England slumped to their second fifth-placed finish of the Eddie Jones’ era with their third loss of the Six Nations against Ireland in Dublin, piling on more pressure on the embattled squad and coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

After capturing the Six Nations title and Autumn Nations Cup in 2020, 2021 has not gone to plan with a stuttering campaign that just saw wins over Italy and France. All of England’s losses came away from home as they struggled to beat rivals Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Jones has been in this situation with England before, after back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 the side hit a roadblock in 2018 that forced changes to management and the playing squad in the England side.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
RugbyPass Offload | Episode 21

Fans are sensing this is a similar fork in the road, with many ‘lost’ with the insistent selection of non-performing stars that have been afforded protection under Jones.

One fan wrote he ‘really struggles to understand Eddie Jones’, and asked if there was a better halves option in the country other than Ben Youngs and George Ford. He believed the selection of Farrell as a 12 and captain has ruined his development as a 10.

Other fans suggested that some of Jones’ favourite players were ready to be offloaded in favour of some fresh blood, offering up a host of high profile names that have been mainstays under Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former England international David Flatman suggested that even those discarded earlier in Jones’ reign are ready to recalled on Premiership form, highlighting former squad members and Harlequins pair Mike Brown and Danny Care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentiment of the fans and pundits alike was similar to the view of Jones, who suggested in his post-match interview with ITV that change is on the way but made the puzzling claim that the side finished better than they started.

“It has been a tough one,” said Jones, “We haven’t been at our best but we finished the tournament a lot better than we started.”

Jones said that the side needs a ‘reset’ less than two years out from the World Cup, which he said is the right time.

“We need to reset the team and we will continue with that process.

“We’re going through a transition period in the team.

“This is almost a natural time for that to happen with two years before the World Cup.”

Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe Downward trend The Chiefs need to look hard at themselves as they try to work out what has gone so wrong at the club. Michael Pulman Mac in the box The game has evolved such that Damian McKenzie is no longer the threat he once was - but that could change. Ben Wylie League of his own Leicester Fainga’anuku is setting Super Rugby Aotearoa alight. But he’s ambivalent about how his career develops. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now