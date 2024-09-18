Wallabies' halves merry-go-round continues as team to face All Blacks named

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt has once again changed the halves pair as they prepare to take on the All Blacks in Sydney.

The Santa Fe starting pair Jake Gordon and Ben Donaldson have been replaced by the Perth No 9 and 10 combination, Nic White and Noah Lolesio. Reds pair Tom Lynagh and Tate McDermott have been named on the bench.

In another surprise, hooker Brandon Paeaga-Amosa has been parachuted into the 23 directly from France from Montpellier. The former Reds hooker last played for Australia in 2021 and will deputise for Matt Faessler on the bench.

In a major boost for the Wallabies and only change to the forward pack, openside flanker Fraser McReight has been named to start with impressive upstart Carlo Tizzano making way for the Reds star.

The tight five remains unchanged with Taniela Tupou and Angus Bell forming the front row with Faessler and Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams forming the second row.

Wallabies team to take on the All Blacks:

1. Angus Bell (31 Tests)

2. Matt Faessler (10 Tests)

3. Taniela Tupou (54 Tests)

4. Nick Frost (19 Tests)

5. Jeremy Williams (6 Tests)

6. Rob Valetini (46 Tests)

7. Fraser McReight (20 Tests)

8. Harry Wilson (c) (17 Tests)

9. Nic White (69 Tests)

10. Noah Lolesio (23 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (62 Tests)

12. Hunter Paisami (29 Tests)

13. Len Ikitau (33 Tests)

14. Andrew Kellaway (33 Tests)

15. Tom Wright (31 Tests)

Reserves

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (14 Tests)

17. James Slipper (139 Tests)

18. Allan Alaalatoa (74 Tests)

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (35 Tests)

20. Langi Gleeson (7 Tests)

21. Tate McDermott (35 Tests)

22. Tom Lynagh (3 Tests)

23. Dylan Pietsch (2 Tests)

