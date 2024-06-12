Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
21 - 29
FT
50 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
13:00
International

Top 14-based England centre Joe Marchant wades into eligibility debate

By Josh Raisey
Joe Marchant (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

While France’s Top 14 and Pro D2 are about to see a considerable influx of England internationals next season, including centurions Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, Stade Francais centre Joe Marchant will be part of a small subset of Englishmen based across the Channel who are in the prime of their careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the likes of Farrell, Lawes, Manu Tuilagi, Billy Vunipola and Jonny May have all been great servants to English rugby, they are all in their 30s and some have even retired from international rugby altogether.

Marchant, aged 27, is a member of a contingent, alongside Toulouse’s Jack Willis, Montpellier’s Sam Simmonds, Racing 92’s Henry Arundell and Toulon’s David Ribbans, who are currently at the peak of their powers (albeit Arundell is yet to reach his peak) but unable to represent their country due to the RFU’s foreign-based policy.

Video Spacer

Damian de Allende talks about the plaudits heaped on him by his teammates

Video Spacer

Damian de Allende talks about the plaudits heaped on him by his teammates

The case from England’s perspective to keep the policy in place is a valid one, and it holds water. The lure of playing for England is the main incentive in remaining in the Gallagher Premiership rather than making a lucrative move abroad- remove that and there could be a major exodus in which the league, and in turn English rugby as a whole, will suffer.

But with Top 14 inevitably set to gain an increasingly Anglian hue over the coming years, this debate will only intensify.

Fixture
Internationals
Japan
01:50
22 Jun 24
England
All Stats and Data

While the players in the twilight of their careers may find it easier to come to terms with not playing for England again, the likes of Marchant will find it harder to accept, particularly as he agreed the move from Harlequins to Stade Francais at a time when he appeared to be exiled by Eddie Jones.

It would be hard to deny Willis a place in an England matchday squad on merit alone, particularly after a legendary defensive display in the Investec Champions Cup final last month, and with Stade Francais finishing the regular Top 14 season in second place, Marchant would likely be in that team with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Le French Rugby podcast recently, the centre, who started in all but one of England’s World Cup matches last year before leaving, gave his take on the current RFU policy and his ideal situation for English rugby.

“Look at Jack Willis now,” he said.

“He’s just won a European Champions Cup, he’s won a Top 14, he’s literally done what so many in France want to be doing.

“It’s hard to get in that team. He’s fighting every week to get in that starting team and he’s absolutely nailing it. So that’s not doing him any bad for his career. That’s just making him a better player.

“There’s a load of new lads coming over next year. Obviously, Lewis Ludlam is coming over, Kyle Sinckler, we’ve got Owen Farrel coming over. We’ve got a load of boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just one of those things where I hope England rugby play the best rugby they can and pick anyone they can.

“Obviously, I want to play for England again. I didn’t come here being like ‘nah I don’t want to play for England’. It wasn’t like that at all. It’s just the fact that I didn’t think I was going to and it was an opportunity that I couldn’t say no to.”

Related

England pick 6 uncapped players for tour of Japan and New Zealand

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named six uncapped players in his 36-player squad to travel to Japan and New Zealand, with the Gallagher Premiership's top try scorer Ollie Sleightholme making the cut.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

2

Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

3

Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

4

Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

5

'Publicly I said I didn't care': Ian Foster reveals revenge motivation in Ireland quarter-final

6

Ex-England player's theory about why Ted Hill hasn't made tour squad

7

George Hendy: 'Tom James is not a happy man with me at the moment'

8

Beauden Barrett on the Ireland players who were 'targets' for the All Blacks

Comments

1 Comment
j
john 17 hours ago

Looks like he made a bad decision by the time he gets back England May have a settled team

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
T-Bone 25 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 28 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 33 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 47 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 50 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change
Search