Israel Folau in new court battle in Australia

By AAP
Israel Folau gets a yellow card during third Test with Ireland

Israel Folau has taken out a supreme court injunction against the Queensland Rugby League in a bid to return to the playing field.

Backed by billionaire businessman Clive Palmer, Folau is locked in a desperate attempt to revive his rugby league career in Australia.

The QRL last month claimed it would not accept Folau’s registration to play for the Southport Tigers until it received a clearance from Super League club Catalans. Folau remains contracted to the French-based club after he returned to rugby league following a messy and controversial exit from Rugby Australia.

If and when clearance is approved, Folau would be restricted to playing rugby league at a standard that is no higher than a community level. The dual international would also have to meet the QRL’s code of conduct standards after the governing body made clear Folau’s controversial social media posts do not align with their beliefs.

Folau’s lawyers are heading to court, claiming the QRL’s stance is an unreasonable restraint of trade. If successful, it would pave the way for Folau to play for Southport as soon as next Sunday against Mudgeeraba.

“Israel Folau is a perfect role model for the game and the QRL needs to recognise that,” his lawyer, Sam Iskander, said.

“Israel doesn’t drink, smoke or take drugs. He never been charged with any criminal offence. He loves his wife and his son. He has a rugby playing record second to none. Israel, like any other Australian, has the right to support his family.”

