Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Following the team’s back-to-back defeats to the world champion Springboks in South Africa, the All Blacks have made some changes ahead of their opening Bledisloe Cup clash with the Wallabies at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Scott Robertson and the All Blacks’ other selectors have welcomed back experienced players Ethan de Groot and Caleb Clarke from injury, while Beauden Barrett is also back in the starting side after being benched for the Cape Town Test.

Winger Sevu Reece drops back to the bench to accommodate for Barrett’s return to the First XV, while Will Jordan shifts from fullback to the right wing. Hurricanes enforcer Pasilio Tosi is also in line for his second Test appearance after being named on the bench.

“We have selected an experienced team which has combinations that have played some of our best rugby this season,” coach Scott Robertsons said.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 20 36 First try wins 60% Home team wins 40%

“The Bledisloe Cup is so revered by both of these teams, we are expecting a classic showdown against our Australian rivals.

“We have acknowledged the rich history of the Cup this week as a team and recognise that history does not bestow any rights. The Bledisloe Cup is always hard-earned and each year is its own chapter in the Bledisloe story.”

Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa was full of praise for de Groot after being asked about the All Blacks’ 26-Test prop earlier this week. De Groot, who was born in Australia, is back in the mix at loosehead after recovering from a neck injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Groot joins Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax in a formidable front-row trio, while captain Scott Barrett and the in-form Tupou Vaa’i round out the tight five as the two locks.

Coach Robertson has made a significant selection call at blindside flanker with Wallace Sititi getting the nod over Ethan Blackadder for this Test. Both men were outstanding in their respective Test outings in South Africa, but it’s Sititi who gets another chance to impress.

Sititi joins former All Blacks captains Sam Cane and Ardie Savea in the backrow.

In the backs, youngster Cortez Ratima has held his place in the starting side ahead of Test veteran TJ Perenara. Ratima joins Damian McKenzie in the halves once again, while vice-captain Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane will line up outside them in the midfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the outside backs. Caleb Clarke is back for the first time since his two-try performance at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park after being named on the left wing. Then there’s the previously mentioned inclusions of Jordan and Barrett.

Prop Fletcher Newell (calf) and Ruben Love (quadriceps) are the only two players the All Blacks have listed as unavailable for this Test due to injury.

This match at Sydney’s Accor Stadium will get underway at 5:45 pm (NZST) on Saturday evening. Fans in New Zealand can watch the Test live on Sky Sport.

All Blacks team to play the Wallabies

First XV

Ethan de Groot Codie Taylor Tyrel Lomax Scott Barrett (c) Tupou Vaa’i Wallac Sititi Sam Cane Ardie Savea (vc) Cortez Ratima Damian McKenzie Caleb Clarke Jordie Barrett (vc) Rieko Ioane Will Jordan Beauden Barrett

Replacements

Asafo Aumua Tamaiti Williams Pasilio Tosi Sam Darry Luke Jacobson TJ Perenara Anton Lienert-Brown Sevu Reece