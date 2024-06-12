Select Edition

Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

By Josh Raisey
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Stade Francais centre Joe Marchant has shed some light on the conversation he had with former England head coach Eddie Jones which contributed to his decision to move to the Top 14.

The England international was a guest on Le French Rugby podcast recently, where he opened up on his exile from the England team by the former head coach of the national team, and the offer that came from the Parisian club soon after.

The 27-year-old’s move to France is a curious case, and an example that moves like these are never as simple as a player just turning their back on England.

Marchant agreed to a move from Harlequins to Stade Francais in December 2022 following an autumn campaign where he was overlooked by Jones. That followed a summer series against Australia where he was dropped.

Just a day after Marchant’s move was announced, Jones was sacked by England and soon replaced by Steve Borthwick, who proceeded to take the centre in from the cold and pick him for the following Six Nations and start him in all but one of their 2023 World Cup matches before he embarked for Paris.

Marchant gave an insight into the conversation he had with Jones in Australia which led to the spiral of events which now sees him plying his trade in Paris and ineligible to represent England.

But his ongoing dialogue with Jones over his England career dated back far earlier than 2022, specifically prior to his move to the Blues in Super Rugby in 2020, and how it was encouraged by the Australian.

“The Super thing was actually me going to him and asking,” Marchant said. “Because I knew at the time that I wasn’t in the World Cup squad for 2019, and I said to him, because I was resigning at Quins at the time and trying to get it all sorted, I was like ‘look, I’ve wanted to play Super Rugby for a long time, I watched it growing up, I want to explore it, what do you think?’

“He was like ‘brilliant, go do it, that will be really good for you.’

“So I went and did it, spoke to Quins, got it all sorted, came back and immediately things were really good, I’d got into the squad.

“Then it started to change a little bit where there was just no consistency. I was in the squad then I was out the squad, then I’d be starting a game or two games then I’d be completely dropped. It was hard to get my head around it all.

“It ended up in Australia being my last Test with him. We played the first game and I thought I had an ok game on the Saturday. Came to the Tuesday, and he just pulled me in and was basically just like, without getting into too much detail, yeah, you’re not going to play the next game, you’re not going to play the rest of this tour. You need to sort out all these things blah, blah, and if you do that, you’ll play for England again. But if you don’t, then you won’t.

“And that was pretty much the last communication. Obviously, we had the rest of the tour in Australia, so I had two games to be part of the squad and keep training.

“So once that was all done it was like ‘right, where do we go from here?’ The offer came from Stade and I was like ‘I’d be crazy if I turned this down’.

 

M
MattJH 2 hours ago

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

R
Robbie 2 hours ago

Scrap eligibility rules now

m
mark 14 hours ago

Just another promising internet career ruined by Eddie Jones. It wasn’t the first and it won’t be the last.

T
T-Bone 22 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 26 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 31 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 45 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 47 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
