Investec Champions Cup

Quins boss expresses harsh truth for aspiring England internationals

By PA
Zach Carr of Harlequins scores a try during the Investec Champions Cup match between Harlequins and DHL Stormers at Twickenham Stoop on January 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Harlequins head coach Jason Gilmore hopes Sunday’s 61-10 Champions Cup hammering of previously unbeaten Stormers will prove a turning point for his team after a difficult few weeks.

Stormers had won their 10 games so far this season, two in this competition and eight in the United Rugby Championship, but produced a dismal display at the Twickenham Stoop after leaving their first-choice side in Cape Town.

Quins were able to take full advantage, securing their place in the knockout stages with one group game remaining. They now face a daunting trip to La Rochelle, where they are likely to need a win if they are to clinch a home tie in the next round.

Gilmore, whose side suffered heavy defeats in each of their last three games, said: “Hopefully this result will be a catalyst for us, as it’s a pleasing result after a difficult few weeks.

“We’ve changed the training a bit to try and get some more rhythm into our attack, and we saw the benefit today. In addition, our defence was vastly improved than in recent weeks as we showed real fight to keep our line intact.”

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
9
Tries
2
8
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
105
Carries
138
18
Line Breaks
6
12
Turnovers Lost
18
11
Turnovers Won
4

Marcus Smith and Tyrone Green pulled the strings, with Nick David scoring three of the hosts’ nine tries. Jack Kenningham, Cadan Murley, Alex Dombrandt, Chandler Cunningham-South, Zach Carr and Jarrod Evans also touched down, with Smith converting eight.

Imad Khan and Dylan Maart scored consolation tries for Stormers.

“I thought Kenners (Kenningham) was outstanding,” Gilmore added. “He has the ambition to put on an England shirt and it’s difficult when your side is not performing, but he has been at the heart of everything for us this season.”

Quins captain Dombrandt said: “It’s been a tough few weeks for us but we’ve stuck together and had some honest conversations.

“We now have games against La Rochelle and Leicester, and need to put in some good performances against strong opposition to back up this result.”

Stormers head coach John Dobson described the afternoon as “humiliating”.

“I’ve no regrets about the team we selected as I thought we had a side to do the job and at least do enough to compete,” he said.

“It’s not possible to pick the first-choice players every week and we assessed that we needed one win from two games to qualify so we chose to prioritise our home fixture against Leicester next week as that seemed the sensible option.

“It was a disastrous first 20 minutes as everything went wrong, but they totally dominated the collisions and at the breakdown.

“They have one of the quickest breakdowns in Europe and showed why they wanted to target this competition after some disappointing results in the Prem.

“We certainly lost our unbeaten record in style as it was humiliating.”

Related

Nick David hat-trick helps Harlequins bounce back in style

Rampant Harlequins returned to form in style by blowing away previously unbeaten Stormers 61-10 at the Twickenham Stoop to secure their place in the Champions Cup knockout stages with one group game remaining.

Read Now

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think! 



T
TW 5 days ago

Jason Gilmore should be looking at himself firstly & not blasting the team in public. He is the Head Coach, being paid the big bucks so start earning them.

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

The powerful Argentine second-row is pulling up trees with the Bristol Bears and he is hoping to propel them to silverware

1
LONG READ

Byrne at 10? Stockdale at 15? How Ireland's backline might look for Six Nations opener

Former Ireland wing Andrew Trimble assesses the big calls Andy Farrell has to make at 10, 12 and 15 against France.

3
LONG READ

Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

After 'Razor's stunning departure, should New Zealand Rugby bring Tony Brown home or hire their first foreign All Blacks coach?

481

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 5 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 11 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 14 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 20 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 20 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 23 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 28 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 28 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 28 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 32 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
