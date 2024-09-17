Northern Edition

International

The Bok verdict on Steve Borthwick's potential assistant Norman Laker

By Josh Raisey
Norman Laker is reportedly on Steve Borthwick's England shortlist (Photo by Getty Images)

England head coach Steve Borthwick is drawing closer to finding a replacement for departing defence coach Felix Jones, with reports emerging of a three-man shortlist. Stade Francais head coach Paul Gustard, Oyonnax head coach Joe El-Abd and Stormers defence coach Norman Laker are the three that have emerged as Jones’ potential successors.

Of the three, Laker possibly has the most in common with Jones having also worked with Jacques Nienaber, the architect of the defensive structure adopted by England through the Irishman.

Laker and Nienaber previously worked together at Western Province, and were in close communication when the latter started coaching South Africa. Laker even brought Nienaber into his Stormers camp to ensure club and country were effectively singing from the same hymn sheet.

Three former Western Province players, Hanyani Shimange, Jean de Villiers and Schalk Burger, have now given their view on the potential appointment on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office.

Though the trio may not have worked with Laker extensively, they have witnessed the defensive structure he has implemented, which Burger said “gives you an idea of how Steve wants to defend”.

Fixture
Internationals
England
11:10
2 Nov 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

Shimange backed Laker to strengthen England’s defence, while de Villiers conversely had some reservations about the move. “What has happened is Felix has come with this rush defence,” Shimange said.

“Norman has worked extensively with Felix and with Jacques more than anything else. Norman started when Jacques was at the Stormers, so it is obviously the ability to replicate that rush defence that England got used to towards the end of the internationals.

“Would he strengthen the defensive system? Yes. Would he do a good job? Yes. He might not leave, but it’s a nice thing to know someone is watching.”

The former Springboks centre’s scepticism is regarding a move to a different rugby culture, and how that can be problematic in terms of getting your message across.

He said: “The thing with Norman, let’s say he goes to England, it’s always interesting to see how he adapts culturally. Technicals and coaching are one thing, getting your message across with guys from other nationalities is another, sometimes, as they say it’s lost in translation.”

Burger added: “You still want to know what happened there to Felix. He went across as a defence coach, we all knew him as an attack coach. He is a great coach either way, he will be able to convert.

“If you look at the names on the list, it gives you an idea of how Steve wants to defend. You have got to have line speed, you have got to be aggressive. You want to defend to get the ball back. That is why you get someone that does the rush, puts pressure on other sides. You want them to make errors.”

  • RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office is a weekly show focusing on all the main talking points in rugby from the southern hemisphere and beyond, with a new episode available to watch every Tuesday

1 Comment
F
FC 8 hours ago

Why doesn't Borthwick just ASK Rassie over for a week to come fix English rugby and stop all this beating about the bush?

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 26 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 27 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 30 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 35 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 39 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 47 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
