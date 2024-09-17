The Bok verdict on Steve Borthwick's potential assistant Norman Laker

England head coach Steve Borthwick is drawing closer to finding a replacement for departing defence coach Felix Jones, with reports emerging of a three-man shortlist. Stade Francais head coach Paul Gustard, Oyonnax head coach Joe El-Abd and Stormers defence coach Norman Laker are the three that have emerged as Jones’ potential successors.

Of the three, Laker possibly has the most in common with Jones having also worked with Jacques Nienaber, the architect of the defensive structure adopted by England through the Irishman.

Laker and Nienaber previously worked together at Western Province, and were in close communication when the latter started coaching South Africa. Laker even brought Nienaber into his Stormers camp to ensure club and country were effectively singing from the same hymn sheet.

Three former Western Province players, Hanyani Shimange, Jean de Villiers and Schalk Burger, have now given their view on the potential appointment on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office.

Though the trio may not have worked with Laker extensively, they have witnessed the defensive structure he has implemented, which Burger said “gives you an idea of how Steve wants to defend”.

Shimange backed Laker to strengthen England’s defence, while de Villiers conversely had some reservations about the move. “What has happened is Felix has come with this rush defence,” Shimange said.

“Norman has worked extensively with Felix and with Jacques more than anything else. Norman started when Jacques was at the Stormers, so it is obviously the ability to replicate that rush defence that England got used to towards the end of the internationals.

“Would he strengthen the defensive system? Yes. Would he do a good job? Yes. He might not leave, but it’s a nice thing to know someone is watching.”

The former Springboks centre’s scepticism is regarding a move to a different rugby culture, and how that can be problematic in terms of getting your message across.

He said: “The thing with Norman, let’s say he goes to England, it’s always interesting to see how he adapts culturally. Technicals and coaching are one thing, getting your message across with guys from other nationalities is another, sometimes, as they say it’s lost in translation.”

Burger added: “You still want to know what happened there to Felix. He went across as a defence coach, we all knew him as an attack coach. He is a great coach either way, he will be able to convert.

“If you look at the names on the list, it gives you an idea of how Steve wants to defend. You have got to have line speed, you have got to be aggressive. You want to defend to get the ball back. That is why you get someone that does the rush, puts pressure on other sides. You want them to make errors.”

RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office is a weekly show focusing on all the main talking points in rugby from the southern hemisphere and beyond, with a new episode available to watch every Tuesday