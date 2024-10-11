Northern Edition

International

Ireland to play first ever Test match against Portugal in 2025

By Francisco Isaac
Robbie Henshaw during an Ireland Rugby squad training session at The Campus in Quinta da Lago, Portugal. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

As announced by the Portuguese union, Portugal and Ireland will meet in the Summer of 2025, making this the first game between the two European nations.

While the British and Irish Lions will be touring Australia with Andy Farrell at the helm, the current number-one ranking team of the World will have a busy next July.

As revealed by the Portuguese Rugby Union president in a recent interview to the Portuguese media outlet Observador: “We had already tried to book two games against the best teams of the World, but due to a tight schedule it wasn’t possible… As we [Portugal] retained our position in the World Rugby rankings, there’s an interest from the top nations to play against us. As such, I can confirm that we will be playing Ireland in the Summer of 2025.”

It is still unclear where the fixture will take place, but as announced in July past, Ireland is already set to tour Romania and Georgia in the Summer of 2025, hinting that Portugal will be hosts.

The Lobos have lately played in the Estádio Nacional do Jamor and Estádio do Restelo, two football venues. However, there are expectations the fixture will be hosted in one of the more modern stadiums in the country, with the Estádio Alvalade XXI and Estádio da Luz the two most appealing options.

In July, David Humphreys, IRFU’s performance director, explained to the Irish Independent the reasoning behind the tour to those nations: “At this stage, the fixture list is for Georgia and Romania. It’s still to be confirmed exactly how it’ll look, but we’re very keen to, from a touring point of view, get an opportunity for those players who aren’t [with the Lions]”

The last time Ireland met Romania, the Irish beat the Stejarii 82-08 in their opening match in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Three years prior, the Irish defeated Georgia 23-10 in the Autumn Nations Cup 2020.

Latest Features

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

Domestic derbies and national rivalries are a rich part of rugby offering compelling drama.

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Lulu 6 minutes ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

Super 12 was the best comp ever. After that it became a complete shambles. URC was the logical choice for SA . It has certainly helped SA rugby.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 22 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Sure it’s great, the tone of his comments absolutely indicates that…🤣

502 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

France is stable in club terms, and that's why English players are going there - with even international players willing to accept Pro D2 contracts. It's becoming grooved as the main European pathway to exposure as a pro player.

502 Go to comments
J
JD 44 minutes ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

I can understand why we left the Super rugby comp, but there is nevertheless a lingering sense of nostalgia and that it was a shame.....at least as far as the Super 12 was concerned. Its subsequent iterations are what killed it for us, following which travelling north became inevitable.

22 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yep at a certain point you have to simply respect the result, and it goes for all nations.

502 Go to comments
J
JD 49 minutes ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

From my perspective as a South African, I'd find it profoundly sad if you're right. Nobody in this country views the ABs with anything but the greatest respect and nothing motivates and excites us more than the prospect of a test match against NZ.

22 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I've never found their fans 'hateful' though HH. Some of the best experiences I've had are at matches in Dublin with locals, and I always recall one Irish fan offering me a free beer off his tray in 2005 in the Grand Slam game in Cardiff! Some of them were still in the capital two weeks later!

502 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm pretty sure he would make a very good coach if that's what he wanted, but it's not unusual for senioe players to become 'coaches out on the field' at all...

502 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Don't you have one on Gregor's column??🤣

502 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Teams need private investment. That is just a fact, not a discussion. Look at the Bulls from SA. 2x billionaires backing them and the SA Sharks have Marco Masotti etc etc. You are 100% correct

502 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As a Saffa, I may be wrong, but Kolisi won't be replaced. There is better players in SA than him, but his influence stretches far beyond just the rugby field. Imo we will see Kolisi retire after the 2027 WC. He might not play as many minutes though. The biggest reason for paying so much to get him back to SA, is for the captaincy. He is more than just a captain to the SA public. He is their inspiration and proof that it doesn't matter WHERE your journey started, rich or poor, you can reach the stars. He fires the imagination, not just kids, but everyone else. SA rugby is more than a sport or business. Other sports in SA wants to be like the Boks. Even Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC use the Boks as inspiration in his fights. 2 of his best friends play for the Boks, Eben and Siya. When rugby gets played in other countries, it's just another day of sports, but in SA? He is the most successful black captain in the sport, and arguably one of the best captains ever in the game. It may be seen as political in a way, but no one can deny the impact he has on and off the field. He is one of the few older dogs we will see in the next WC. Some will be gone by then, but he won't be. The Boks is going all out for a hattrick. Rassie made that clear. It won't be easy, because there is so many good teams that can beat anyone at any time.

502 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The problem is that they play in different teams in another country. They don't play those games for their countries and can't build up familiarity and cohesion. They mostly only get to play 2nd Tier teams when they do play international rugby. The teams are made up of individuals who may be good, but they just don't get enough international exposure. Club rugby isn't test rugby, no matter how good the club competitions. Argentina is a great example. Playing their trade in the top 14 helps yes, but it's also why they blow hot and cold. Brilliant one game, slaughtered the next. That won't change until Argentina's local teams joins an international club competition. That is where they turned it around. In SRP until they got booted with SA. If i look at a team like Georgia, who is utterly dominant in 2nd Tier, they need that experience to be able to compete with tier 1 nations. It won't take them as long as it took Italy to make inroads.

502 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

😒

502 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Aye.

127 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Yes he was getting by on extraordinary talent and brains. Bu he played until the age of 39 so he learned how to prepare...

127 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They are not 'withholding' JW. It is a voluntary agreement between FFR and LNR. That is the source of your misunderstanding.

502 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

FYI, De Groot is never going to make that tackle on Tom Wright.

502 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ah.

502 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I recognize the off-field contribution JD, but it doesn't mean he has to start.

502 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Okay if you average out DP's involvements with Blackadders [mindful of the fact EB played at 6] it comes out as 7 runs for 40m per game, 1 clean break, 17 tackles [+3 dominant], 3 BD pilfers plus EB's 8 lineout takes.


All better than Cane's figs. But I do go along with the idea that his leadership and influence is good for hte squad - just not as a starter!

502 Go to comments
