
JW 5 hours ago

Keys this week, start well and change to Aumua not long after half time. Same with Darry, move Vaa'i, or preferrably for me, Barrett to 6 and bench Ardie on 60-65. Luke and the two props can just have bursts of 15 odd minutes, maybe some HIA or blood time on the field during the game. If they don't get a lot of time they can start next week.


I don't want to see TJ until the very very end (nothing against TJ). I don't want to see both wings replaced. Sure it would scratch an itch to see Rieko at 11 again but I want one of the midfield replaced for ALB this time. No idea what point to bring Reece on for at all.

B
Bruiser 4 hours ago

Agree with most of this. Maybe Ardie to 7 after 60. Hoatham should be on bench. TJP, WTF. I dont see point in having wing on the bench when we have 3 on the field. Another playmaker would have been better

T
Teddy 6 hours ago

Would he have picked this team if they had a chance of still winning the RC? Or is he just playing loose and trying things out?


What is it with him and fullbacks? A natural 15 is awkwardly rolled out as a 10 every game. He fooked about and had the games best winger at 15 last day out. Barrett is now back at fullback but will probably do most of the place kicking? Mad.

J
JW 6 hours ago

Trying things out?!???


He's being conservative!

J
JW 6 hours ago

Two steps forward one step back.

M
MattJH 6 hours ago

I like it.

Would have had Reuben at 23 if he wasn’t injured.

They need to make up their mind about will Jordan, I think he rips up at 14 so leave him there, develop Reuben Love at 15.

Interesting to see Blackadder left out. Still recovering from injury is all I can think of.

Can’t wait to see Tosi in action, hope he makes a monsters effort in all areas.

Sux to see Billy Proctor not getting another shot.

I reckon partner him with his Hurricanes team mate in the midfield, and Rieko Ione either starts at 11 or doesn’t play.

Hurts me to say that because I am a massive Rieko fan through and through but I think Billy has earned a crack at 13 in a big game and I am not at all convince we need a winger strike weapon on the rimu.

G
GP 6 hours ago

Ethan Blackadder was fit and available. He has missed out. He played so well. It is a ridiculous call.

J
JW 6 hours ago

They need two or three fullbacks. Obviously I'm excluding Beauden as being one of them. I don't see the point in thrusting Love in there, he's still got lots to work on so Jordan should be #1 for me, then they need to settle on another dependable guy (Perofeta or anoter SR vet), with Love interspersed among those two.


How long Jordan should be given is the question. If Razors team can improve the playbook for the wings, I'm more than happy to use Clarke and Tele'a (14) as the primary wings, no need to place Jordan there. I'm going to put my foot down actually. If they don't work hard on Tele'a now, giving him his preferred position and playing to his strengths, I see him as the winger who will slowly fade away instead. It would be such a shame to lose him to the game because they decided to prioritize Jordan at 14 (or took a gamble on Love being the 15).

W
Willie 6 hours ago

No justification for selecting a winger on the bench and the erratic Reece of all people. Missed opportunity for Proctor.

G
GP 7 hours ago

This team is a unbelievable. I never thought I would say that as Razor is the coach. The midfield , Ioane needs to be put on the wing. Ethan Blackadder , not in the 23 is a disgrace. He has been outstanding before his injury, not even on the bench. What is going on ? Cane and Perenara are leaving soon.Yet they are there!! Put Noah Hotham, Billy Proctor in the 23 and Leinart-Brown starting. Will Jordan should have left at 15. Beauden at fullback , same old, same old.

J
JW 6 hours ago

Happy for Wallace, and I like the consistency, play well play on, type mindset of the selection call.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
