Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 18
FT
29 - 20
FT
72 - 42
FT
22 - 32
FT
62 - 0
FT
39 - 37
FT
17 - 24
FT
24 - 25
FT
18 - 24
FT
35 - 20
FT
43 - 19
FT
43 - 31
FT
38 - 15
FT
36 - 14
FT
34 - 21
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Singapore
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
06:30
Saturday
06:45
WOMENS
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:45
WOMENS
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Investec Champions Cup

Jack Nowell hoping new boots give La Rochelle wings vs Munster

TREVISO, ITALY - JANUARY 18: Jack Nowell of Stade Rochelais breaks a tackle by Rhyno Smith of Benetton before scoring a try during the Investec Champions Cup match between Benetton Rugby and Stade Rochelais at Stadio comunale di Monigo on January 18, 2025 in Treviso, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Jack Nowell’s footwork deserves even closer inspection this weekend as the La Rochelle winger will wear a pair of specially designed boots for the visit of Munster in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 clash at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hot-stepping Cornishman joined RugbyPass on a Zoom call this week to help promote the Wings for Life World Run, which is raising money and awareness for the spinal cord research foundation. Nowell is participating in the virtual global race himself and anyone who joins his team is in with a chance of winning the one-off boots crafted by artist Jordan Dawson.

Not too many opponents have laid a finger on his regular boots in the competition thus far, the former Exeter Chiefs star having beaten more defenders than any other player in the competition. Already one to catch the eye with his elusive skills and Red Bull headgear, Nowell is now looking forward to giving head coach Ronan O’Gara’s old team the runaround in the fetching bright red and blue footwear, the artwork for which has been inspired by the body’s network of nerves.

Video Spacer

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP

La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

Video Spacer

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP

La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

Generally, tries have been hard to come by for Nowell since he moved to La Rochelle at the start of the 2023/24 season, but the former England man has never based his game just on that metric, with his industry around the park one of the things that has stood him apart from other wingers over the years.

“I had a bit of a drought, I think it was the majority of games in my first season; I think it was 13. Don’t get me wrong, it is nice to score tries, it is nice to get your name on the sheet, but I don’t score tries for myself, I score them for the team, and I don’t base my career, or how I have played in a game, on whether I have scored no tries or whether I have scored five tries, for me it is about the team winning,” he said.

“I would much rather set up four tries than score one myself. I’d prefer doing other stuff on the field that other wingers might not do – like beating defenders, making my tackles, doing some of the hard yards for the forwards when the forwards are tired, and things like that. I feel like there are a lot more wingers like me now which is awesome to see.”

In France though, fans especially warm to wingers who are known for their try-scoring ability. Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud are the poster boys in that respect, and Nowell has had to get people’s attention in other ways, although a couple of tries in the Champions Cup have helped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One thing I learnt very quickly over here is that the media does look at who scores the tries. If you start scoring tries the media starts to speak about you a bit more, and that’s just the way it is,” acknowledged Nowell, who turns 32 in just over a week.

“Some of the French wingers at the moment are incredible, with (Louis) Bielle-Biarrey and (Damian) Penaud, they score tries for fun. So that’s the other side of it.

“A lot of the time, I am not actually on my wing, I am doing other things on the field, and if that means a back-rower scores in the corner rather than me, then so be it.”

Wings For Life boots
The one-off, specially-designed Wings For Life boots that Jack Nowell will be wearing in the La Rochelle vs Munster match this Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT

After a predicted tough start to life in France with three young children needing time to adjust to their new surroundings, Nowell is loving life across the channel and is now showing the sort of form that won him 45 England caps over an eight-year Test career that also included two Lions appearances, and marked him out as a fans’ favourite at Exeter, his only club before the move to the Atlantic Coast.

“My body feels amazing; maybe that’s the warm weather – it is a few degrees warmer over here. ROG (O’Gara) is very good at man-managing and looking after players and making sure you are fresh for the weekend, which makes a big difference. For me, at the minute, I feel like I am playing some of my best rugby. I felt like I played some of my best rugby in the Leinster match here, and to be able to do that at 31, it’s credit to the physios and staff and coaches we have here.”

With the sound of the waves and the bright blue sky in the background as we chat, it is no wonder Nowell looks content. But one thing he is desperate to experience is a trophy tour with La Rochelle. Les Jaune et Noir fans swarmed around the portside to celebrate their heroes when La Rochelle won the Champions Cup back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 – very different scenes to when Nowell’s Exeter won the competition behind-closed-doors at Ashton Gate in Bristol during lockdown.

“To see the parade going through town and the amount of fans that were out on the streets and the boys on the bus with the trophy, that was one of the main reasons I came to the town, because I wanted to be on that bus, I wanted to be a part of that celebration, and that certainly spurs me on to try and win more trophies,” admitted the winger.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Stade Rochelais
24 - 25
Full-time
Munster
All Stats and Data

“For me, I am never happy just winning one trophy. I was lucky enough to win this competition with Exeter, but even in my last few years with Exeter, I wanted to win it again because once you get a taste of something, it is so good, and you want more of it.

“There is nothing I would like more than to lift the trophy with this team. At the end of the day, they have won it twice, but I have not won it yet with this team, and that is still something I want to achieve.”

La Rochelle have had a patchy Top 14 campaign, to say the least, and have sunk to 10th in the table on the back of a three-month run without a win.

“Momentum hasn’t been amazing for us in the Top 14 but this week we have used it as a chance to freshen up. A new competition, a new team. To get a win here is hard, and we need to make it as hard as possible for Munster, who are a very good team,” Nowell said.

“I think there is a bit of extra spice this weekend with ROG and a couple of other coaches being ex-Munster players as well. This competition means so much to ROG and the team, after winning it twice.”

To enter the competition to win Jack Nowell’s exclusive one-of-one boots, register for the Wings for Life World Run and join Jack’s team by clicking HERE

Related

How Jack Nowell came good at La Rochelle

The former England wing had a tough start in French rugby but is now a game away from a Top 14 final.

Read Now

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 tickets

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

2

Bath's double pursuit hit by Sam Underhill ban

3

Cardiff set to go into administration, WRU prepare for takeover

4

Northampton confirm Logan exit as one of three departures

5

Surprise name linked with top Leicester job

6

Picking an in-form British & Irish Lions XV 1 month out from squad reveal

7

Gabby Logan lets slip the Prem club son Reuben has signed for

8

EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final draw confirmed

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Europe's elite tournament needs more uncertainty rather than another shakedown towards an inevitable Leinster-Toulouse final.

LONG READ

Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

La Rochelle's might was undone by Munster grit but the external influences of coaches like Ronan O'Gara and Shaun Edwards should be retained

LONG READ

Matt Faessler: ‘To be involved in a home World Cup would be just next level’

While the Reds are focused on finessing their playing style in SRP, big rewards loom on the horizon for the Australia hooker.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mzilikazi 13 minutes ago
Matt Faessler: ‘To be involved in a home World Cup would be just next level’

Thanks for the article, Brett. I must say I am disappointed that the Reds have lost both games against the two top teams from NZ they have played so far this year. I feel they should be more advanced under Les Kiss and his coaching team in what is now the second year of tenure.


The lineout, which you highlight in the article, is an obvious standout. Matt Faessler is shaping as a standout finisher of mauls, but that ability is wasted if the throw/lift/catch element is a shambles.


Also very disappointing so often is the ability to spread the ball wide using the “out the back” type passes well. Just watch Scotland, even currently weak Wales, to see the level of sophistication in this area that can be achieved.


In the final analysis, the breakdown work is not as good as all the NZ sides achieve with apparent ease. Their scrum halves so often have an “armchair ride” compared to our 9’s, who deal with slow and often scrappy ball. And I would say this applies to all our Australian sides, not only the Reds.


Not being one eyed on Qld, I am also disappointed to see the Waratahs not performing as one would have hoped, given the strength of their roster now. Ofc, one must also look at the injury toll effect on all teams.


And there is no question, on the positive side of this years competition, how very competitive all teams can be on their day. Mona Pacifica are looking more than just competitive now, but the Highlanders are are much better team than last year, as are the Force.


I find the background bits on players great reading always. and your recounting of Matt Faessler’s grandfather’s exploits is just up my street. Keep writing for us, please !!

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 21 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 30 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 48 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years
Search