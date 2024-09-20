Northern Edition

International

'He'd be great' - Exiled coach backed to fill England void

By Josh Raisey
Paul Gustard and Steve Borthwick during the Quilter Cup match between England and the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on May 27, 2018 in London, England.

New Harlequins captain Alex Dombrandt has backed his former boss Paul Gustard to be “great” for England should he join Steve Borthwick’s set-up.

The former Quins boss, now defence coach for Stade Francis, is reportedly on Borthwick’s three-man shortlist to fill the void left by Felix Jones, who announced his resignation as defence coach last month. The former Leicester Tigers and Saracens flanker is joined by Oyonnax head coach Joe El-Abd and Stormers defence coach Norman Laker on the shortlist.

This is a role that Gustard has already held – working under Eddie Jones until England’s disastrous 2018 Six Nations campaign – but he has rebuilt his career since then, and presided over the joint-most frugal defence in the Top 14 last season in terms of tries conceded.

Dombrandt flourished under Gustard’s tutelage in the early days of his Quins career, and recently described his former boss as a “great defence coach”.

Speaking ahead of the new Gallagher Premiership season, where his Harlequins side face a tricky trip to the Salford Community Stadium to face Sale Sharks on Sunday, the England No.8 gave his thoughts on potentially being reunited with his former boss, this time with a rose on his chest.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Sale
10:00
22 Sep 24
Harlequins
All Stats and Data

“He’s a great defence coach, his record speaks for itself,” the Harlequins skipper said.

“I got on well with Guzzy, had a great relationship with him.

“If he got that role, I think he’d be great.”

While Gustard has received Dombrandt’s backing, the biggest obstacle preventing him from returning to Twickenham is proving to be his club, with Stade Francais chief executive Thomas Lombard warning that his coach is not available.

“It is impossible for us to let Paul leave Stade Français, he is under contract until 2026,” Lombard reportedly said. “We want to keep him.”

Gustard will be focussed on the job at hand this weekend, as his Stade Francais side host Toulon at the Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday in round three of the Top 14.

