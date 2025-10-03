Glasgow Warriors welcome back 2 of their biggest names for Benetton

Glasgow Warriors welcome back two of their biggest names for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Benetton in Treviso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sione Tuipulotu and Kyle Steyn both make their first appearances of the 2025/26 campaign.

Club captain Steyn returns on the wing, while British & Irish Lions centre Tuipulotu starts at inside centre, Stafford McDowall taking up the outside centre slot alongside the Scotland skipper.

They are among seven changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win over the Hollywoodbets Sharks last weekend.

In the pack, Rory Sutherland starts at loose-head alongside Johnny Matthews and Fin Richardson. Jare Oguntibeju and Alex Samuel continue their partnership in the second-row, while Matt Fagerson is the only survivor from last Friday’s back-row, joined by Gregor Brown and Macenzzie Duncan.

Benetton Glasgow All Stats and Data

Jamie Dobie and Adam Hastings get the nod at half-back, having both impressed off the bench against the Sharks. Steyn leads a back-three completed by Kyle Rowe – who crossed for Glasgow’s opening try of the campaign last week – and Josh McKay.

On the bench, Patrick Schickerling makes his first matchday squad since April after recovering from a foot injury. He is joined among the forward cover by Gregor Hiddleston, Sam Talakai, Max Williamson, Scott Cummings and Euan Ferrie, while George Horne and Dan Lancaster provide the backs’ reinforcements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Franco Smith said: “Whilst victory last weekend was a good start to our season, we know that there is still plenty to build and improve upon as we move forward. Benetton possess one of the proudest home records in the BKT URC, one which they defend fiercely against every opponent; we know that we will need to match their level and meet the challenge that they will present tomorrow evening.”

Glasgow Warriors: 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Johnny Matthews, 3. Fin Richardson, 4. Jare Oguntibeju, 5. Alex Samuel, 6. Gregor Brown, 7. Macenzzie Duncan, 8. Matt Fagerson, 9. Jamie Dobie, 10. Adam Hastings, 11. Kyle Rowe, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 13. Stafford McDowall, 14. Kyle Steyn (C), 15. Josh McKay.

Replacements: 16. Gregor Hiddleston, 17. Patrick Schickerling, 18. Sam Talakai, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Scott Cummings, 21. Euan Ferrie, 22. George Horne, 23. Dan Lancaster.