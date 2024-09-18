'They know what they're doing': Scott Robertson on the Wallabies under Joe Schmidt

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson says he has “full respect” for new Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup fixture.

Schmidt’s decorated coaching career featured a long and successful stint as Ireland’s head coach which saw them claim the number one world ranking for the first time.

After joining the Blues as an advisor, Schmidt was called in to assist under ex-coach Ian Foster with the All Blacks and helped them reach a Rugby World Cup final in 2023.

Regarded as an expert in ball-in-hand rugby, Robertson already sees signs of improvement with the Wallabies after last year’s disastrous season under Eddie Jones.

“Joe’s got them structured enough to play some, some great ball in hand,” Robertson said.

“You know they swing well that they know when they can kick their ball.

“They can hold the ball for high phases. They know what they’re doing, with a little bit of bite in them. It’s gonna be hell of a Bledisloe Cup.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 20 36 First try wins 60% Home team wins 40%

Robertson said the All Blacks are well aware of the history of the series, particularly when the first Test is in Australia.

In 2022 the two sides played out a 39-37 thriller in the first Test at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne with a last-second try to the All Blacks taking the game. In 2019 at Optus Stadium in Perth the Wallabies completed a historic 47-26 win.

“The Bledisloe Cup is something special, isn’t it? It’s got a lot of history. It’s got a lot of big moments.

“You know, look, if you look at the history that the of the first test of each year, especially in Aussie, this game has been tight.

“They’ve come down to small margins, you know, one score game for long parts of the match.”

On what he expects Schmidt to throw at the All Blacks on Saturday afternoon, Robertson said he has a huge bank of plays to call upon.

He said it can be dangerous to try be “two steps ahead” of Schmidt as you might end up down the “wrong alley”.

“He’s been around. He’s done it. He’s played some really big games. You know, prepared teams, so full respect for what he’s done in the past and how his team’s plays play,” he said.

“You know, he’ll come up with couple of special third phase plays that you haven’t seen for a while, or he’s brought out of his bank.

“He’s got a hell of a library of moves, and he’s got high rugby IQ so full respect to him.”