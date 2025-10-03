The IRPA issue statement in response to new player load guidelines

The International Rugby Players Association (IRPA) has strongly welcomed the formal approval of new guidelines aimed at protecting the welfare of professional players.

World Rugby confirmed the new guidelines earlier in the week, which focus on player welfare, with an emphasis on player loads across a season.

The measures are described by the IRPA as the most significant step yet towards safeguarding players from excessive match and training demands.

The guidelines set out that every player will have at least five consecutive weeks away from rugby each year, free from team duties. No player will take part in more than 30 matches in a season, with a compulsory one-week break after six consecutive games.

A recovery block of one week is also recommended for those playing three or more consecutive internationals and two weeks is required following a Rugby World Cup.

Clubs and unions will also be required to cooperate on scheduling to manage player workloads, while competitions and unions are encouraged to utilise non-contact training weeks, particularly for those facing year-round demands.

IRPA Chief Executive Omar Hassanein said the announcement represented a major milestone. “This is a landmark moment for rugby. These guidelines put player welfare and safety at the heart of the global game and ensure that athletes can perform at their best while protecting their long-term health.”

IRPA Chief of Rugby Operations Conrad Smith, who was part of the working group, underlined the significance of the agreement. “It’s been a long road to get to this point. These guidelines were debated intensely as we had to balance elite performance and player well-being with the commercial realities facing our sport.

“I believe they are a massive step-forward for rugby and they will benefit not only the athletes but also the future of the sport.

“Our efforts in the past have focused on player behaviour, with harsher sanctions for foul play and lowering the tackle height,” said Smith.

“The most material impact we can have on player injury rates is through management of player load, specifically through managing match numbers and contact training.

“These guidelines won’t immediately solve this problem but they mark a significant step forward towards governing bodies taking greater responsibility for the management of player load.”