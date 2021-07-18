Close Notice
How Australia intend to defend Koroibete's 'terribly milked' red

By AAP
(Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

    Marika Koroibete will front a World Rugby judicial committee on Monday night to fight the dangerous tackle charge that saw the Wallabies winger shown a controversial red card early in Australia’s Test win over France.-

    Koroibete was sent off after just five minutes of the Suncorp Stadium Test on Saturday night for an alleged high tackle on France captain Anthony Jelonch.

    He will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent panel chaired by Helen Morgan (New Zealand) and supported by ex-players and now legal eagles Mike Mika and Chris Smith.

    The Wallabies are set to fight the charge, desperate not to lose Koroibete, who was their best player in the opening two Tests, for any of the upcoming Bledisloe Cup series or Rugby Championship.

    The Australians will argue that while contact was higher than normal, Jelonch dropped his height, while they believe contact wasn’t direct with the head.

    Wallabies coach Dave Rennie felt the French skipper over-reacted, which wasn’t “in the spirit of the game”.

    “It was terribly milked,” Rennie said.

    “He feels he got some head contact and he has grabbed his face which is nowhere near the point of impact.

    “What we’ll try and defend is the first point of contact – Jelonch’s head comes forward a little bit.

    “When you’ve been hit in the head, your head automatically goes backwards. Clearly the first point of contact is not the head, it’s the body.”

