Former Wallaby joins All Blacks star Ardie Savea at Moana Pasifika

Pone Fa’amausili is the latest marquee recruit to sign with Moana Pasifika for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season. The former Wallabies prop joins All Black Ardie Savea and Wellington Lions playmaker Jackson Garden-Bachop, who have also inked deals with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a successful stint with the Melbourne Rising in the National Rugby Championship, it didn’t take long for Fa’amausili to capture headlines at the next level. The front rower debuted for the Rebels in 2018 and went on to start four games in the next Super Rugby AU season.

There was one match that is etched into the minds of rugby fans around Australia. Playing at Sydney’s Brookvale Oval during the COVID period, Fa’amausili ran riot during an 18-all draw with the Queensland Reds on July 10, 2020.

Having proven himself a devastating ball-runner with plenty to offer at the set-piece, it wasn’t a surprise to see Fa’amausili called into the Wallabies. The now 27-year-old played seven Tests for the Wallabies, including two appearances at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“I’m extremely excited at the opportunity ahead with Moana Pasifika, to be able to share my knowledge and experiences and also learn from a talented group of men,” Fa’amausili said in a statement.

“Being able to learn from a coach like Tana (Umaga) is really exciting for myself.

“Joining a team like Moana allows me to connect with my culture and represent my people which is really important and will be special to do so for my family.”

Moana Pasifika are continuing to build a promising squad for next season by signing Fa’amausili. Earlier this year, it was revealed the club had signed reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea through to 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, it was announced at the start of last week that Jackson Garden-Bachop had inked a deal with Moana for the 2025 campaign. Garden-Bachop has been solid with the Lions in New Zealand’s NPC this season, with the club only losing one match so far.

But the signing of Fa’amausili might be the most intriguing.

Standing at 6ft 5, there’s no doubt that Fa’amausili can be a force to be reckoned with once again at Super Rugby Pacific level. With All Blacks legend Tana Umaga coaching the side, this seems like an ideal opportunity for Fa’amausili to recapture his old form.

“Pone is a powerful player who brings physicality and experience,” coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga explained. “He further strengthens our pack and we’re excited to have him on our side in 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT