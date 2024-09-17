Northern Edition

International

Wallaby reacts to the return of All Blacks enforcer Ethan de Groot

By Finn Morton
Ethan de Groot of New Zealand looks dejected following the Summer International match between New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on August 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa has reacted to the return of Ethan de Groot ahead of this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney, with the All Blacks’ “number one loosehead” overcoming a neck injury in time for this series.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Fletcher Newell would miss the first of two Bledisloe Cup Tests after suffering a calf injury. But it’s not all bad news for the New Zealanders, with coach Scott Robertson calling up George Bower and de Groot.

De Groot played 12 matches for the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific this season before being named in Robertson’s first All Blacks squad for the year. The Australia-born rugby talent started both Tests against England in July and came off the bench against Fiji in San Diego.

The 26-year-old played against Los Pumas in Wellington but was later ruled out of both Tests against the Springboks a couple of weeks later. New Zealand were beaten in both matches over in the Republic, going down 31-27 in Johannesburg and 18-12 in Cape Town.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
36
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

As the All Blacks look to bounce back, the loss of Newell is significant but so is the return of de Groot. Alaalatoa, who is one of the Wallabies’ most experienced players, was full of praise for the All Blacks front-rowers on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is a big loss with Fletcher being out because he’s been good for them not only at international level but at club level (with the Crusaders),” Alaalatoa told reporters.

“But then they bring in someone that’s experienced with Ethan de Groot who’s been around for years and been their number one loosehead.

“That’s the thing about the All Blacks is they’ve got great depth in their squad and no matter who they field they’re going to be really good.

“As a front-row, we understand what’s coming, but again, pouring our focus on being better ourselves.”

As Alaalatoa mentioned, the challenge that awaits the Wallabies on Saturday afternoon promises to be a tough one, but the team are focusing on themselves. Australia have a lot to reflect on following their record 67-27 loss to Argentina earlier this month.

The Wallabies conceded 50 points in the second half, which was the first time they’ve brought up a half-century of points against them in a single half of Test rugby. It was also the team’s heaviest defeat ever, surpassing the 61 points the Springboks put on them in 1997.

During that same press conference, Alaalatoa spoke about how “tough” that result was for the Wallabies and why it was good for the playing group to go on a break for a few days before regrouping in Sydney last weekend.

The Wallabies were solid for one-and-a-half of their two Tests over in Argentina, but a passage of poor play will cost any team at that level. Test rugby is brutal like that, so the men in gold are striving to build on that performance leading into the Bledisloe and beyond.

“It’s been great learning for us. We’ve seen pictures of us throughout both games when we’re delivering on the things we say we want to deliver on our game plan,” Alaalatoa explained.

“The result that comes on the back of that and the territory that we get on the back of that, and it’s just painting those pictures, seeing those pictures, and then when we go away from our system… are when it hurts us.

“Really trying to get an understanding of what it’s like when we’re in system and everyone’s in flow… (that has) been the tough learnings for us over the last 48 hours, but it’s been a really good two days of prep so far for us.”

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 28 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 32 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 37 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 41 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 51 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 52 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
