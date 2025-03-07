Italy hand Six Nations debut to Matt Gallagher

Matt Gallagher will play against the country of his birth after being handed a Six Nations debut for Italy against England at Allianz Stadium this Sunday.

The former Bath player, who was born in Sidcup, has been selected on the left wing in place of Simone Gesi, as one of six changes of personnel made by head coach Gonzalo Quesada. Gallagher’s two previous caps came at full-back, against Italy and Georgia last year.

In a rejigged back three, Monty Ioane returns to the fold and that leads to Ange Capuozzo reverting to his preferred position at full-back, which means no place for the Championship’s leading points scorer, Tommaso Allan, who drops to the bench,

Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex combine again in midfield, while Stephen Varney, like Gallagher, is set for his first appearance of the year at scrum-half.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 33 12 First try wins 40% Home team wins 40%

Upfront, Danilo Fischetti is joined by hooker Giacomo Nicotera and tight-head Marco Riccioni in the front row.

Fresh from winning his 50th cap in the record 73-24 home defeat to France, Niccolò Cannone retains his place in the second row alongside Federico Ruzza.

Seb Negri and captain Michele Lamaro have Ross Vincent for company at the back of the pack, with the Exeter man making his first start of 2025.

ITALY v England:

15 Ange Capuozzo (Stade Toulousain, 26 caps)

14 Monty Ioane (Lione, 37 caps)

13 Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton Rugby, 44 caps)

12 Tommaso Menoncello (Benetton Rugby, 26 caps)

11 Matt Gallagher (Benetton Rugby, 2 caps)

10 Paolo Garbisi (Toulon, 45 caps)

9 Stephen Varney (Vannes, 30 caps)

1 Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Parma, 50 caps)

2 Giacomo Nicotera (Stade Francais, 31 caps)

3 Marco Riccioni (Saracens, 32 caps)

4 Niccolò Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 50 caps)

5 Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby, 62 caps)

6 Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby, 61 caps)

7 Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby, 46 caps, capt.)

8 Ross Vintcent (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Replacements:

16 Gianmarco Lucchesi (Toulon, 31 caps)

17 Mirco Spagnolo (Benetton Rugby, 12 caps)

18 Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby, 62 caps)

19 Riccardo Favretto (Benetton Rugby, 5 caps)

20 Manuel Zuliani (Benetton Rugby, 30 caps)

21 Lorenzo Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 26 caps)

22 Martin Page-Relo (Lyon, 16 caps)

23 Tommaso ALLAN (Perpignan, 84 caps)