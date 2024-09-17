Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Former Wallaby joins All Blacks star Ardie Savea at Moana Pasifika

By Finn Morton
(L-R) Rob Leota, Pone Fa'amausili, Suli Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete and Jordan Uelese during the Australia Wallabies Official Rugby World Cup Welcome Ceremony ahead of the Rugby World Cup France 2023, on September 01, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Pone Fa’amausili is the latest marquee recruit to sign with Moana Pasifika for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season. The former Wallabies prop joins All Black Ardie Savea and Wellington Lions playmaker Jackson Garden-Bachop, who have also inked deals with the club.

Following a successful stint with the Melbourne Rising in the National Rugby Championship, it didn’t take long for Fa’amausili to capture headlines at the next level. The front rower debuted for the Rebels in 2018 and went on to start four games in the next Super Rugby AU season.

There was one match that is etched into the minds of rugby fans around Australia. Playing at Sydney’s Brookvale Oval during the COVID period, Fa’amausili ran riot during an 18-all draw with the Queensland Reds on July 10, 2020.

Having proven himself a devastating ball-runner with plenty to offer at the set-piece, it wasn’t a surprise to see Fa’amausili called into the Wallabies. The now 27-year-old played seven Tests for the Wallabies, including two appearances at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“I’m extremely excited at the opportunity ahead with Moana Pasifika, to be able to share my knowledge and experiences and also learn from a talented group of men,” Fa’amausili said in a statement.

“Being able to learn from a coach like Tana (Umaga) is really exciting for myself.

“Joining a team like Moana allows me to connect with my culture and represent my people which is really important and will be special to do so for my family.”

Moana Pasifika are continuing to build a promising squad for next season by signing Fa’amausili. Earlier this year, it was revealed the club had signed reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea through to 2027.

More recently, it was announced at the start of last week that Jackson Garden-Bachop had inked a deal with Moana for the 2025 campaign. Garden-Bachop has been solid with the Lions in New Zealand’s NPC this season, with the club only losing one match so far.

But the signing of Fa’amausili might be the most intriguing.

Standing at 6ft 5, there’s no doubt that Fa’amausili can be a force to be reckoned with once again at Super Rugby Pacific level. With All Blacks legend Tana Umaga coaching the side, this seems like an ideal opportunity for Fa’amausili to recapture his old form.

“Pone is a powerful player who brings physicality and experience,” coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga explained. “He further strengthens our pack and we’re excited to have him on our side in 2025.”

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 21 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 30 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 34 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
