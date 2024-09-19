Northern Edition

‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

By Finn Morton
Rieko Ioane (L) and Ardie Savea of New Zealand leave the field after warming up during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The life of an All Black is one that a lot of young kids in New Zealand strive for. Those men selected to play for the national team are fortunate enough to travel the world, they get paid to play the game they love, and they’re widely worshipped as sporting Gods.

From the outside looking in, it doesn’t look all that bad. It’s no surprise the playing group loves going on tour as they genuinely seem to enjoy one another’s company, and it must be rewarding to have countless fans at places like Johannesburg Airport ask for a selfie.

But then there’s the other side of it.

If you look at any sports team that has a passionate fan base, there’s a sense of urgency surrounding the playing group’s ability to deliver on the field. Serie A side Cagliari walked over to fans and apologised as a collective – their mascot included – after a recent 4-nil loss to Napoli.

It’s similar with the All Blacks.

“There’s always expectation to win a Test match,” coach Scott Robertson told reporters on Thursday morning in Sydney. Fans in Aotearoa expect excellence and those within the All Blacks’ setup understand that all too well.

Take Rieko Ioane, who debuted at Test level on November 12, 2016, against Italy on the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour. Ioane has been a mainstay of the New Zealand side ever since, racking up almost 80 Test matches and scoring 36 international tries.

“With experience and years under your belt, that pressure and that outside noise dwindles down and I know I’m only focused on my team and the opinions of my close circles,” Ioane told RugbyPass before this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup opener.

“I feel as though you begin to, as well as cope better with outside pressure and everything going on, you only tend to focus really on mum and dad’s opinion… they’re the ones that get through, and obviously the opinion of my teammates and my coaches I hold dearly.

“If it’s pressure from them I know it’s coming from a good place, but I’ve learned to block out as much as I can and just focus on being myself when I’m in here, and when I’m not a rugby player I like to detach myself a little bit.”

Related

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

Now that the man himself is an All Black, it created a situation which made him “a wee bit nervous.”

Read Now

When Ioane first made the jump from a prodigal talent with the prestigious Auckland Grammar First XV to the All Blacks Sevens, it didn’t take long for the world to take notice. As a teenager, the Kiwi was picked to represent Team New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ioane went on to win All Blacks Sevens’ Player of the Year award.

In 2017, the rising star established himself as one of the world’s best wingers in 15s after taking out World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year honour and also receiving a nomination for World Rugby’s top gong: the 15s Player of the Year accolade.

It’s incredible what Ioane achieved as an All Black at such a young age, and his development as an international player in the years since is a testament to both himself and the coaches around him. Seven years on, Ioane is New Zealand’s premier outside centre.

But, after the team’s two defeats to the world champion Springboks over in South Africa, some fans are calling for Ioane to shift back to the wing. Ioane has switched to the edge during Tests this year but moving him completely would be a significant call for the coaches to make.

Ioane has only scored one try since the start of last year’s Rugby World Cup, and that includes the Blues’ run to championship glory in Super Rugby Pacific. But away from that, the midfielder has come a long way as a distributor and defender – almost like Conrad Smith.

For context, Smith – who played more than 90 Test matches during the greatest era in All Blacks history – scored 26 tries during a legendary international career. As fans will remember, it was Smith’s rugby smarts and defensive prowess that saw him stand out.

But while there’s plenty of outside noise that comes with being an All Black, Ioane was unfazed by the idea that his try drought is a problem; instead, pinpointing what is working for him at outside centre.

“In terms of my case, I think they grew accustomed to all the tries and the highlights from the earlier years,” Ioane explained.

“But, for this team, did Conrad (Smith) really score that many tries? People weren’t out saying, ‘Why’s he not out scoring tries’ because he’s focusing his skills in other places. He was defending, being that distributor.

“It comes with it. I’ve evolved my game from just tries and I used to struggle on defence and I don’t now. It’s all part of developing my game and it’s far from the finished product but I know it’s trending in the right direction and I still know what I can do.

“My team and the coaches have all that faith in me.”

On Saturday afternoon at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Ioane will once again combine with Jordie Barrett in the All Blacks’ midfield. This is a combination that goes back a couple of years now, and there’s no doubt the pair have shown plenty of promise as a duo.

Over in South Africa earlier in The Rugby Championship, Barrett played some of his best rugby in the All Blacks’ No. 12 jumper while Ioane served valiantly as a distributor outside him. The pair have plenty of growth in them but that’s all part of the game.

“Us two are far from the finished product,” he added.

“We’ve made leaps and bounds and we feel confident (with) each other’s game. We’re two big boys and we like to play that way, and obviously the results this year don’t show it but we’re just going to keep working hard at training.

“We know when we click and we do get it right, we’re one of the better midfielders.

“We still have plenty of faith and plenty of confidence in our game.”

A
Andrew Nichols 14 hours ago

Like Ardie is a world clas 7 playing out of position at 8,RI is a world class wing playing centre. Id kind of hoped Razor would have ended the nonsense.

J
JW 15 hours ago

“If it’s pressure from them I know it’s coming from a good place, but I’ve learned to block out as much as I can and just focus on being myself when I’m in here, and when I’m not a rugby player I like to detach myself a little bit.”

POP THE BALL LIKE YOU DID IN 2021 RIEKO!


Love the way you defend too bro, how you really go for the tackle. Team needs more of it.

T
TO 15 hours ago

I believe Reiko is the best all round defender in the backline now. It's what makes it so hard to drop him. Still think ALB or Billy should be given a start to see how they gel with either Jordie or Reiko. No ones form lasts forever and there are injuries as well.

J
JW 14 hours ago

Mate, I've been looking at my ultimate backline recently. I've been saying I'm in for a new 2nd5 as Jordie just doesn't seem to be interested in it. He could be a physical enforcer there if he wanted to be, he's not much more than a bumper car there atm (I did like that he tried the SBW overhead offload last week however!). I now think it might be smarter to be in for a new center (and we possibly have one ready made in Proctor) and move Rieko into 2nd5.


I think he has a) the pop pass for a 12(skill took Jordie a while), b) they same hard and straight running, c) the defence, and d) the desire (he will actually get more physically stronger again for the position). Barrett is a great versatile player that does so much for the team especially at the back (and that could be his place if Jordan doesn't make it his own) but I just think he's the one not to reach taht next step in developement. For me, he is the perfect bench player as he is now, he could cover every backline position save 9 (and Dmac, Reece if playing, could even do it if you want to be able to go that crazy) and would offer superb flexibility till WR fix the bench laws.

N
Nickers 16 hours ago

Reiko's defence is extremely underestimated by most casual observers. Very strong 1 on 1 tackler, and one of the best scramble defenders in the world.


As weird as it sounds he is playing more of the Jessie Kriel role for the ABs than the Conrad Smith role. So I don't think it's the right comparison. Is that the best use of his talents? He looked so dangerous in even the smallest amount of space when he moved to the wing in the second test against SA. But he and JB have formed an extremely solid combination in the midfield which we have not had since 2015. It may not be spectacular but it's reliable and predictable which in this new team struggling to make things happen is very important for now.

J
JW 14 hours ago

Yeah were getting by thanks to Dmac at the moment. He's knew though, what if he gets found out and his passes can't find the man in space anymore? Those two might not quite do it then. Fully agree though, I will have to finish watching a replay as I can only remember ALB not passing to Rieko twice when he was in space and looking dangerous, and I'm sure you're not talking about incidences when he didn't get the ball!

l
liam 18 hours ago

While smith scored only 26 tries compared to ioane's 36, most of ioane's came when we was on the wing. Also I'm sure smith set more up and when he ran he didn't pretty much always just run it dead straight. He was also definitely better at disturbing and actually had a kicking game the proved handy when used.

J
JW 14 hours ago

He's not listening bro, cool story though.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 5 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

I think you denigrated Wales as well. It's kind of hard not to.

I'm not giving any kiwi imposter in Australia any plaudits !

81 Go to comments
A
Anendra Singh 15 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Fair enough. Unfortunately, I don't look for good, bad, or ugly. Just realism. I'm a creature of habit. It's what I've done my entire career. The Bledisloe tests will hardly be a yardstick for gauging the ABs now. That'll happen during the NH tour later in the year. Appreciate the brainstorming.

111 Go to comments
f
frandinand 45 minutes ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Try analysing a players performance throughout the game and not just the highlights moments.

209 Go to comments
f
frandinand 47 minutes ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

More incomprehensible comment.

209 Go to comments
O
OJohn 54 minutes ago
'They know what they're doing': Scott Robertson on the Wallabies under Joe Schmidt

He knows damn well that Schmidt knows what he is doing. Sabotaging Australia's chances. Just like Robbie Deans and Dave Rennie did.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

Yeah I'd even be happy to go further and say they did more than hold their own. It was just how the team, and those two (3 with Barrett) finished that is the marker they need to stand up against now.


But back to the midfield discussion, I just think only one can be allowed to operate in a cohesive and lethal AB backline. Two stifles it too much to be beneficial with it's 'stability'.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

No that's a big reason why you think Jordie works at 2nd5, but he doesn't kick from that position at all. He would be a big loss to the team for not just his kicking, but it's only for the first part of the game and obviously would only happen if you were more than making up for it in other areas.


Nonu couldn't kick either. He followed exactly the same positional path I'm suggesting of Rieko. He can develop some subtility, it would be a huge work for sure, but hopefully his only one (I think he has a simple enough passing game to give it to Proctor to distribute, and would be comfortable enough with 12's lines already).

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

We do have a problem, it's Schmidt.

23 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Because Jason Ryan can't stand Schmidt. Neither can the Wallaby players, obviously.

23 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Schmidt is getting paid a million dollars a year. For that money you should be a miracle worker and not sabotage the team by constantly changing it and refusing to select our best players

23 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

You'll bloody have no pants when Dmacs through with you and the Wallabies 😡

209 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

No, hell no. Who would be after half a dozen games. Who even is a great international 10 these days? Obviously spoken about the Lions, and I'm happy to include Pollard in there, but as you know with the debate about his inevitable selection in the WC, he's not going to be great for every team.


I haven't seen enough of the French 5/8s, but I'd definitely put them in the Dmac class of special players. Sacha of course will be a great but you can't count him for the same reason I haven't counted Dmac.


I think you're blind Nick. The position and backline plays exactly like it is Dmacs. Is that in and of itself a criticism? I think you could fairly say it is so until Dmac goes through some big games and finds out what works or doesn't work.

209 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Martin Johnson's advice to Andy Farrell over Lions captaincy choice

Obviously you don't think. That would require brain activity.


I think that you live under the auspices (your favourite word) of a broken mind. It can't be from rugby though as you've clearly never played the game.


If you reference culture wars on a rugby platform, then you deserve to get called out for the utter fool that you are.


Enjoy your flat earth Eddie the duck - quack, quack.

34 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

I can take you through it if you like, I have notes!

209 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Whats SK stand for? ...... Silly K...T?

23 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

You're in for a shock tomorrow fran!

209 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

So you live outside of Aus then eh. Bright cherry country. Hehehe.

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Well that doesnt even make sense.

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Yes that 1 point loss with a crap TMO and Ref in SAs pocket really proves how far out of his depth he was eh. It makes every other coach look really out of their depth further than him tho eh. That french coach...Useless.... Irish coach/// Way way way out of his depth. Same with every othe coach that didnt win the final.... Surely thats how it goes in your head isnt it?

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Mate learn about rugby. Brown is no head coach for starters. Razor will succeed, even with the weight of guys like you bagging out his every move.

23 Go to comments
